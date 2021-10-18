October 18, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

The Monday, Oct. 18, 2021 coronavirus update shows steady progress in Oakville, Halton, Ontario, and Canada. All the health indicators improve from a decrease in active cases to fewer people requiring hospital care. What is clear, the people who remain in hospital are overwhelmingly requiring intensive care.

Of the 373 new cases in Ontario, 88 were confirmed school-based. If Health Canada approves vaccinations for children from five to twelve years old, Canadians may finally see the end of the COVID pandemic.

Halton is currently tracking 12.6 new weekly cases per 100,000, down by 31.1 per cent from two weeks ago. Ontario is tracking 21.1 new weekly cases, down 20.1 per cent.

Active cases declined in Oakville and Halton to 27 and 77. Ontario's active cases declined by 53 to 3,846.

Vaccinations

Oakville residents are the least vaccinated community in Halton, with 84 per cent of residents partially vaccinated and 81 per cent are fully inoculated. In Halton, 87 per cent of eligible residents have received one dose, and 47 per cent received two. Over 87 per cent of eligible Ontarians have received one dose, and 83 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Ontario's three GO-VAXX mobile clinics have administered 10,000 COVID-19 vaccinations; 48 per cent were first doses. The buses have travelled throughout the Greater Golden Horseshoe Area, east to Belleville, west to Welland and Leamington, and north to Bracebridge, bringing vaccines to more than 148 locations, including shopping malls, fairs, sporting events, and post-secondary institutions in different communities.

Starting on Oct. 15, Ontario residents could start to download their QR vaccination confirmation code to their smartphones. The province staggered those eligible to download the code, ensuring that the system didn't go down. Today, all Ontario residents can access the system.

Schools

Halton Catholic and public schools confirmed 14 schools with 14 cases in Oakville, and regionally 21 schools have 41 cases. Provincially, over 13 per cent of schools reported having at least one case, and two schools are closed.

Entry to the United States

The US has confirmed it will open its land border crossings to fully vaccinated Canadians, including those who mixed doses was announced on Oct. 15. The US border opens on Nov. 8.

Global perspective

From a global perspective, only 2.7 per cent of the people who reside in low-income countries have received a single dose. First-world nations must step in, if not for humanitarian reasons, but our own protection. As long as COVID-19 can freely circulate in any environment, the chances for vaccine-resistant strain remain a distinct possibility.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Summary of local vaccinations

84% of eligible Halton residents are fully vaccinated

87% have received at least one dose

881,931 vaccine doses have been administered - plus 3

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Oct. 16, 2021.

27 active cases - minus 1

3 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - minus 1

6,178 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 8

68 deaths - no change

6,083 recoveries - plus 9

6,136 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.5% of cases

1 active outbreak - no change

Status in Halton

77 active cases - minus 10

7 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 2

19,756 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 39

242 deaths - no change

19,437 recoveries - plus 49

19,679 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.6% of cases

7 active outbreaks - plus 3

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.

School cases

Oakville - 14 schools with 14 cases

Halton - 41 schools with 31 cases

Ontario COVID-19 update

Summary of provincial vaccinations

11.4 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (76.92% of total pop.)

At least 10.83 million people are fully vaccinated (73.1% of total pop.)

22.24 million vaccine doses administered - plus 12,399

Changes are from figures in our last update. The province released this information on Oct. 18, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.

3,846 active cases - minus 52

145 people hospitalized - minus 10

595,235 confirmed cases - plus 373

581,574 recovered cases - plus 423

9,815 deaths - plus 2 (from the previous month)

591,389 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 99.3%

20,432 tests were conducted with a positive rate of 1.8%

138 people in ICU - plus 3

80 people on ventilators - plus 6

17 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - minus 3

Summary of variants of concern (VOC)

These numbers are for the number of people who tested positive, and further testing has confirmed their specific case is one of a particular variant of concern in Ontario.

146,495 confirmed cases of the Alpha variant - plus 1

1,503 confirmed cases of Beta variant - no change

5,230 confirmed cases of Gamma variant - no change

19,880 confirmed cases of Delta variant - plus 81

Summary of school cases

3,692 confirmed school cases - plus 88

3,264 confirmed student cases - plus 77

363 confirmed staff cases - plus 11

638 schools with confirmed cases

2 schools closed

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

The United States says it will finally re-open its land and border with Canada to fully vaccinated travellers beginning Monday, Nov. 8, 2021

Summary of national vaccinations

29.55 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (77.26% of total pop.)

At least 27.71 million people are fully vaccinated (72.47% of total pop.)

57.61 million vaccine doses administered

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Oct. 16, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

34,012 active cases - minus 534

2,320 active hospitalizations - minus 84

1.68 million confirmed cases to date - plus 1,419

1.61 million recoveries - plus 1,939

28,500 deaths - plus 14

Ranked 81st in global deaths per capita at 75.94 per 100,000 people

US COVID-19 Update

44.8 million cumulative cases - plus 89,000

722,212 deaths - plus 1,974

57% are fully vaccinated (66.7% of those eligible)

Ranked 19th in global deaths per capita at 220.67 per 100,000 people

World COVID-19 Update

240.26 million cases - plus 245,500

4.89 million people have died worldwide - plus 3,270

At least 6.67 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)

