October 14th Coronavirus Update for Oakville

This is the October 14th Coronavirus Update. Oakville discharges one of its COVID-19 hospital patients as a new death is reported in Halton Region. Cases alarmingly rise in Ontario as daily provincial testing falls by the thousands. Active cases in Canada exceed 20,000 for the first time in more than three months.

Oakville Coronavirus Cases Status

Active cases in Oakville and Halton continue declining

One patient is discharged from Oakville Trafalgar Medical Hospital after two were admitted yesterday

Halton reports one new death today for a total of 28

Two new cases are reported in Oakville schools

Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update, October 13, 2020. Sources are from end of yesterday.

565 confirmed cases - plus 8

40 probable cases - no change

605 confirmed and probable cases total - plus 8

69 active cases - minus 1

3 deaths - no change

533 recoveries (87.7% of all cases) - plus 9

536 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 88.3% of cases

2 cases in OTMH - minus 1

Status in Halton

1,674 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 34

210 active cases - minus 2

28 deaths - plus 1

1,436 recoveries (85.8% of all cases) - plus 35

1,464 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 87.1% of cases

5 cases in hospital - minus 1

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Cases in Halton Public Schools

11 confirmed cases in Oakville - plus 2

26 confirmed cases in Halton - plus 2

Ontario Coronavirus Update

Testing has fallen by more than 20% since walk-in COVID-19 testing ended last week

Active cases dip slightly as testing slows (Ontario is missing by its daily target of 50,000 tests per day by more than 15,000)

Total cases in Ontario schools are now more than 1,000 since returning to school last month

More than half of regions in Ontario continue seeing an average of 1 or no new cases of Coronavirus on a daily basis

Cases in Ottawa slowing down; Peel and Toronto region now account for 62% of new cases in Ontario

One death is corrected from another region as Halton reports a new one

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of October 14, 2020 for the end of day yesterday.

61,413 confirmed cases - plus 721

5,884 active cases - minus 62

52,512 recovered cases - plus 783

3,017 deaths - no change

55,529 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 91.4%

32,206 completed tests yesterday

231 people hospitalized - plus 1

64 people in ICU - plus 4

35 people on ventilators - plus 1

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)

846 total outbreaks reported - plus 5

118 active, ongoing outbreaks - plus 5

Summary of School and Child Care cases

Note: this information does not update on weekends.

There are 4,828 schools in Ontario. (Total does not include private schools. Some unidentified cases are moved into other groups over time, skewing the daily increases.)

1,040 cases in total - plus 96

580 student cases - plus 51

168 staff cases - plus 13

292 unidentified cases - plus 32

421 schools with a reported case (8.7% in total)

5 schools closed - plus 2 (0.1% in total)

There are over 5,620 licensed child care settings. The numbers represent the cumulative total.

261 confirmed cases - plus 15

61 centres closed - plus 2

298 homes closed - plus 8

Canada and Global Coronavirus Status

Cases in Canada increase more than 25,000 in the last two weeks

Federal and Ontario government will invest a new $26.6 million to stop the spread of COVID-19 in farming

While Ontario and Quebec have most of Canada's new cases, Manitoba records its worst day of infections yet

Canada's daily new cases are at an all-time high

Active cases in Canada exceed 20,000 for the first time since July

Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update, October 13, 2020.

185,337 confirmed and suspected cases - plus 1,865

20,244 active cases - plus 276

9,663 deaths - plus 28

159,045 recoveries - plus 1,561

168,708 resolved cases (91.0% of all cases)

Figures Around the World

38.3 million cases globally

At least 1.09 million deaths

The world now averages 2 million new infections every week

United States

7.94 million total cases (20.7% worldwide)

216,500+ deaths (19.8% worldwide)

North and South Dakota have led states in new infections per capita for more than a month

Countries with the largest number of infections

United States - 7.94 million

India - 7.24 million

Brazil - 5.12 million

Russia - 1.33 million

Colombia - 924,000

The five countries leading active deaths last week are India, the United States, Brazil, Argentina and Mexico.