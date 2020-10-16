October 16th Coronavirus Update for Oakville

by

This is the October 16th Coronavirus Update. Oakville reports its fourth COVID-19 death; the first in nearly six months. York Region will join Toronto, Peel and Ottawa in Stage 2 beginning Monday next week. Global cases reach 39 million, now adding 2 million new global cases every week.

Note: Oakville figures are now updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are released weekdays. Oakville News does not publish updates on Sundays.

Oakville Coronavirus Cases Status

Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update, October 15, 2020. Sources are from end of yesterday.

  • 579 confirmed cases - plus 14
  • 40 probable cases - no change
  • 629 confirmed and probable cases total - plus 10
  • 80 active cases - plus 6
  • 4 deaths - plus 1
  • 545 recoveries (86.6% of all cases) - plus 3
  • 549 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 87.2% of cases
  • 2 cases in OTMH - no change

Status in Halton

  • 1,742 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 23
  • 214 active cases - minus 9
  • 30 deaths - plus 1
  • 1,498 recoveries (86.0% of all cases) - plus 31
  • 1,528 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 87.7% of cases
  • 6 cases in hospital - plus 1

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Cases in Halton Public Schools

  • 10 confirmed cases in Oakville - minus 1
  • 22 confirmed cases in Halton - minus 6

Ontario Coronavirus Update

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of October 16, 2020 for the end of day yesterday.

  • 62,908 confirmed cases - plus 712
  • 5,873 active cases - minus 10
  • 54,004 recovered cases - plus 713
  • 3,031 deaths - plus 9
  • 56,241 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 89.4%
  • 38,507 completed tests yesterday
  • 261 people hospitalized - plus 8
  • 67 people in ICU - plus 5
  • 36 people on ventilators - plus 5

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)

Summary of School and Child Care cases 

Note: this information does not update on weekends.

There are 4,828 schools in Ontario. (Total does not include private schools. Some unidentified cases are moved into other groups over time, skewing the daily increases.)

  • 1,242 cases in total - plus 98
  • 690 student cases - plus 55
  • 195 staff cases - plus 12
  • 357 unidentified cases - plus 31
  • 485 schools with a reported case (10.1% in total)
  • 5 schools closed - no change

There are over 5,620 licensed child care settings. The numbers represent the cumulative total.

  • 292 confirmed cases - plus 11
  • 69 centres closed - plus 4
  • 322 homes closed - plus 4

Canada and Global Coronavirus Status

Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update, October 15, 2020.

  • 193,581 confirmed and suspected cases - plus 2,237
  • 20,556 active cases - plus 95
  • 9,721 deaths - plus 23
  • 163,270 recoveries - plus 2,119
  • 172,991 resolved cases (89.4% of all cases)

Figures Around the World

  • 39 million cases globally
  • At least 1.1 million deaths
  • The world now averages 2 million new infections every week

United States

  • 8.04 million total cases (20.6% worldwide)  
  • 218,000+ deaths (19.8% worldwide)
  • North and South Dakota have led states in new infections per capita for more than a month

Countries with the largest number of infections

  • United States - 8.04 million
  • India - 7.37 million
  • Brazil - 5.17 million
  • Russia - 1.36 million
  • Colombia -  949,000

The five countries leading active deaths last week are India, the United States, Brazil, Argentina and Mexico.