October 17th Coronavirus Update for Oakville

This is the October 17th Coronavirus Update. Halton Region has exactly 31 new recoveries for the third day in a row while reporting 1,500 recoveries in total. Ontario has 800 new cases, with the four regions in or soon to be in modified Stage 2 leading case rates. New daily global cases hit a record high.

Note: Oakville figures are now updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are released weekdays. Oakville News does not publish updates on Sundays.

Oakville Coronavirus Cases Status

Oakville reports its first new COVID-19 death in almost six months (the fourth overall)

Today's newly reported death is the first from an outbreak declared at Oakville's Chartwell retirement home, where 10 cases have been reported since Tuesday

Active cases are up in Oakville and Halton

All Town of Oakville indoor sports are cancelled, effective immediately

Halton coincidentally reports exactly 31 recoveries for the third day in a row, now exceeding 1,500 in all

Three of the most recent regional deaths have all come from an outbreak of COVID-19 at The Village of Tansley Woods Retirement Home in Burlington that began on October 3, 2020

Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update, October 16, 2020. Sources are from end of yesterday.

607 confirmed cases - plus 18

41 probable cases - plus 1

648 confirmed and probable cases total - plus 19

86 active cases - plus 6

4 deaths - no change

558 recoveries (86.1% of all cases) - plus 13

562 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 87.1% of cases

1 case in OTMH - minus 1

Status in Halton

1,781 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 39

222 active cases - plus 8

30 deaths - no change

1,529 recoveries (85.9% of all cases) - plus 31

1,559 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 87.6% of cases

5 cases in hospital - minus 1

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Cases in Halton Public Schools

10 confirmed cases in Oakville - minus 1

22 confirmed cases in Halton - minus 6

Ontario Coronavirus Update

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of October 17, 2020 for the end of day yesterday.

63,713 confirmed cases - plus 805

5,873 active cases - plus 113

54,686 recovered cases - plus 682

3,041 deaths - plus 10

57,727 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 90.6%

44,722 completed tests yesterday

278 people hospitalized - plus 17

72 people in ICU - plus 5

42 people on ventilators - plus 6

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)

864 total outbreaks reported - plus 9

131 active, ongoing outbreaks - plus 9

Summary of School and Child Care cases

Note: this information does not update on weekends. This information is as of Friday, October 17, 2020.

There are 4,828 schools in Ontario. (Total does not include private schools. Some unidentified cases are moved into other groups over time, skewing the daily increases.)

1,242 cases in total - plus 98

690 student cases - plus 55

195 staff cases - plus 12

357 unidentified cases - plus 31

485 schools with a reported case (10.1% in total)

5 schools closed - no change

There are over 5,620 licensed child care settings. The numbers represent the cumulative total.

292 confirmed cases - plus 11

69 centres closed - plus 4

322 homes closed - plus 4

Canada and Global Coronavirus Status

Cases in Canada reach 195,000 with an increase more than 30,000 in the last two weeks

Greenfield Global and Roche invest $75 million and $500 million respectively into Canadian businesses

While Ontario and Quebec have most of Canada's new cases, Manitoba records its worst day of infections yet

The island of O'ahu, Hawai'i reopened for tourism with proof of negative COVID-19 tests yesterday

New global cases yesterday were a record-setting 415,000 in total

Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update, October 16, 2020.

196,200 confirmed and suspected cases - plus 2,619

20,999 active cases - plus 445

9,746 deaths - plus 25

164,417 recoveries - plus 2,149

174,163 resolved cases (88.7% of all cases)

Figures Around the World

39.5 million cases globally

At least 1.1 million deaths

Yesterday's 415,000 daily new cases around the world sets a new record high

United States

8.12 million total cases (20.6% worldwide)

219,000+ deaths (19.9% worldwide)

North and South Dakota have led states in new infections per capita for more than a month

Countries with the largest number of infections

United States - 8.12 million

India - 7.4 million

Brazil - 5.2 million

Russia - 1.37 million

Colombia - 965,000

The five countries leading new cases this week are India, the United States, Brazil, France and the United Kingdom.