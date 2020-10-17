October 17th Coronavirus Update for Oakville

This is the October 17th Coronavirus Update. Halton Region has exactly 31 new recoveries for the third day in a row while reporting 1,500 recoveries in total. Ontario has 800 new cases, with the four regions in or soon to be in modified Stage 2 leading case rates. New daily global cases hit a record high.
Note: Oakville figures are now updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are released weekdays. Oakville News does not publish updates on Sundays.
Oakville Coronavirus Cases Status
- Oakville reports its first new COVID-19 death in almost six months (the fourth overall)
- Today's newly reported death is the first from an outbreak declared at Oakville's Chartwell retirement home, where 10 cases have been reported since Tuesday
- Active cases are up in Oakville and Halton
- All Town of Oakville indoor sports are cancelled, effective immediately
- Halton coincidentally reports exactly 31 recoveries for the third day in a row, now exceeding 1,500 in all
- Three of the most recent regional deaths have all come from an outbreak of COVID-19 at The Village of Tansley Woods Retirement Home in Burlington that began on October 3, 2020
Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update, October 16, 2020. Sources are from end of yesterday.
- 607 confirmed cases - plus 18
- 41 probable cases - plus 1
- 648 confirmed and probable cases total - plus 19
- 86 active cases - plus 6
- 4 deaths - no change
- 558 recoveries (86.1% of all cases) - plus 13
- 562 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 87.1% of cases
- 1 case in OTMH - minus 1
Status in Halton
- 1,781 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 39
- 222 active cases - plus 8
- 30 deaths - no change
- 1,529 recoveries (85.9% of all cases) - plus 31
- 1,559 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 87.6% of cases
- 5 cases in hospital - minus 1
Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.
Cases in Halton Public Schools
- 10 confirmed cases in Oakville - minus 1
- 22 confirmed cases in Halton - minus 6
Ontario Coronavirus Update
- Ontario has 800 new cases, with the four regions in or soon to be in modified Stage 2 leading case rates.
- York region joins Toronto, Ottawa and Peel in modified Stage 2 restrictions beginning Monday, October 19, 2020 at 12:01 a.m.
- The above four regions are the only ones reporting higher than 70 new daily cases (the next highest total is 30)
- More than 10% of schools in Ontario have reported a case of COVID-19 since opening in September
- COVID-19 testing surpasses 40,000 for the first time in 6 days
- Active provincial outbreaks have nearly doubled in the last two weeks
Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of October 17, 2020 for the end of day yesterday.
- 63,713 confirmed cases - plus 805
- 5,873 active cases - plus 113
- 54,686 recovered cases - plus 682
- 3,041 deaths - plus 10
- 57,727 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 90.6%
- 44,722 completed tests yesterday
- 278 people hospitalized - plus 17
- 72 people in ICU - plus 5
- 42 people on ventilators - plus 6
Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)
- 864 total outbreaks reported - plus 9
- 131 active, ongoing outbreaks - plus 9
Summary of School and Child Care cases
Note: this information does not update on weekends. This information is as of Friday, October 17, 2020.
There are 4,828 schools in Ontario. (Total does not include private schools. Some unidentified cases are moved into other groups over time, skewing the daily increases.)
- 1,242 cases in total - plus 98
- 690 student cases - plus 55
- 195 staff cases - plus 12
- 357 unidentified cases - plus 31
- 485 schools with a reported case (10.1% in total)
- 5 schools closed - no change
There are over 5,620 licensed child care settings. The numbers represent the cumulative total.
- 292 confirmed cases - plus 11
- 69 centres closed - plus 4
- 322 homes closed - plus 4
Canada and Global Coronavirus Status
- Cases in Canada reach 195,000 with an increase more than 30,000 in the last two weeks
- Greenfield Global and Roche invest $75 million and $500 million respectively into Canadian businesses
- While Ontario and Quebec have most of Canada's new cases, Manitoba records its worst day of infections yet
- The island of O'ahu, Hawai'i reopened for tourism with proof of negative COVID-19 tests yesterday
- New global cases yesterday were a record-setting 415,000 in total
Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update, October 16, 2020.
- 196,200 confirmed and suspected cases - plus 2,619
- 20,999 active cases - plus 445
- 9,746 deaths - plus 25
- 164,417 recoveries - plus 2,149
- 174,163 resolved cases (88.7% of all cases)
Figures Around the World
- 39.5 million cases globally
- At least 1.1 million deaths
- Yesterday's 415,000 daily new cases around the world sets a new record high
United States
- 8.12 million total cases (20.6% worldwide)
- 219,000+ deaths (19.9% worldwide)
- North and South Dakota have led states in new infections per capita for more than a month
Countries with the largest number of infections
- United States - 8.12 million
- India - 7.4 million
- Brazil - 5.2 million
- Russia - 1.37 million
- Colombia - 965,000
The five countries leading new cases this week are India, the United States, Brazil, France and the United Kingdom.