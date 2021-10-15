October 15, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand Ibrahim Boran on Unsplash Assessment Centre OTMH COVID-19

This is the Friday, Oct. 15, 2021 coronavirus update. Both Oakville and Halton's active cases today are unchanged. All three school outbreaks in Halton remain open, including one in Oakville, but two new outbreaks open today in Halton workplaces.

Active cases in Ontario have gone down by 20% in the last ten days, and the number of active cases is again below 4,000. Unfortunately, that hasn't translated to recoveries in Ontario's hospitals, which have more than doubled their admissions in the last 72 hours. ICU admissions and active outbreaks have both gone up every week so far in October.

The province has set a clear target for vaccinations: provincial government wants at least 90% of the eligible population vaccinated; currently, we are just under 82.8%

The United States confirmed today its land borders with Canada and Mexico will open for non-essential travel to fully vaccinated travellers beginning Nov. 8, 2021. The shared border has been closed to Canadians trying to enter to United States for more than a year and a half.

**Vaccine booking update: Halton is now booking first AND second dose vaccinations for all residents age 12 and older. Halton is also now offering same-day, walk-in appointments at multiple locations.

All vaccines approved for use in Canada effectively protect you against COVID-19 and all known variants of concern, including the Delta variant.

Note: Oakville News updates are published six days a week, sharing new Halton data from Monday to Friday and Ontario, Canada, and globally Monday through Saturday.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Both Oakville and Halton's active cases are unchanged today

Halton has administered its 880,000th dose

Two new outbreaks, both at workplaces, open in Halton Region

Only one open outbreak remains in Oakville: at St. Gregory the Great elementary school

Summary of local vaccinations

84% of eligible Halton residents are fully vaccinated

87% have received at least one dose

881,931 vaccine doses have been administered - plus 768

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Oct. 14, 2021.

28 active cases - no change

4 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - minus 1

6,170 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 6

68 deaths - no change

6,074 recoveries - plus 6

6,136 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.5% of cases

1 active outbreak - no change

Status in Halton

87 active cases - no change

9 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 2

19,717 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 14

242 deaths - no change

19,388 recoveries - plus 14

19,630 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.5% of cases

4 active outbreaks - plus 1

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.

School cases

10 Halton schools are reporting cases - no change

19 confirmed cases in Halton schools - plus 2

Ontario COVID-19 update

Summary of provincial vaccinations

11.38 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (76.77% of total pop.)

At least 10.79 million people are fully vaccinated (72.80% of total pop.)

22.17 million vaccine doses administered - plus 29,700

Changes are from figures in our last update. The province released this information on Oct. 15, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.

3,974 active cases - minus 48

265 people hospitalized - plus 12

593,933 confirmed cases - plus 496

580,150 recovered cases - plus 542

9,809 deaths - plus 2

589,959 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 99.3%

35,905 tests were conducted with a positive rate of 1.4%

163 people in ICU - plus 5

102 people on ventilators - plus 1

20 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - minus 2

Summary of variants of concern (VOC)

These numbers are for the number of people who tested positive, and further testing has confirmed their specific case is one of a particular variant of concern in Ontario.

146,495 confirmed cases of the Alpha variant - plus 1

1,503 confirmed cases of Beta variant - no change

5,229 confirmed cases of Gamma variant - no change

19,591 confirmed cases of Delta variant - plus 73

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

The United States says it will finally re-open its land and border with Canada to fully vaccinated travellers beginning Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

High recoveries in Alberta and Saskatchewan lead to a large drop in nationwide active cases

82.50% of all eligible Canadians (age 12 and older) are fully vaccinated

Summary of national vaccinations

29.83 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (77.11% of total pop.)

At least 27.62 million people are fully vaccinated (72.23% of total pop.)

57.45 million vaccine doses administered - plus 100,000

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Oct. 14, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

35,456 active cases - minus 421

2,474 active hospitalizations - minus 2

1.67 million confirmed cases to date

1.61 million recoveries - plus 1,557

28,439 deaths - plus 53

Ranked 81st in global deaths per capita at 75.13 per 100,000 people

US COVID-19 Update

44.51 million cumulative cases - plus 110,000

716,370 deaths - plus 2,127

56.6% are fully vaccinated (66.2% of those eligible)

Ranked 20th in global deaths per capita at 217.13 per 100,000 people

World COVID-19 Update

239.06 million cases - plus 463,000

4.87 million people have died worldwide

At least 6.59 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)

