October 22nd Coronavirus Update for Oakville

This is the October 22nd Oakville Coronavirus Update. Oakville is home to all four new cases in Halton. Testing in the region has dropped 50% in the last two weeks, but the wait time to get an appointment is now an average 11 days sooner. Active cases in Ontario are at an all-time high. Two more countries cross the 1 million cases mark.

Note: Oakville figures are now updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are released weekdays. Oakville News does not publish updates on Sundays.

Oakville Coronavirus Cases Status

Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update, October 21, 2020. Sources are from end of yesterday.

652 confirmed cases - plus 15

42 probable cases - no change

694 confirmed and probable cases total - plus 15

87 active cases - plus 4

4 deaths - no change

603 recoveries (87.1% of all cases) - plus 11

607 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 87.6% of cases

2 cases in OTMH - no change

Status in Halton

1,932 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 35

231 active cases - plus 4

30 deaths - no change

1,671 recoveries (85.8% of all cases) - plus 31

1,701 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 87.9% of cases

6 cases in hospital - no change

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Cases in Halton Public Schools (HDSB & HCDSB)

11 confirmed cases in Oakville - minus 2

30 confirmed cases in Halton - minus 3

Ontario Coronavirus Update

Active cases in Ontario are increasing exponentially, with current active cases in the province at an all-time high

The total number of schools in Ontario with an active case drops today for the first time, with 15 schools reporting all their reported cases are now resolved

Ontario is averaging more than 750 new cases daily while testing remains 10-20,000 tests below provincial targets per day

Toronto and Peel regions alone account for over 60% of new cases

Coincidentally, nine deaths are reported by the province for the fourth time in the last week

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of October 22, 2020 for the end of day yesterday.

67,527 confirmed cases - plus 841

6,390 active cases - plus 91

58,066 recovered cases - plus 741

3,071 deaths - plus 9

61,137 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 90.5%

38,860 completed tests yesterday

270 people hospitalized - plus 10

74 people in ICU - plus 3

48 people on ventilators - minus 1

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)

898 total outbreaks reported - plus 2

139 active, ongoing outbreaks - minus 4

Summary of School and Child Care cases

Note: this information does not update on weekends.

There are 4,828 schools in Ontario. (Total does not include private schools. Some unidentified cases are moved into other groups over time, skewing the daily increases.)

1,641 cases in total - plus 74

920 student cases - plus 49

241 staff cases - plus 5

480 unidentified cases - plus 20

501 schools with a reported case (10.4% province-wide)

5 schools closed - plus 1

There are over 5,620 licensed child care settings. The numbers represent the cumulative total.

349 confirmed cases - plus 7

84 centres closed - plus 2

360 homes closed - plus 3

Canada and Global Coronavirus Status

While active cases rise, nationwide recoveries reach 175,000

Canada extends its American border closer another month to November 21, 2020

Quebec continues to leads new and active cases in Canada, nearing 1,000+ new cases per day

Both British Columbia and Saskatchewan prepare for provincial elections in the coming days (Oct. 24 and 26 respectively)

Argentina and Spain have become the fifth and sixth countries to surpass 1 million cases to date

Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update, October 21, 2020.

208,382 confirmed and suspected cases

23,110 active cases - plus 660

9,862 deaths - plus 38

175,368 recoveries - plus 1,991

185,230 resolved cases (88.8% of all cases)

Figures Around the World

41.3 million cases globally

At least 1.13 million deaths

The world now averages 2.5 million new infections every week

Six countries now have over 1 million cases

United States

8.4 million total cases (20.4% worldwide)

222,000+ deaths (19.7% worldwide)

A Harvard University study has calculated that 2.5 million years of American life has been lost to early deaths from the COVID-19 pandemic

The top five countries leading new cases are India, the United States, France, Brazil and the United Kingdom.