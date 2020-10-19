This is the October 19th Coronavirus Update for Oakville, Ontario. Locally we are continuing to see a steady climb in cases, but hospitalizations have actually dropped over the past week. Provincially, over the past month hospitalizations have increased by 427% and deaths have increased by 375%.

Note: Oakville figures are now updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are released weekdays. Oakville News does not publish updates on Sundays.

Oakville coronavirus cases status

All Town of Oakville indoor sports are cancelled, effective immediately

In Oakville, for the past week active cases have risen by 6 or less than 10% and hospitalizations dropped by one.

Halton & Oakville recoveries rise to 88% of all cases

Dr. Meghani released a public letter indicating that Halton residents should voluntarily adhere to similar restrictions as those imposed by the province in Toronto, Peel, Ottawa and York regions.

Continuing outbreaks in Oakville are located at Chartwell Retirement Home with 4 resident cases and one death, and Northridge Long Term Care Home - both were declared on October 13, 2020. The region has a total of 5 facilities with outbreaks.

Holy Trinity Catholic Secondary School closed 2 classrooms

Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update, October 17, 2020. Sources are from end of yesterday.

619 confirmed cases

42 probable cases

661 confirmed and probable cases total

75 active cases

4 deaths - plus 1 recoveries (86.6% of all cases)

582 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 88% of cases

1 cases in OTMH

Status in Halton

1,841 total cases (confirmed+probable)

221 active cases

30 deaths

1,590 recoveries (86.4% of all cases)

1,620 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 88% of cases

6 cases in hospital

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Cases in Halton public schools (HDSB & HCDSB)

12 confirmed cases in Oakville plus 2 closed classrooms

31 confirmed cases in Halton

Ontario coronavirus update

Active cases surpasses 6,000

Hospitalizations on September 18th was 59, on October 11th it was 217 , and as of yesterday there were 252 people. Hospitalizations increased last week by 16% and have increased by 427% in the past month.

Deaths from September 11 to 18 was 12, from October 11 to 18 it was 45, or an increase of 375%.

Province strongly suggests that children should not trick or treat in the hot zones of Toronto, Peel, Ottawa or York regions.

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of October 19, 2020 for the end of day yesterday.

65,075 confirmed cases

6,047 active cases

55,978 recovered cases

3,050 deaths

59,028 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 89.4%

31,864 completed tests yesterday

252 people hospitalized

69 people in ICU

40 people on ventilators

Summary of School and Child Care cases

Note: this information does not update on weekends.

There are 4,828 schools in Ontario. (Total does not include private schools. Some unidentified cases are moved into other groups over time, skewing the daily increases.)

1,310 cases in total

736 student cases

202 staff cases

372 unidentified cases

483 schools with a reported case

3 schools closed

There are over 5,620 licensed child care settings. The numbers represent the cumulative total.

302 confirmed cases

72 centres closed

332 homes closed

Current status

122 centres with confirmed cases

35 centres are closed

Canada and Global Coronavirus Status

Global cases surpasses 40 million

Canada cases surpasses 200,000

Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update, October 17, 2020.

200,039 confirmed and suspected cases

21,554 active cases

9,772 deaths

168,713 recoveries - plus 2,119

178,485 resolved cases (89.4% of all cases)

Figures Around the World

40.2 million cases globally

At least 1.1 million deaths

The world now averages 2 million new infections every week

United States