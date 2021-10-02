October 2, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

Fusion Medical Animation on Unsplash
COVID-19 Update Oakville
This is the Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021 coronavirus update.Dozens of schools in Halton reported their first or more new cases in students and staff this week. Oakville's rate of vaccinations, including total percent of the population vaccinated, hasn't changed in more than a week.
Oakville currently has four schools with an open outbreak of two or more cases: River Oaks Public School, St. Gregory the Great Elementary School, St. Luke Elementary School and St. Teresa of Calcutta Elementary School.
More than 700 new cases were reported today in Ontario; the highest one-day total this week. Active cases are also up for the second day in a row, negating the declines from earlier in the week. New Brunswick, meanwhile, set a record for most cases in a single day.
Vaccinations are continuing at a slow but steady pace across Canada, with the greatest challenge being convincing more people to get the shot. As of today, more than 27 million Canadians are now fully vaccinated.
Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update
Neither Oakville or Halton Region updates COVID-19 information on weekends.
Summary of local vaccinations
- 82% of eligible Halton residents are fully vaccinated
- 86% have received at least one dose
- 871,739 vaccine doses have been administered
Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update on Oct. 1, 2021.
- 45 active cases - plus 2
- 2 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - no change
- 6,101 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 14
- 68 deaths - no change
- 5,988 recoveries - plus 12
- 6,056 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.2% of cases
- 4 active outbreaks - minus 2 - all schools
Status in Halton
- 116 active cases - minus 13
- 7 cases in hospitals across Halton - plus 2
- 19,507 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 19
- 242 deaths - no change
- 19,149 recoveries - plus 32
- 19,358 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.4% of cases
- 17 active outbreaks - no change
Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.
School cases
- 15 Oakville schools are reporting cases - plus 5
- 31 confirmed cases in Oakville schools
- 32 Halton schools are reporting cases - no change
Ontario COVID-19 update
- More than 700 new cases are reported today; the highest one-day total this week
- Active cases are up for the second day in a row, negating the declines from earlier in the week
- More than 10.5 million Ontarians are now fully vaccinated
- 81.83% of all eligible Ontarians (age 12 and older) are fully vaccinated
Summary of provincial vaccinations
- 11.26 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (76.15% of total pop.)
- At least 10.62 million people are fully vaccinated (71.56% of total pop.)
- 21.84 million vaccine doses administered - plus 37,300
Changes are from figures in our last update. The province released this information on Oct. 2, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.
- 5,021 active cases - plus 52
- 274 people hospitalized - minus 4
- 587,521 confirmed cases - plus 704
- 572,750 recovered cases - plus 645
- 9,750 deaths - plus 7
- 581,846 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 99.1%
- 29,510 tests were conducted with a positive rate of 1.8%
- 162 people in ICU - minus 1
- 110 people on ventilators - minus 4
- 27 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - no change
Summary of variants of concern (VOC)
These numbers are for the number of people who tested positive, and further testing has confirmed their specific case is one of a particular variant of concern in Ontario.
- 146,473 confirmed cases of the Alpha variant - plus 2
- 1,503 confirmed cases of Beta variant - no change
- 5,229 confirmed cases of Gamma variant - no change
- 18,629 confirmed cases of Delta variant - plus 7
Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates
- New Brunswick has 140 new cases today; it's highest one-day total ever
- Alberta's active hospitalizations have surpassed 1,000 cases
- Pfizer and BioNTech have sent preliminary data to Health Canada for approving its COVID-19 vaccines in younger children
- More than 27 million Canadians are now fully vaccinated
- 81.57% of all eligible Canadians (age 12 and older) are fully vaccinated
Summary of national vaccinations
- 29.31 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (76.89% of total pop.)
- At least 27.08 million people are fully vaccinated (71.02% of total pop.)
- 56.39 million vaccine doses administered - plus 99,600
Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Oct. 1, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)
- 44,749 active cases - minus 276
- 2,435 active hospitalizations - minus 24
- 1.63 million confirmed and suspected cases to date
- 1.55 million recoveries - plus 1,036
- 27,932 deaths - plus 48
- Ranked 81st in global deaths per capita at 74.26 per 100,000 people
US COVID-19 Update
- 43.53 million cumulative cases
- 698,672 deaths - plus 2,970
- 55.8% are fully vaccinated (65.2% of those eligible)
- Ranked 21st in global deaths per capita at 212.6 per 100,000 people
World COVID-19 Update
- 233.50 million cases - plus 354,000
- 4.78 million people have died worldwide
- At least 6.32 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)
