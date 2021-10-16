October 16, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

CDC / Unsplash
This is the Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021 coronavirus update. Halton does not publish updates on weekends. All three school outbreaks in Halton remain open, including one in Oakville, but two new outbreaks open today in Halton workplaces.
Active cases in Ontario have gone down 20% in the last ten days, and the number of active cases is again below 4,000. Unfortunately, that hasn't translated to recoveries in Ontario's hospitals, which have more than doubled their admissions this week. In good news, active hospitalizations are down today for the first time this week.
The province has set a clear target for vaccinations: provincial government wants at least 90% of the eligible population vaccinated; currently, we are just over 82.9%
The United States has confirmed its land borders with Canada and Mexico will open for non-essential travel to fully vaccinated travellers beginning Nov. 8, 2021. The shared border has been closed to Canadians trying to enter to United States for more than a year and a half.
**Vaccine booking update: Halton is now booking first AND second dose vaccinations for all residents age 12 and older. Halton is also now offering same-day, walk-in appointments at multiple locations.
All vaccines approved for use in Canada effectively protect you against COVID-19 and all known variants of concern, including the Delta variant.
Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update
- Halton does not publish new information on weekends
- Both Oakville and Halton's active cases are unchanged yesterday
- Two new outbreaks, both at workplaces, open in Halton Region
- Only one open outbreak remains in Oakville: at St. Gregory the Great elementary school
Summary of local vaccinations
- 84% of eligible Halton residents are fully vaccinated
- 87% have received at least one dose
- 881,931 vaccine doses have been administered - plus 768
Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Oct. 14, 2021.
- 28 active cases - no change
- 4 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - minus 1
- 6,170 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 6
- 68 deaths - no change
- 6,074 recoveries - plus 6
- 6,136 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.5% of cases
- 1 active outbreak - no change
Status in Halton
- 87 active cases - no change
- 9 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 2
- 19,717 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 14
- 242 deaths - no change
- 19,388 recoveries - plus 14
- 19,630 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.5% of cases
- 4 active outbreaks - plus 1
Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.
School cases
- 10 Halton schools are reporting cases - no change
- 19 confirmed cases in Halton schools - plus 2
Ontario COVID-19 update
- Ontarians can begin downloading the QR code proof of vaccination app today or later this weekend
- Active cases have gone down by 20% in the last ten days, and the total is again below 4,000
- Ontario now allows several venues that require proof of vaccination can now operate at 100%
- Hospitalizations doubled this week, but are slightly down today
- Ontario sets a target for vaccinations: 90% of the eligible population fully protected
- 82.95% of all eligible Ontarians (age 12 and older) are fully vaccinated
Summary of provincial vaccinations
- 11.39 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (76.84% of total pop.)
- At least 10.79 million people are fully vaccinated (72.94% of total pop.)
- 22.20 million vaccine doses administered - plus 30,300
Changes are from figures in our last update. The province released this information on Oct. 16, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.
- 3,938 active cases - minus 36
- 242 people hospitalized - minus 23
- 594,419 confirmed cases - plus 486
- 580,667 recovered cases - plus 517
- 9,814 deaths - plus 5
- 590,481 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 99.4%
- 32,626 tests were conducted with a positive rate of 1.7%
- 164 people in ICU - plus 1
- 103 people on ventilators - plus 1
- 20 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - no change
Summary of variants of concern (VOC)
These numbers are for the number of people who tested positive, and further testing has confirmed their specific case is one of a particular variant of concern in Ontario.
- 146,494 confirmed cases of the Alpha variant - no change
- 1,503 confirmed cases of Beta variant - no change
- 5,230 confirmed cases of Gamma variant - plus 1
- 19,645 confirmed cases of Delta variant - plus 54
Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates
- The United States says it will finally re-open its land and border with Canada to fully vaccinated travellers beginning Monday, Nov. 8, 2021
- High recoveries in Alberta and Saskatchewan lead to a large drop in nationwide active cases
- Russia reports its first day of more than 1,000 deaths, facing its worst wave of the pandemic yet
- 6.6 billion doses have been administered worldwide
- 82.64% of all eligible Canadians (age 12 and older) are fully vaccinated
Summary of national vaccinations
- 29.87 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (77.20% of total pop.)
- At least 27.67 million people are fully vaccinated (72.35% of total pop.)
- 57.54 million vaccine doses administered - plus 94,000
Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Oct. 15, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)
- 34,696 active cases - minus 760
- 2,412 active hospitalizations - minus 62
- 1.67 million confirmed cases to date
- 1.61 million recoveries - plus 1,993
- 28,476 deaths - plus 47
- Ranked 81st in global deaths per capita at 75.88 per 100,000 people
US COVID-19 Update
- 44.51 million cumulative cases - plus 110,000
- 716,370 deaths - plus 2,127
- 56.6% are fully vaccinated (66.2% of those eligible)
- Ranked 19th in global deaths per capita at 220.50 per 100,000 people
World COVID-19 Update
- 239.43 million cases - plus 361,000
- 4.88 million people have died worldwide
- At least 6.64 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)
