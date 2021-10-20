October 20, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand CDC / Unsplash

This is the Wednesday, October 20, 2021 coronavirus update. Active cases are up today in Oakville and Halton. Those willing to get the vaccine in Halton Region has come to near stand-still: the total number of Halton residents who've received their first dose of vaccine has increased by less than 1% in the last three weeks.

Most indicators are improving and show decreases in active cases in Ontario, with the seven day average having dropped daily for over a week. Given the length of hospital stays, however, the people who remain in hospital are overwhelmingly requiring intensive care.

Following yesterday's 100+ new hospitalizations, there was a large rise in ICU admissions across Ontario today. In addition, as of today, there are more than 20,000 confirmed Delta variant cases to date in the province.

As of today, more than 30 million Canadians have now received at least one dose of vaccine. Pfizer is asking Health Canada to approve its COVID-19 vaccine for Canadian children ages 5-11.

From a global perspective, only 2.8% of people living in the lowest income countries have received a single dose. 4.9 million people worldwide have died since the pandemic began, and the total is likely to reach five million before the end of the month.

**Vaccine booking update: Halton is now booking first AND second dose vaccinations for all residents age 12 and older. Halton is also now offering same-day, walk-in appointments at multiple locations.

All vaccines approved for use in Canada effectively protect you against COVID-19 and all known variants of concern, including the Delta variant.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Dr. Hamidah Meghani issues new rules for indoor sports, recreation and fitness facilities

The number of Halton residents who've received their first dose of vaccine has increased by less than 1% in the last three weeks

The only active outbreak in Oakville is at Maple Grove public school

Oakville remains the least vaccinated municipality in Halton Region

Summary of local vaccinations

84% of eligible Halton residents are fully vaccinated

87% have received at least one dose

885,345 vaccine doses have been administered - plus 790

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Oct. 19, 2021.

29 active cases - plus 1

2 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - no change

6,184 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 3

68 deaths - no change

6,087 recoveries - plus 2

6,155 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.5% of cases

1 active outbreak - no change

Status in Halton

80 active cases - plus 8

6 cases in hospitals across Halton - no change

19,779 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 14

242 deaths - no change

19,457 recoveries - plus 6

19,699 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.6% of cases

6 active outbreaks - minus 1

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.

School cases

Oakville - 14 schools with 14 cases

Halton - 41 schools with 31 cases

Ontario COVID-19 update

Summary of provincial vaccinations

11.42 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (77.03% of total pop.)

At least 10.87 million people are fully vaccinated (73.29% of total pop.)

22.29 million vaccine doses administered - plus 25,200

Changes are from figures in our last update. The province released this information on Oct. 20, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.

3,435 active cases - minus 337

258 people hospitalized - minus 2

595,867 confirmed cases - plus 304

582,609 recovered cases - plus 537

9,823 deaths - plus 4

592,432 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 99.4%

31,569 tests were conducted with a positive rate of 1.3%

159 people in ICU - no change

92 people on ventilators - plus 11

16 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - minus 1

Summary of variants of concern (VOC)

These numbers are for the number of people who tested positive, and further testing has confirmed their specific case is one of a particular variant of concern in Ontario.

146,495 confirmed cases of the Alpha variant - no change

1,503 confirmed cases of Beta variant - no change

5,230 confirmed cases of Gamma variant - no change

20,022 confirmed cases of Delta variant - plus 46

Summary of school cases

3,692 confirmed school cases - plus 88

638 schools with confirmed cases

2 schools closed

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

More than 30 million Canadians have now received at least one dose of vaccine

Pfizer is asking Health Canada to approve its COVID-19 vaccine for Canadian children ages 5-11

The United States says it will finally re-open its land and border with Canada to fully vaccinated travellers beginning Monday, Nov. 8, 2021 (including those with mixed doses)

4.9 million people worldwide have died from COVID-19

83.16% of all eligible Canadians (age 12 and older) are fully vaccinated

Summary of national vaccinations

30.04 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (77.51% of total pop.)

At least 27.83 million people are fully vaccinated (72.81% of total pop.)

57.87 million vaccine doses administered - plus 99,600

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Oct. 19, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

30,009 active cases - minus 1,994

2,353 active hospitalizations - minus 49

1.68 million confirmed cases to date

1.63 million recoveries - plus 2,469

28,631 deaths - plus 45

Ranked 81st in global deaths per capita at 75.94 per 100,000 people

US COVID-19 Update

45.07 million cumulative cases

728,125 deaths - plus 1,938

57.1% are fully vaccinated (66.9% of those eligible)

Ranked 19th in global deaths per capita at 220.67 per 100,000 people

World COVID-19 Update

241.40 million cases - plus 460,000

4.91 million people have died worldwide

At least 6.72 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)

