October 20th Coronavirus Update for Oakville

This is the October 20th Oakville Coronavirus Update. An Oakville high school has closed two classrooms. Province-wide, more than 500 schools (10.52%) have reported at least one case of COVID-19 since opening last month. Ontario cases reach 65,000 as Canada to date reaches 200,000.

Note: Oakville figures are now updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are released weekdays. Oakville News does not publish updates on Sundays.

Oakville Coronavirus Cases Status

All Town of Oakville indoor sports are cancelled, effective immediately

Dr. Meghani released a public letter indicating that Halton residents should voluntarily adhere to similar restrictions as those imposed by the province in Toronto, Peel, Ottawa and York regions

Halton Region has a total of 5 facilities with active outbreaks

Holy Trinity Catholic Secondary School closes two classrooms

Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update, October 19, 2020. Sources are from end of yesterday.

631 confirmed cases - plus 12

42 probable cases - no change

673 confirmed and probable cases total - plus 12

80 active cases - plus 5

4 deaths - no change

589 recoveries (87.5% of all cases) - plus 11

593 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 88.1% of cases

2 cases in OTMH - plus 1

Status in Halton

1,872 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 31

233 active cases - plus 12

30 deaths - change

1,609 recoveries (85.9% of all cases) - plus 19

1,639 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 87.5% of cases

6 cases in hospital - no change

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Cases in Halton Public Schools (HDSB & HCDSB)

11 confirmed cases in Oakville - minus 1

22 confirmed cases in Halton - minus 7

Ontario Coronavirus Update

Confirmed cases pass 65,000 as active cases surpasses 6,000

Today's new, one-day active cases the highest in three weeks

The increase of cases amidst a six week low of only 24,409 tests done yesterday mean the rate of positivity nearly doubled today

Ontario hospitalizations increased last week by 16% and have increased by 427% in the past month

Deaths this month have risen by 375%

More than 500 schools have reported a case of COVID-19 since reopening last month; more than 10%

Province strongly suggests that children should not trick or treat in the modified Stage 2 regions of Toronto, Peel, York and Ottawa

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of October 20, 2020 for the end of day yesterday.

65,896 confirmed cases - plus 821

6,237 active cases - plus 190

56,606 recovered cases - plus 628

3,053 deaths - plus 3

59,028 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 89.4%

24,409 completed tests yesterday

274 people hospitalized - plus 22

72 people in ICU - plus 3

45 people on ventilators - plus 5

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)

889 total outbreaks reported - plus 11

145 active, ongoing outbreaks - plus 11

Summary of School and Child Care cases

Note: this information does not update on weekends.

There are 4,828 schools in Ontario. (Total does not include private schools. Some unidentified cases are moved into other groups over time, skewing the daily increases.)

1,429 cases in total - plus 121

810 student cases - plus 75

223 staff cases - plus 22

396 unidentified cases - plus 24

508 schools with a reported case (10.5% province-wide)

4 schools closed - plus 1

There are over 5,620 licensed child care settings. The numbers represent the cumulative total.

323 confirmed cases - plus 21

79 centres closed - plus 7

343 homes closed - plus 11

Canada and Global Coronavirus Status

Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update, October 19, 2020.

203,198 confirmed and suspected cases

21,996 active cases - plus 442

9,792 deaths - plus 20

171,368 recoveries - plus 2,655

181,160 resolved cases (89.1% of all cases)

Figures Around the World

40.5 million cases globally

At least 1.12 million deaths

The world now averages 2 million new infections every week

United States

8.3 million total cases (20.5% worldwide)

220,500+ deaths (19.7% worldwide)

Hospitalizations across the country are rising dramatically

The top five countries leading new cases are India, the United States, France, Brazil and the United Kingdom.