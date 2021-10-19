October 19, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand Unsplash

This is the Tuesday, October 19, 2021 coronavirus update. Oakville adds one new case and Halton's number is down. While Oakville remains the least vaccinated municipality in Halton, there is only one active outbreak in town.

Those willing to get the vaccine in Halton Region has come to near stand-still: the total number of Halton residents who've received their first dose of vaccine has increased by less than 1% in the last three weeks.

Most indicators are improving and show decreases in active cases and fewer people requiring hospital care in Halton and across Canada. Given the length of hospital stays, however, the people who remain in hospital are overwhelmingly requiring intensive care.

Ontario added more than 100 hospital cases just today, though large increases like are commonly reported once a week (catching up on added admissions from the past weekend.) Active cases are still dramatically declining in the province and Ontario prepares to move to its new QR code proof of vaccination system on Friday this week.

From a global perspective, only 2.7% of people living in the lowest income countries have received a single dose. First-world nations must step in, mainly for humanitarian reasons and also for our own protection. As long as COVID-19 can freely circulate in any environment, the chances for vaccine-resistant strain remain a distinct possibility.

**Vaccine booking update: Halton is now booking first AND second dose vaccinations for all residents age 12 and older. Halton is also now offering same-day, walk-in appointments at multiple locations.

All vaccines approved for use in Canada effectively protect you against COVID-19 and all known variants of concern, including the Delta variant.

Note: Oakville News updates are published six days a week, sharing new Halton data from Monday to Friday and Ontario, Canada, and globally Monday through Saturday.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

The number of Halton residents who've received their first dose of vaccine has increased by less than 1% in the last three weeks

The only active outbreak in Oakville is at Maple Grove public school

Oakville remains the least vaccinated municipality in Halton Region

Summary of local vaccinations

84% of eligible Halton residents are fully vaccinated

87% have received at least one dose

884,555 vaccine doses have been administered - plus 515

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Oct. 18, 2021.

28 active cases - plus 1

2 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - minus 1

6,181 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 3

68 deaths - no change

6,085 recoveries - plus 2

6,153 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.5% of cases

1 active outbreak - no change

Status in Halton

72 active cases - minus 5

6 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 1

19,765 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 9

242 deaths - no change

19,451 recoveries - plus 14

19,693 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.6% of cases

7 active outbreaks - no change

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.

School cases

Oakville - 14 schools with 14 cases

Halton - 41 schools with 31 cases

Ontario COVID-19 update

Summary of provincial vaccinations

11.41 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (76.97% of total pop.)

At least 10.85 million people are fully vaccinated (73.19% of total pop.)

22.26 million vaccine doses administered - plus 21,300

Changes are from figures in our last update. The province released this information on Oct. 19, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.

3,672 active cases - minus 174

260 people hospitalized - plus 115

595,563 confirmed cases - plus 328

582,072 recovered cases - plus 498

9,819 deaths - plus 4

591,991 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 99.3%

20,792 tests were conducted with a positive rate of 1.5%

159 people in ICU - minus 9

81 people on ventilators - plus 1

17 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - no change

Summary of variants of concern (VOC)

These numbers are for the number of people who tested positive, and further testing has confirmed their specific case is one of a particular variant of concern in Ontario.

146,495 confirmed cases of the Alpha variant - no change

1,503 confirmed cases of Beta variant - no change

5,230 confirmed cases of Gamma variant - no change

19,976 confirmed cases of Delta variant - plus 96

Summary of school cases

3,692 confirmed school cases - plus 88

638 schools with confirmed cases

2 schools closed

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Summary of national vaccinations

29.98 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (77.42% of total pop.)

At least 27.79 million people are fully vaccinated (72.67% of total pop.)

57.77 million vaccine doses administered - plus 122,000

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Oct. 18, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

32,003 active cases - minus 1,509

2,402 active hospitalizations - plus 82

1.68 million confirmed cases to date

1.62 million recoveries - plus 1,816

28,586 deaths - plus 71

Ranked 81st in global deaths per capita at 75.94 per 100,000 people

US COVID-19 Update

44.80 million cumulative cases - plus 89,000

722,212 deaths - plus 1,974

57% are fully vaccinated (66.7% of those eligible)

Ranked 19th in global deaths per capita at 220.67 per 100,000 people

World COVID-19 Update

240.94 million cases - plus 325,000

4.90 million people have died worldwide

At least 6.67 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)

