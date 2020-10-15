October 15th Coronavirus Update for Oakville

M Painchaud
Fall on the river 1
Fall on the river. 16 Mile Creek
This is the October 15th Coronavirus Update. A Burlington retirement home outbreak reports its second death this week. Active cases are going up in Oakville and Halton, but the provincial average has moved from big jumps to a slight decrease. Canadian cases reach 190,000 as the USA confirms its 8 millionth case.
Note: Oakville figures are now updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are released weekdays. Oakville News does not publish updates on Sundays.
Oakville Coronavirus Cases Status
- Active cases jump by 8-10% for both Oakville and Halton, bringing the average for daily new active cases in both up 75%
- Halton reports one new death today for the second day in a row, bringing the new total to 29
- The three most recent regional deaths have all come from an outbreak of COVID-19 at The Village of Tansley Woods Retirement Home in Burlington that began on October 3, 2020
- Cumulative confirmed and probable cases in Halton reach 1,700
Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update, October 14, 2020. Sources are from end of yesterday.
- 579 confirmed cases - plus 14
- 40 probable cases - no change
- 619 confirmed and probable cases total - plus 14
- 74 active cases - plus 5
- 3 deaths - no change
- 542 recoveries (87.6% of all cases) - plus 9
- 545 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 88.2% of cases
- 2 cases in OTMH - no change
Status in Halton
- 1,719 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 45
- 223 active cases - plus 13
- 29 deaths - plus 1
- 1,467 recoveries (85.7% of all cases) - plus 31
- 1,496 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 87.1% of cases
- 5 cases in hospital - no change
Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.
Cases in Halton Public Schools
- 11 confirmed cases in Oakville - no change
- 28 confirmed cases in Halton - plus 2
Ontario Coronavirus Update
- Active cases province-wide begin moving from an increase to decrease (even if active cases are only decreasing by 0.1%)
- Queen's Park meets today and tomorrow discussing if more regions in Ontario should revert to a "modified Stage 2"
- Testing has fallen 20-35% below daily targets for the last four days
- More than half of regions in Ontario continue seeing an average of 1 or no new cases of COVID-19 on a daily basis
- Ontario's 7-day average of new daily cases declines for the first time in more than a week
- Hospitalizations are up 25% in the last week
Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of October 15, 2020 for the end of day yesterday.
- 62,196 confirmed cases - plus 783
- 5,883 active cases - minus 1
- 53,219 recovered cases - plus 779
- 3,022 deaths - plus 5
- 56,241 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 90.4%
- 39,961 completed tests yesterday
- 253 people hospitalized - plus 22
- 62 people in ICU - minus 2
- 31 people on ventilators - minus 4
Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)
- 848 total outbreaks reported - plus 4
- 117 active, ongoing outbreaks - minus 1
Summary of School and Child Care cases
Note: this information does not update on weekends.
There are 4,828 schools in Ontario. (Total does not include private schools. Some unidentified cases are moved into other groups over time, skewing the daily increases.)
- 1,145 cases in total - plus 109
- 635 student cases - plus 55
- 184 staff cases - plus 17
- 326 unidentified cases - plus 37
- 451 schools with a reported case (9.3% in total)
- 5 schools closed - no change
There are over 5,620 licensed child care settings. The numbers represent the cumulative total.
- 281 confirmed cases - plus 20
- 65 centres closed - plus 4
- 318 homes closed - plus 20
Canada and Global Coronavirus Status
- Cases in Canada reach 190,000 with an increase more than 25,000 in the last two weeks
- Federal and Ontario government will invest a new $26.6 million to stop the spread of COVID-19 in farming
- While Ontario and Quebec have most of Canada's new cases, Manitoba records its worst day of infections yet
- Canada's daily new cases are at an all-time high, with a new average high set every day this week
- Quebec shuts down all gyms
- The United States confirms its 8 millionth case
Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update, October 14, 2020.
- 191,344 confirmed and suspected cases - plus 2,358
- 20,461 active cases - plus 217
- 9,698 deaths - plus 35
- 161,151 recoveries - plus 2,106
- 170,849 resolved cases (89.3% of all cases)
Figures Around the World
- 38.75 million cases globally
- At least 1.09 million deaths
- The world now averages 2 million new infections every week
United States
- 8 million total cases (20.6% worldwide)
- 217,500+ deaths (19.8% worldwide)
- North and South Dakota have led states in new infections per capita for more than a month
Countries with the largest number of infections
- United States - 8 million
- India - 7.3 million
- Brazil - 5.14 million
- Russia - 1.35 million
- Colombia - 932,000
The five countries leading active deaths last week are India, the United States, Brazil, Argentina and Mexico.