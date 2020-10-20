October 20th Coronavirus Update for Oakville

This is the October 20th Oakville Coronavirus Update. An Oakville high school has closed two classrooms. Province-wide, more than 500 schools (10.52%) have reported at least one case of COVID-19 since opening last month. Ontario cases reach 65,000 as Canada to date reaches 200,000.

Note: Oakville figures are now updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are released weekdays. Oakville News does not publish updates on Sundays.

Oakville Coronavirus Cases Status

Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update, October 19, 2020. Sources are from end of yesterday.

  • 631 confirmed cases - plus 12
  • 42 probable cases - no change
  • 673 confirmed and probable cases total - plus 12
  • 80 active cases - plus 5
  • 4 deaths - no change
  • 589 recoveries (87.5% of all cases) - plus 11
  • 593 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 88.1% of cases
  • 2 cases in OTMH - plus 1

Status in Halton

  • 1,872 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 31
  • 233 active cases - plus 12
  • 30 deaths - change
  • 1,609 recoveries (85.9% of all cases) - plus 19
  • 1,639 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 87.5% of cases
  • 6 cases in hospital - no change

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Cases in Halton Public Schools (HDSB & HCDSB)

  • 11 confirmed cases in Oakville - minus 1
  • 22 confirmed cases in Halton - minus 7

Ontario Coronavirus Update

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of October 20, 2020 for the end of day yesterday.

  • 65,896 confirmed cases - plus 821
  • 6,237 active cases - plus 190
  • 56,606 recovered cases - plus 628
  • 3,053 deaths - plus 3
  • 59,028 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 89.4%
  • 24,409 completed tests yesterday
  • 274 people hospitalized - plus 22
  • 72 people in ICU - plus 3
  • 45 people on ventilators - plus 5

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)

Summary of School and Child Care cases 

Note: this information does not update on weekends.

There are 4,828 schools in Ontario. (Total does not include private schools. Some unidentified cases are moved into other groups over time, skewing the daily increases.)

  • 1,429 cases in total - plus 121
  • 810 student cases - plus 75
  • 223 staff cases - plus 22
  • 396 unidentified cases - plus 24
  • 508 schools with a reported case (10.5% province-wide)
  • 4 schools closed - plus 1

There are over 5,620 licensed child care settings. The numbers represent the cumulative total.

  • 323 confirmed cases - plus 21
  • 79 centres closed - plus 7
  • 343 homes closed - plus 11

Canada and Global Coronavirus Status

Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update, October 19, 2020.

  • 203,198 confirmed and suspected cases 
  • 21,996 active cases - plus 442
  • 9,792 deaths - plus 20
  • 171,368 recoveries - plus 2,655
  • 181,160 resolved cases (89.1% of all cases)

Figures Around the World

  • 40.5 million cases globally
  • At least 1.12 million deaths
  • The world now averages 2 million new infections every week

United States

The top five countries leading new cases are India, the United States, France, Brazil and the United Kingdom.