October 2, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand Fusion Medical Animation on Unsplash COVID-19 Update Oakville

This is the Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021 coronavirus update.Dozens of schools in Halton reported their first or more new cases in students and staff this week. Oakville's rate of vaccinations, including total percent of the population vaccinated, hasn't changed in more than a week.

Oakville currently has four schools with an open outbreak of two or more cases: River Oaks Public School, St. Gregory the Great Elementary School, St. Luke Elementary School and St. Teresa of Calcutta Elementary School.

More than 700 new cases were reported today in Ontario; the highest one-day total this week. Active cases are also up for the second day in a row, negating the declines from earlier in the week. New Brunswick, meanwhile, set a record for most cases in a single day.

Vaccinations are continuing at a slow but steady pace across Canada, with the greatest challenge being convincing more people to get the shot. As of today, more than 27 million Canadians are now fully vaccinated.

NIAID via Foter.com

**Vaccine booking update: Halton is now booking first AND second dose vaccinations for all residents age 12 and older. Halton is also now offering same-day, walk-in appointments at multiple locations.

All vaccines approved for use in Canada effectively protect you against COVID-19 and all known variants of concern, including the Delta variant.

**CLICK HERE to book a first or second vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic**

Note: Oakville News updates are published six days a week, sharing new Halton data from Monday to Friday and Ontario, Canada, and globally Monday through Saturday.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Neither Oakville or Halton Region updates COVID-19 information on weekends.

Summary of local vaccinations

82% of eligible Halton residents are fully vaccinated

86% have received at least one dose

871,739 vaccine doses have been administered

Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update on Oct. 1, 2021.

45 active cases - plus 2

2 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - no change

6,101 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 14

68 deaths - no change

5,988 recoveries - plus 12

6,056 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.2% of cases

4 active outbreaks - minus 2 - all schools

Status in Halton

116 active cases - minus 13

7 cases in hospitals across Halton - plus 2

19,507 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 19

242 deaths - no change

19,149 recoveries - plus 32

19,358 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.4% of cases

17 active outbreaks - no change

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.

School cases

15 Oakville schools are reporting cases - plus 5

31 confirmed cases in Oakville schools

32 Halton schools are reporting cases - no change

Ontario COVID-19 update

More than 700 new cases are reported today; the highest one-day total this week

Active cases are up for the second day in a row, negating the declines from earlier in the week

More than 10.5 million Ontarians are now fully vaccinated

81.83% of all eligible Ontarians (age 12 and older) are fully vaccinated

Summary of provincial vaccinations

11.26 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (76.15% of total pop.)

At least 10.62 million people are fully vaccinated (71.56% of total pop.)

21.84 million vaccine doses administered - plus 37,300

Changes are from figures in our last update. The province released this information on Oct. 2, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.

5,021 active cases - plus 52

274 people hospitalized - minus 4

587,521 confirmed cases - plus 704

572,750 recovered cases - plus 645

9,750 deaths - plus 7

581,846 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 99.1%

29,510 tests were conducted with a positive rate of 1.8%

162 people in ICU - minus 1

110 people on ventilators - minus 4

27 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - no change

Summary of variants of concern (VOC)

These numbers are for the number of people who tested positive, and further testing has confirmed their specific case is one of a particular variant of concern in Ontario.

146,473 confirmed cases of the Alpha variant - plus 2

1,503 confirmed cases of Beta variant - no change

5,229 confirmed cases of Gamma variant - no change

18,629 confirmed cases of Delta variant - plus 7

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

New Brunswick has 140 new cases today; it's highest one-day total ever

Alberta's active hospitalizations have surpassed 1,000 cases

Pfizer and BioNTech have sent preliminary data to Health Canada for approving its COVID-19 vaccines in younger children

More than 27 million Canadians are now fully vaccinated

81.57% of all eligible Canadians (age 12 and older) are fully vaccinated

Summary of national vaccinations

29.31 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (76.89% of total pop.)

At least 27.08 million people are fully vaccinated (71.02% of total pop.)

56.39 million vaccine doses administered - plus 99,600

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Oct. 1, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

44,749 active cases - minus 276

2,435 active hospitalizations - minus 24

1.63 million confirmed and suspected cases to date

1.55 million recoveries - plus 1,036

27,932 deaths - plus 48

Ranked 81st in global deaths per capita at 74.26 per 100,000 people

US COVID-19 Update

43.53 million cumulative cases

698,672 deaths - plus 2,970

55.8% are fully vaccinated (65.2% of those eligible)

Ranked 21st in global deaths per capita at 212.6 per 100,000 people

World COVID-19 Update

233.50 million cases - plus 354,000

4.78 million people have died worldwide

At least 6.32 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)

Sources: