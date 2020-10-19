This is the October 19th Coronavirus Update for Oakville, Ontario. Locally we are continuing to see a steady climb in cases, but hospitalizations have actually dropped over the past week. Provincially, over the past month hospitalizations have increased by 427% and deaths have increased by 375%.
Note: Oakville figures are now updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are released weekdays. Oakville News does not publish updates on Sundays.
Oakville coronavirus cases status
- All Town of Oakville indoor sports are cancelled, effective immediately
- In Oakville, for the past week active cases have risen by 6 or less than 10% and hospitalizations dropped by one.
- Halton & Oakville recoveries rise to 88% of all cases
- Dr. Meghani released a public letter indicating that Halton residents should voluntarily adhere to similar restrictions as those imposed by the province in Toronto, Peel, Ottawa and York regions.
- Continuing outbreaks in Oakville are located at Chartwell Retirement Home with 4 resident cases and one death, and Northridge Long Term Care Home - both were declared on October 13, 2020. The region has a total of 5 facilities with outbreaks.
- Holy Trinity Catholic Secondary School closed 2 classrooms
Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update, October 17, 2020. Sources are from end of yesterday.
- 619 confirmed cases
- 42 probable cases
- 661 confirmed and probable cases total
- 75 active cases
- 4 deaths - plus 1 recoveries (86.6% of all cases)
- 582 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 88% of cases
- 1 cases in OTMH
Status in Halton
- 1,841 total cases (confirmed+probable)
- 221 active cases
- 30 deaths
- 1,590 recoveries (86.4% of all cases)
- 1,620 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 88% of cases
- 6 cases in hospital
Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.
Cases in Halton public schools (HDSB & HCDSB)
- 12 confirmed cases in Oakville plus 2 closed classrooms
- 31 confirmed cases in Halton
Ontario coronavirus update
- Active cases surpasses 6,000
- Hospitalizations on September 18th was 59, on October 11th it was 217 , and as of yesterday there were 252 people. Hospitalizations increased last week by 16% and have increased by 427% in the past month.
- Deaths from September 11 to 18 was 12, from October 11 to 18 it was 45, or an increase of 375%.
- Province strongly suggests that children should not trick or treat in the hot zones of Toronto, Peel, Ottawa or York regions.
Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of October 19, 2020 for the end of day yesterday.
- 65,075 confirmed cases
- 6,047 active cases
- 55,978 recovered cases
- 3,050 deaths
- 59,028 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 89.4%
- 31,864 completed tests yesterday
- 252 people hospitalized
- 69 people in ICU
- 40 people on ventilators
Summary of School and Child Care cases
Note: this information does not update on weekends.
There are 4,828 schools in Ontario. (Total does not include private schools. Some unidentified cases are moved into other groups over time, skewing the daily increases.)
- 1,310 cases in total
- 736 student cases
- 202 staff cases
- 372 unidentified cases
- 483 schools with a reported case
- 3 schools closed
There are over 5,620 licensed child care settings. The numbers represent the cumulative total.
- 302 confirmed cases
- 72 centres closed
- 332 homes closed
Current status
- 122 centres with confirmed cases
- 35 centres are closed
Canada and Global Coronavirus Status
- Global cases surpasses 40 million
- Canada cases surpasses 200,000
Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update, October 17, 2020.
- 200,039 confirmed and suspected cases
- 21,554 active cases
- 9,772 deaths
- 168,713 recoveries - plus 2,119
- 178,485 resolved cases (89.4% of all cases)
Figures Around the World
- 40.2 million cases globally
- At least 1.1 million deaths
- The world now averages 2 million new infections every week
United States
- 8.216 million total cases (20.4% worldwide)
- 219,000+ deaths (19.9% worldwide)