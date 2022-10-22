October 22, 2022 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand Ibrahim Boran coronavirus testing

This is the coronavirus update for Oakville for Saturday, October 22, 2022. The number of new cases and hospitalizations are down in both Oakville and Halton, but Halton reports a season-high four deaths this week, including two in Oakville.

Everyone in Ontario, as of this week, aged 12 and over is now eligible to receive a bivalent COVID-19 booster dose if they have completed their primary COVID-19 vaccine series. It is now both authorized and available to everyone in this age group.

While new cases are down locally, they are up provincially. New cases, hospital and ICU admissions are increasing Ontario-wide, affirming there is a COVID-19 in the province. The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 has reached a three-month high in Ontario and more than 100 died this past week.

There remains two outbreaks open in Oakville, with the local total at five in town and 11 across Halton. Four of the Oakville outbreaks are at retirement and long-term care homes, and one is at 6 Centre Pod 300 at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital.

Globally, cumulative confirmed cases have surpassed 625 million worldwide, and more than 6.5 million people have died.

**Vaccine booking: Fourth doses (second booster doses) of vaccine are now available for anyone in Halton age 12 and up, though fourth doses must be at least five months since your last dose and 90 days since having COVID-19.

Halton continues to book first and second-dose vaccinations for all residents age six months and older, plus third-dose boosters for anyone age 12 and up.

Halton COVID-19 Update:

146 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported

6 people were hospitalized and there are 4 new deaths

5 active outbreaks in Oakville - no change

11 active outbreaks in Halton - minus 2

Vaccinations in Halton Region:

Over 1.44 million doses have been administered in Halton

95% of Halton residents (including children over 12) have received at least one dose

93% of Halton residents have at least two doses

63% of Halton residents have at least three doses

24% of Halton residents age 18+ have at least four doses

Ontario COVID-19 Update:

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 has reached a three-month high in Ontario

There have been 1.47 million cases in Ontario to date

14,603 deaths to date - plus 109

1,663 people are in hospitals with COVID-19 - plus 34

There are 158 people in ICU - plus 15

Summary of provincial vaccinations

90.72% of all eligible Ontarians (age five and older) have at least one dose

83.09% of Ontarians have received at least two doses

51.42% of people have received a third dose

Canadian COVID-19 Update:

Several COVID-19 measures change have recently changed at Canadian borders

Canada has had 4.27 million cases of COVID-19 and has logged 45,708 deaths (+252 this week)

82.67% of Canadians are fully vaccinated (+0.04%)

Global COVID-19 Update:

U.S. cases are now at 96.71 million cases; over 1.06 million have died

625.87 million people worldwide have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the pandemic started; 6.54 million people have died

The evidence is clear: vaccination is the best way to be protected. Local, provincial, national and international health units affirm the same data that Canada's approved vaccines effectively protect you from COVID-19 and significantly reduce your risks of getting sick, going to the hospital, and dying from the disease.

Halton Region

Pictured right is a graph from the Halton region showing how dramatically your risk of getting sick or being admitted to hospital is when vaccinated.

