October 20, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Wednesday, October 20, 2021 coronavirus update. Active cases are up today in Oakville and Halton. Those willing to get the vaccine in Halton Region has come to near stand-still: the total number of Halton residents who've received their first dose of vaccine has increased by less than 1% in the last three weeks.
Most indicators are improving and show decreases in active cases in Ontario, with the seven day average having dropped daily for over a week. Given the length of hospital stays, however, the people who remain in hospital are overwhelmingly requiring intensive care.
Following yesterday's 100+ new hospitalizations, there was a large rise in ICU admissions across Ontario today. In addition, as of today, there are more than 20,000 confirmed Delta variant cases to date in the province.
As of today, more than 30 million Canadians have now received at least one dose of vaccine. Pfizer is asking Health Canada to approve its COVID-19 vaccine for Canadian children ages 5-11.
From a global perspective, only 2.8% of people living in the lowest income countries have received a single dose. 4.9 million people worldwide have died since the pandemic began, and the total is likely to reach five million before the end of the month.
**Vaccine booking update: Halton is now booking first AND second dose vaccinations for all residents age 12 and older. Halton is also now offering same-day, walk-in appointments at multiple locations.
All vaccines approved for use in Canada effectively protect you against COVID-19 and all known variants of concern, including the Delta variant.
Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update
- Dr. Hamidah Meghani issues new rules for indoor sports, recreation and fitness facilities
- The number of Halton residents who've received their first dose of vaccine has increased by less than 1% in the last three weeks
- The only active outbreak in Oakville is at Maple Grove public school
- Oakville remains the least vaccinated municipality in Halton Region
Summary of local vaccinations
- 84% of eligible Halton residents are fully vaccinated
- 87% have received at least one dose
- 885,345 vaccine doses have been administered - plus 790
Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Oct. 19, 2021.
- 29 active cases - plus 1
- 2 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - no change
- 6,184 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 3
- 68 deaths - no change
- 6,087 recoveries - plus 2
- 6,155 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.5% of cases
- 1 active outbreak - no change
Status in Halton
- 80 active cases - plus 8
- 6 cases in hospitals across Halton - no change
- 19,779 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 14
- 242 deaths - no change
- 19,457 recoveries - plus 6
- 19,699 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.6% of cases
- 6 active outbreaks - minus 1
Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.
School cases
- Oakville - 14 schools with 14 cases
- Halton - 41 schools with 31 cases
Ontario COVID-19 update
- New proof of vaccination QR codes are now available for every vaccinated person in Ontario to download
- In addition to COVID-19 vaccines, flu shots will be available for everyone beginning next month
- The seven day average of new cases has plummeted in recent weeks, now below 400 cases/day
- More than 100 new hospitalizations were added yesterday
- There are now more than 20,000 confirmed Delta variant cases to date in Ontario
- Ontario has set a vaccination target: 90% of the eligible population fully protected
- 83.36% of all eligible Ontarians (age 12 and older) are fully vaccinated
Summary of provincial vaccinations
- 11.42 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (77.03% of total pop.)
- At least 10.87 million people are fully vaccinated (73.29% of total pop.)
- 22.29 million vaccine doses administered - plus 25,200
Changes are from figures in our last update. The province released this information on Oct. 20, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.
- 3,435 active cases - minus 337
- 258 people hospitalized - minus 2
- 595,867 confirmed cases - plus 304
- 582,609 recovered cases - plus 537
- 9,823 deaths - plus 4
- 592,432 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 99.4%
- 31,569 tests were conducted with a positive rate of 1.3%
- 159 people in ICU - no change
- 92 people on ventilators - plus 11
- 16 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - minus 1
Summary of variants of concern (VOC)
These numbers are for the number of people who tested positive, and further testing has confirmed their specific case is one of a particular variant of concern in Ontario.
- 146,495 confirmed cases of the Alpha variant - no change
- 1,503 confirmed cases of Beta variant - no change
- 5,230 confirmed cases of Gamma variant - no change
- 20,022 confirmed cases of Delta variant - plus 46
Summary of school cases
- 3,692 confirmed school cases - plus 88
- 638 schools with confirmed cases
- 2 schools closed
Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates
- More than 30 million Canadians have now received at least one dose of vaccine
- Pfizer is asking Health Canada to approve its COVID-19 vaccine for Canadian children ages 5-11
- The United States says it will finally re-open its land and border with Canada to fully vaccinated travellers beginning Monday, Nov. 8, 2021 (including those with mixed doses)
- 4.9 million people worldwide have died from COVID-19
- 83.16% of all eligible Canadians (age 12 and older) are fully vaccinated
Summary of national vaccinations
- 30.04 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (77.51% of total pop.)
- At least 27.83 million people are fully vaccinated (72.81% of total pop.)
- 57.87 million vaccine doses administered - plus 99,600
Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Oct. 19, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)
- 30,009 active cases - minus 1,994
- 2,353 active hospitalizations - minus 49
- 1.68 million confirmed cases to date
- 1.63 million recoveries - plus 2,469
- 28,631 deaths - plus 45
- Ranked 81st in global deaths per capita at 75.94 per 100,000 people
US COVID-19 Update
- 45.07 million cumulative cases
- 728,125 deaths - plus 1,938
- 57.1% are fully vaccinated (66.9% of those eligible)
- Ranked 19th in global deaths per capita at 220.67 per 100,000 people
World COVID-19 Update
- 241.40 million cases - plus 460,000
- 4.91 million people have died worldwide
- At least 6.72 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)
