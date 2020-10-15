October 15th Coronavirus Update for Oakville

× Expand M Painchaud Fall on the river 1 Fall on the river. 16 Mile Creek

This is the October 15th Coronavirus Update. A Burlington retirement home outbreak reports its second death this week. Active cases are going up in Oakville and Halton, but the provincial average has moved from big jumps to a slight decrease. Canadian cases reach 190,000 as the USA confirms its 8 millionth case.

Note: Oakville figures are now updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are released weekdays. Oakville News does not publish updates on Sundays.

Oakville Coronavirus Cases Status

Active cases jump by 8-10% for both Oakville and Halton, bringing the average for daily new active cases in both up 75%

Halton reports one new death today for the second day in a row, bringing the new total to 29

The three most recent regional deaths have all come from an outbreak of COVID-19 at The Village of Tansley Woods Retirement Home in Burlington that began on October 3, 2020

Cumulative confirmed and probable cases in Halton reach 1,700

Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update, October 14, 2020. Sources are from end of yesterday.

579 confirmed cases - plus 14

40 probable cases - no change

619 confirmed and probable cases total - plus 14

74 active cases - plus 5

3 deaths - no change

542 recoveries (87.6% of all cases) - plus 9

545 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 88.2% of cases

2 cases in OTMH - no change

Status in Halton

1,719 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 45

223 active cases - plus 13

29 deaths - plus 1

1,467 recoveries (85.7% of all cases) - plus 31

1,496 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 87.1% of cases

5 cases in hospital - no change

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Cases in Halton Public Schools

11 confirmed cases in Oakville - no change

28 confirmed cases in Halton - plus 2

Ontario Coronavirus Update

Active cases province-wide begin moving from an increase to decrease (even if active cases are only decreasing by 0.1%)

Queen's Park meets today and tomorrow discussing if more regions in Ontario should revert to a "modified Stage 2"

Testing has fallen 20-35% below daily targets for the last four days

More than half of regions in Ontario continue seeing an average of 1 or no new cases of COVID-19 on a daily basis

Ontario's 7-day average of new daily cases declines for the first time in more than a week

Hospitalizations are up 25% in the last week

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of October 15, 2020 for the end of day yesterday.

62,196 confirmed cases - plus 783

5,883 active cases - minus 1

53,219 recovered cases - plus 779

3,022 deaths - plus 5

56,241 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 90.4%

39,961 completed tests yesterday

253 people hospitalized - plus 22

62 people in ICU - minus 2

31 people on ventilators - minus 4

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)

848 total outbreaks reported - plus 4

117 active, ongoing outbreaks - minus 1

Summary of School and Child Care cases

Note: this information does not update on weekends.

There are 4,828 schools in Ontario. (Total does not include private schools. Some unidentified cases are moved into other groups over time, skewing the daily increases.)

1,145 cases in total - plus 109

635 student cases - plus 55

184 staff cases - plus 17

326 unidentified cases - plus 37

451 schools with a reported case (9.3% in total)

5 schools closed - no change

There are over 5,620 licensed child care settings. The numbers represent the cumulative total.

281 confirmed cases - plus 20

65 centres closed - plus 4

318 homes closed - plus 20

Canada and Global Coronavirus Status

Cases in Canada reach 190,000 with an increase more than 25,000 in the last two weeks

Federal and Ontario government will invest a new $26.6 million to stop the spread of COVID-19 in farming

While Ontario and Quebec have most of Canada's new cases, Manitoba records its worst day of infections yet

Canada's daily new cases are at an all-time high, with a new average high set every day this week

Quebec shuts down all gyms

The United States confirms its 8 millionth case

Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update, October 14, 2020.

191,344 confirmed and suspected cases - plus 2,358

20,461 active cases - plus 217

9,698 deaths - plus 35

161,151 recoveries - plus 2,106

170,849 resolved cases (89.3% of all cases)

Figures Around the World

38.75 million cases globally

At least 1.09 million deaths

The world now averages 2 million new infections every week

United States

8 million total cases (20.6% worldwide)

217,500+ deaths (19.8% worldwide)

North and South Dakota have led states in new infections per capita for more than a month

Countries with the largest number of infections

United States - 8 million

India - 7.3 million

Brazil - 5.14 million

Russia - 1.35 million

Colombia - 932,000

The five countries leading active deaths last week are India, the United States, Brazil, Argentina and Mexico.