October 19, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

Unsplash
This is the Tuesday, October 19, 2021 coronavirus update. Oakville adds one new case and Halton's number is down. While Oakville remains the least vaccinated municipality in Halton, there is only one active outbreak in town.
Those willing to get the vaccine in Halton Region has come to near stand-still: the total number of Halton residents who've received their first dose of vaccine has increased by less than 1% in the last three weeks.
Most indicators are improving and show decreases in active cases and fewer people requiring hospital care in Halton and across Canada. Given the length of hospital stays, however, the people who remain in hospital are overwhelmingly requiring intensive care.
Ontario added more than 100 hospital cases just today, though large increases like are commonly reported once a week (catching up on added admissions from the past weekend.) Active cases are still dramatically declining in the province and Ontario prepares to move to its new QR code proof of vaccination system on Friday this week.
From a global perspective, only 2.7% of people living in the lowest income countries have received a single dose. First-world nations must step in, mainly for humanitarian reasons and also for our own protection. As long as COVID-19 can freely circulate in any environment, the chances for vaccine-resistant strain remain a distinct possibility.
NIAID via Foter.com
**Vaccine booking update: Halton is now booking first AND second dose vaccinations for all residents age 12 and older. Halton is also now offering same-day, walk-in appointments at multiple locations.
All vaccines approved for use in Canada effectively protect you against COVID-19 and all known variants of concern, including the Delta variant.
**CLICK HERE to book a first or second vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic**
Note: Oakville News updates are published six days a week, sharing new Halton data from Monday to Friday and Ontario, Canada, and globally Monday through Saturday.
Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update
- The number of Halton residents who've received their first dose of vaccine has increased by less than 1% in the last three weeks
- The only active outbreak in Oakville is at Maple Grove public school
- Oakville remains the least vaccinated municipality in Halton Region
Summary of local vaccinations
- 84% of eligible Halton residents are fully vaccinated
- 87% have received at least one dose
- 884,555 vaccine doses have been administered - plus 515
Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Oct. 18, 2021.
- 28 active cases - plus 1
- 2 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - minus 1
- 6,181 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 3
- 68 deaths - no change
- 6,085 recoveries - plus 2
- 6,153 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.5% of cases
- 1 active outbreak - no change
Status in Halton
- 72 active cases - minus 5
- 6 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 1
- 19,765 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 9
- 242 deaths - no change
- 19,451 recoveries - plus 14
- 19,693 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.6% of cases
- 7 active outbreaks - no change
Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.
School cases
- Oakville - 14 schools with 14 cases
- Halton - 41 schools with 31 cases
Ontario COVID-19 update
- New proof of vaccination QR codes are now available for every vaccinated person in Ontario to download
- Ontario's three GO-VAXX mobile clinics have administered 10,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses
- The seven day average of new cases has plummeted in recent weeks, now at just 404 cases/day
- Ontario has set a vaccination target: 90% of the eligible population fully protected
- 83.23% of all eligible Ontarians (age 12 and older) are fully vaccinated
Summary of provincial vaccinations
- 11.41 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (76.97% of total pop.)
- At least 10.85 million people are fully vaccinated (73.19% of total pop.)
- 22.26 million vaccine doses administered - plus 21,300
Changes are from figures in our last update. The province released this information on Oct. 19, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.
- 3,672 active cases - minus 174
- 260 people hospitalized - plus 115
- 595,563 confirmed cases - plus 328
- 582,072 recovered cases - plus 498
- 9,819 deaths - plus 4
- 591,991 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 99.3%
- 20,792 tests were conducted with a positive rate of 1.5%
- 159 people in ICU - minus 9
- 81 people on ventilators - plus 1
- 17 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - no change
Summary of variants of concern (VOC)
These numbers are for the number of people who tested positive, and further testing has confirmed their specific case is one of a particular variant of concern in Ontario.
- 146,495 confirmed cases of the Alpha variant - no change
- 1,503 confirmed cases of Beta variant - no change
- 5,230 confirmed cases of Gamma variant - no change
- 19,976 confirmed cases of Delta variant - plus 96
Summary of school cases
- 3,692 confirmed school cases - plus 88
- 638 schools with confirmed cases
- 2 schools closed
Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates
- Pfizer is asking Health Canada to approve its COVID-19 vaccine for Canadian children ages 5-11
- The United States says it will finally re-open its land and border with Canada to fully vaccinated travellers beginning Monday, Nov. 8, 2021 (including those with mixed doses)
- 4.9 million people worldwide have died from COVID-19
- 83.01% of all eligible Canadians (age 12 and older) are fully vaccinated
Summary of national vaccinations
- 29.98 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (77.42% of total pop.)
- At least 27.79 million people are fully vaccinated (72.67% of total pop.)
- 57.77 million vaccine doses administered - plus 122,000
Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Oct. 18, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)
- 32,003 active cases - minus 1,509
- 2,402 active hospitalizations - plus 82
- 1.68 million confirmed cases to date
- 1.62 million recoveries - plus 1,816
- 28,586 deaths - plus 71
- Ranked 81st in global deaths per capita at 75.94 per 100,000 people
US COVID-19 Update
- 44.80 million cumulative cases - plus 89,000
- 722,212 deaths - plus 1,974
- 57% are fully vaccinated (66.7% of those eligible)
- Ranked 19th in global deaths per capita at 220.67 per 100,000 people
World COVID-19 Update
- 240.94 million cases - plus 325,000
- 4.90 million people have died worldwide
- At least 6.67 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)
Sources: