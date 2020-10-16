October 16th Coronavirus Update for Oakville

This is the October 16th Coronavirus Update. Oakville reports its fourth COVID-19 death; the first in nearly six months. York Region will join Toronto, Peel and Ottawa in Stage 2 beginning Monday next week. Global cases reach 39 million, now adding 2 million new global cases every week.

Note: Oakville figures are now updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are released weekdays. Oakville News does not publish updates on Sundays.

Oakville Coronavirus Cases Status

Oakville reports its first new COVID-19 death in almost six months (the fourth overall)

Today's newly reported death is the first from an outbreak declared at Oakville's Chartwell retirement home, where 10 cases have been reported since Tuesday

Active cases in Oakville are up as Halton's go down

All Town of Oakville indoor sports are cancelled, effective immediately

Halton coincidentally reports exactly 31 recoveries for the second straight day

Three of the most recent regional deaths have all come from an outbreak of COVID-19 at The Village of Tansley Woods Retirement Home in Burlington that began on October 3, 2020

Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update, October 15, 2020. Sources are from end of yesterday.

579 confirmed cases - plus 14

40 probable cases - no change

629 confirmed and probable cases total - plus 10

80 active cases - plus 6

4 deaths - plus 1

545 recoveries (86.6% of all cases) - plus 3

549 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 87.2% of cases

2 cases in OTMH - no change

Status in Halton

1,742 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 23

214 active cases - minus 9

30 deaths - plus 1

1,498 recoveries (86.0% of all cases) - plus 31

1,528 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 87.7% of cases

6 cases in hospital - plus 1

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Cases in Halton Public Schools

10 confirmed cases in Oakville - minus 1

22 confirmed cases in Halton - minus 6

Ontario Coronavirus Update

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of October 16, 2020 for the end of day yesterday.

62,908 confirmed cases - plus 712

5,873 active cases - minus 10

54,004 recovered cases - plus 713

3,031 deaths - plus 9

56,241 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 89.4%

38,507 completed tests yesterday

261 people hospitalized - plus 8

67 people in ICU - plus 5

36 people on ventilators - plus 5

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)

855 total outbreaks reported - plus 7

122 active, ongoing outbreaks - plus 5

Summary of School and Child Care cases

Note: this information does not update on weekends.

There are 4,828 schools in Ontario. (Total does not include private schools. Some unidentified cases are moved into other groups over time, skewing the daily increases.)

1,242 cases in total - plus 98

690 student cases - plus 55

195 staff cases - plus 12

357 unidentified cases - plus 31

485 schools with a reported case (10.1% in total)

5 schools closed - no change

There are over 5,620 licensed child care settings. The numbers represent the cumulative total.

292 confirmed cases - plus 11

69 centres closed - plus 4

322 homes closed - plus 4

Canada and Global Coronavirus Status

Cases in Canada reach 190,000 with an increase more than 30,000 in the last two weeks

Greenfield Global and Roche invest $75 million and $500 million respectively into Canadian businesses

While Ontario and Quebec have most of Canada's new cases, Manitoba records its worst day of infections yet

The island of O'ahu, Hawai'i reopened for tourism with proof of negative COVID-19 tests yesterday

Global cases reach 39 million

Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update, October 15, 2020.

193,581 confirmed and suspected cases - plus 2,237

20,556 active cases - plus 95

9,721 deaths - plus 23

163,270 recoveries - plus 2,119

172,991 resolved cases (89.4% of all cases)

Figures Around the World

39 million cases globally

At least 1.1 million deaths

The world now averages 2 million new infections every week

United States

8.04 million total cases (20.6% worldwide)

218,000+ deaths (19.8% worldwide)

North and South Dakota have led states in new infections per capita for more than a month

Countries with the largest number of infections

United States - 8.04 million

India - 7.37 million

Brazil - 5.17 million

Russia - 1.36 million

Colombia - 949,000

The five countries leading active deaths last week are India, the United States, Brazil, Argentina and Mexico.