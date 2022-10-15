October 15, 2022 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand Photo: WHO

This is the coronavirus update for Oakville for Saturday, October 15, 2022. The number of new cases are down in both Oakville and Halton, but new hospitalizations are again in the double digits. Halton reports one new death this week.

Starting this coming Monday, Oct. 17, everyone in Ontario aged 12 and over will be eligible to receive a bivalent COVID-19 booster dose if they have completed their primary COVID-19 vaccine series. It is now both authorized and available to everyone in this age group.

Even as new cases are down locally, they are up provincially. New cases, hospital and ICU admissions are increasing Ontario-wide, leading to likely evidence of a COVID-19 resurgence in the weeks to come.

Two more outbreaks have opened in Oakville, bringing the local total to five in town and 13 across Halton. Four of the Oakville outbreaks are at retirement and long-term care homes, and one is at 6 Centre Pod 300 at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital.

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 has reached a near three-month high in Ontario, and epidemiologists are expecting there to be some form of resurgence through the rest of fall 2022. Hospitalizations are at the highest number of people in hospital since late July, with total admissions now over 1,600.

The federal government has changed several COVID-19 measures at borders across the country, meaning travellers will no longer need to provide proof of vaccination when entering Canada or wear masks on planes and trains.

As of Oct. 1, 2022, all travellers regardless of citizenship will no longer have to:

Provide public health information through the ArriveCAN app or website

Show proof of vaccination

Undergo either pre- or on-arrival testing

Monitor and report if they develop signs or symptoms of COVID-19 upon arriving to Canada

Carry out COVID-19-related quarantine or isolations

Wear masks on planes and trains

**Vaccine booking: Fourth doses (second booster doses) of vaccine are now available for anyone in Halton age 12 and up, though fourth doses must be at least five months since your last dose and 90 days since having COVID-19.

Halton continues to book first and second-dose vaccinations for all residents age six months and older, plus third-dose boosters for anyone age 12 and up.

**CLICK HERE to book a first, second, third or fourth vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic

Halton COVID-19 Update:

156 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported

11 people were hospitalized and there is one new death

5 active outbreaks in Oakville - plus 2

13 active outbreaks in Halton - plus 3

Vaccinations in Halton Region:

Over 1.43 million doses have been administered in Halton

96% of Halton residents (including children over 12) have received at least one dose

94% of Halton residents have at least two doses

66% of Halton residents have at least three doses

23% of Halton residents have at least four doses

Ontario COVID-19 Update:

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 has reached a two-month high in Ontario

There have been 1.46 million cases in Ontario to date

14,494 deaths to date - plus 67

1,629 people are in hospitals with COVID-19 - plus 173

There are 143 people in ICU - plus 12

Summary of provincial vaccinations

90.69% of all eligible Ontarians (age five and older) have at least one dose

83.05% of Ontarians have received at least two doses

51.36% of people have received a third dose

Canadian and Global COVID-19 Update:

Several COVID-19 measures change have changed at Canadian borders in the last week

Canada has had 4.25 million cases of COVID-19 and has logged 45,456 deaths (+315 this week)

82.63% of Canadians are fully vaccinated (+0.04%)

U.S. cases are now at 96.71 million cases; over 1.06 million have died

620.87 million people worldwide have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the pandemic started; 6.54 million people have died

The evidence is clear: vaccination is the best way to be protected. Local, provincial, national and international health units affirm the same data that Canada's approved vaccines effectively protect you from COVID-19 and significantly reduce your risks of getting sick, going to the hospital, and dying from the disease.

Halton Region

Pictured right is a graph from the Halton region showing how dramatically your risk of getting sick or being admitted to hospital is when vaccinated.

Sources: