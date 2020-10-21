October 21st Coronavirus Update for Oakville

× Expand M Painchaud Full fall colour 1 Full fall colour on 16 Mile Creek near the Oakville Power Boat Club

This is the October 21st Oakville Coronavirus Update. Two more Oakville schools have closed a classroom, bringing closed classes in town to four. Resolved cases in Ontario reach 60,000 as global cases surpass 41 million, averaging 2.5 million new cases per week.

Note: Oakville figures are now updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are released weekdays. Oakville News does not publish updates on Sundays.

Oakville Coronavirus Cases Status

Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update, October 20, 2020. Sources are from end of yesterday.

637 confirmed cases - plus 6

42 probable cases - no change

679 confirmed and probable cases total - plus 6

83 active cases - plus 3

4 deaths - no change

592 recoveries (87.2% of all cases) - plus 3

596 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 87.7% of cases

2 cases in OTMH - no change

Status in Halton

1,897 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 25

227 active cases - minus 6

30 deaths - no change

1,640 recoveries (85.9% of all cases) - plus 31

1,670 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 88.0% of cases

6 cases in hospital - no change

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Cases in Halton Public Schools (HDSB & HCDSB)

13 confirmed cases in Oakville - plus 2

33 confirmed cases in Halton - plus 11

Ontario Coronavirus Update

Ontario is averaging more than 750 new cases daily while testing remains up to 20,000 tests below provincial targets per day

Toronto and Peel regions alone account for over 60% of new cases

Resolved cases in Ontario (recoveries+deaths) reach 60,000

More than 500 schools have reported a case of COVID-19 since reopening last month; more than 10%

Province strongly suggests that children should not trick or treat in the modified Stage 2 regions of Toronto, Peel, York and Ottawa

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of October 21, 2020 for the end of day yesterday.

66,686 confirmed cases - plus 790

6,299 active cases - plus 62

57,325 recovered cases - plus 719

3,062 deaths - plus 9

60,387 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 90.5%

32,646 completed tests yesterday

260 people hospitalized - minus 14

71 people in ICU - minus 1

49 people on ventilators - plus 4

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)

896 total outbreaks reported - plus 7

143 active, ongoing outbreaks - minus 2

Summary of School and Child Care cases

Note: this information does not update on weekends.

There are 4,828 schools in Ontario. (Total does not include private schools. Some unidentified cases are moved into other groups over time, skewing the daily increases.)

1,569 cases in total - plus 144

874 student cases - plus 66

235 staff cases - plus 13

460 unidentified cases - plus 65

516 schools with a reported case (10.7% province-wide)

4 schools closed - no change

There are over 5,620 licensed child care settings. The numbers represent the cumulative total.

342 confirmed cases - plus 19

82 centres closed - plus 3

357 homes closed - plus 14

Canada and Global Coronavirus Status

Nationwide cases to date surpass 205,000

Canada extends its American border closer another month to November 21, 2020

Quebec continues to leads new and active cases in Canada, nearing 1,000+ new cases per day

41 of the 50 states have seen hospitalizations rise by more than 10% in the last two weeks

Global cases surpass 41 million

Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update, October 20, 2020.

205,692 confirmed and suspected cases

22,450 active cases - plus 454

9,824 deaths - plus 32

173,377 recoveries - plus 2,009

183,201 resolved cases (89.0% of all cases)

Figures Around the World

41 million cases globally

At least 1.12 million deaths

The world now averages 2.5 million new infections every week

United States

8.35 million total cases (20.4% worldwide)

221,500+ deaths (19.7% worldwide)

Hospitalizations across the country are rising dramatically

New daily cases are now at the same 7-day average the country saw in July's peak levels

The top five countries leading new cases are India, the United States, France, Brazil and the United Kingdom.