October 16th Coronavirus Update for Oakville

This is the October 16th Coronavirus Update. Oakville reports its fourth COVID-19 death; the first in nearly six months. York Region will join Toronto, Peel and Ottawa in Stage 2 beginning Monday next week. Global cases reach 39 million, now adding 2 million new global cases every week.
Note: Oakville figures are now updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are released weekdays. Oakville News does not publish updates on Sundays.
Oakville Coronavirus Cases Status
- Oakville reports its first new COVID-19 death in almost six months (the fourth overall)
- Today's newly reported death is the first from an outbreak declared at Oakville's Chartwell retirement home, where 10 cases have been reported since Tuesday
- Active cases in Oakville are up as Halton's go down
- All Town of Oakville indoor sports are cancelled, effective immediately
- Halton coincidentally reports exactly 31 recoveries for the second straight day
- Three of the most recent regional deaths have all come from an outbreak of COVID-19 at The Village of Tansley Woods Retirement Home in Burlington that began on October 3, 2020
Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update, October 15, 2020. Sources are from end of yesterday.
- 579 confirmed cases - plus 14
- 40 probable cases - no change
- 629 confirmed and probable cases total - plus 10
- 80 active cases - plus 6
- 4 deaths - plus 1
- 545 recoveries (86.6% of all cases) - plus 3
- 549 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 87.2% of cases
- 2 cases in OTMH - no change
Status in Halton
- 1,742 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 23
- 214 active cases - minus 9
- 30 deaths - plus 1
- 1,498 recoveries (86.0% of all cases) - plus 31
- 1,528 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 87.7% of cases
- 6 cases in hospital - plus 1
Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.
Cases in Halton Public Schools
- 10 confirmed cases in Oakville - minus 1
- 22 confirmed cases in Halton - minus 6
Ontario Coronavirus Update
- Active cases province-wide begin moving from an increase to decrease (even if active cases are only decreasing by 0.1%)
- York region joins Toronto, Ottawa and Peel in modified Stage 2 restrictions beginning Monday, October 19, 2020 at 12:01 a.m.
- The above four regions are the only ones reporting higher than 75 new daily cases (the next highest total is 27)
- The province records more than 700 new cases for the fifth day in a row as testing has fallen 20-35% below Ontario's daily target
- Ontario's 7-day average of new daily cases declines for the first time in more than a week
- More than 10% of schools in Ontario have reported a case of COVID-19 since opening in September
Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of October 16, 2020 for the end of day yesterday.
- 62,908 confirmed cases - plus 712
- 5,873 active cases - minus 10
- 54,004 recovered cases - plus 713
- 3,031 deaths - plus 9
- 56,241 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 89.4%
- 38,507 completed tests yesterday
- 261 people hospitalized - plus 8
- 67 people in ICU - plus 5
- 36 people on ventilators - plus 5
Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)
- 855 total outbreaks reported - plus 7
- 122 active, ongoing outbreaks - plus 5
Summary of School and Child Care cases
Note: this information does not update on weekends.
There are 4,828 schools in Ontario. (Total does not include private schools. Some unidentified cases are moved into other groups over time, skewing the daily increases.)
- 1,242 cases in total - plus 98
- 690 student cases - plus 55
- 195 staff cases - plus 12
- 357 unidentified cases - plus 31
- 485 schools with a reported case (10.1% in total)
- 5 schools closed - no change
There are over 5,620 licensed child care settings. The numbers represent the cumulative total.
- 292 confirmed cases - plus 11
- 69 centres closed - plus 4
- 322 homes closed - plus 4
Canada and Global Coronavirus Status
- Cases in Canada reach 190,000 with an increase more than 30,000 in the last two weeks
- Greenfield Global and Roche invest $75 million and $500 million respectively into Canadian businesses
- While Ontario and Quebec have most of Canada's new cases, Manitoba records its worst day of infections yet
- The island of O'ahu, Hawai'i reopened for tourism with proof of negative COVID-19 tests yesterday
- Global cases reach 39 million
Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update, October 15, 2020.
- 193,581 confirmed and suspected cases - plus 2,237
- 20,556 active cases - plus 95
- 9,721 deaths - plus 23
- 163,270 recoveries - plus 2,119
- 172,991 resolved cases (89.4% of all cases)
Figures Around the World
- 39 million cases globally
- At least 1.1 million deaths
- The world now averages 2 million new infections every week
United States
- 8.04 million total cases (20.6% worldwide)
- 218,000+ deaths (19.8% worldwide)
- North and South Dakota have led states in new infections per capita for more than a month
Countries with the largest number of infections
- United States - 8.04 million
- India - 7.37 million
- Brazil - 5.17 million
- Russia - 1.36 million
- Colombia - 949,000
The five countries leading active deaths last week are India, the United States, Brazil, Argentina and Mexico.