October 22nd Coronavirus Update for Oakville

This is the October 22nd Oakville Coronavirus Update. Oakville is home to all four new cases in Halton. Testing in the region has dropped 50% in the last two weeks, but the wait time to get an appointment is now an average 11 days sooner. Active cases in Ontario are at an all-time high. Two more countries cross the 1 million cases mark.
Note: Oakville figures are now updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are released weekdays. Oakville News does not publish updates on Sundays.
Oakville Coronavirus Cases Status
- All four new cases in Halton today are from Oakville
- Testing in Halton has dropped by 50% in the weeks since all Ontario walk-in tests were stopped (but the wait for an appointment has significantly shortened from 14 days to 3)
- Recoveries in Oakville surpass 600
- Four classrooms remain closed in Halton
- Halton's Medical Officer Dr. Meghani released a public letter indicating that Halton residents should voluntarily adhere to "modified stage 2" restrictions
Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update, October 21, 2020. Sources are from end of yesterday.
- 652 confirmed cases - plus 15
- 42 probable cases - no change
- 694 confirmed and probable cases total - plus 15
- 87 active cases - plus 4
- 4 deaths - no change
- 603 recoveries (87.1% of all cases) - plus 11
- 607 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 87.6% of cases
- 2 cases in OTMH - no change
Status in Halton
- 1,932 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 35
- 231 active cases - plus 4
- 30 deaths - no change
- 1,671 recoveries (85.8% of all cases) - plus 31
- 1,701 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 87.9% of cases
- 6 cases in hospital - no change
Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.
Cases in Halton Public Schools (HDSB & HCDSB)
- 11 confirmed cases in Oakville - minus 2
- 30 confirmed cases in Halton - minus 3
Ontario Coronavirus Update
- Active cases in Ontario are increasing exponentially, with current active cases in the province at an all-time high
- The total number of schools in Ontario with an active case drops today for the first time, with 15 schools reporting all their reported cases are now resolved
- Ontario is averaging more than 750 new cases daily while testing remains 10-20,000 tests below provincial targets per day
- Toronto and Peel regions alone account for over 60% of new cases
- Coincidentally, nine deaths are reported by the province for the fourth time in the last week
Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of October 22, 2020 for the end of day yesterday.
- 67,527 confirmed cases - plus 841
- 6,390 active cases - plus 91
- 58,066 recovered cases - plus 741
- 3,071 deaths - plus 9
- 61,137 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 90.5%
- 38,860 completed tests yesterday
- 270 people hospitalized - plus 10
- 74 people in ICU - plus 3
- 48 people on ventilators - minus 1
Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)
- 898 total outbreaks reported - plus 2
- 139 active, ongoing outbreaks - minus 4
Summary of School and Child Care cases
Note: this information does not update on weekends.
There are 4,828 schools in Ontario. (Total does not include private schools. Some unidentified cases are moved into other groups over time, skewing the daily increases.)
- 1,641 cases in total - plus 74
- 920 student cases - plus 49
- 241 staff cases - plus 5
- 480 unidentified cases - plus 20
- 501 schools with a reported case (10.4% province-wide)
- 5 schools closed - plus 1
There are over 5,620 licensed child care settings. The numbers represent the cumulative total.
- 349 confirmed cases - plus 7
- 84 centres closed - plus 2
- 360 homes closed - plus 3
Canada and Global Coronavirus Status
- While active cases rise, nationwide recoveries reach 175,000
- Canada extends its American border closer another month to November 21, 2020
- Quebec continues to leads new and active cases in Canada, nearing 1,000+ new cases per day
- Both British Columbia and Saskatchewan prepare for provincial elections in the coming days (Oct. 24 and 26 respectively)
- Argentina and Spain have become the fifth and sixth countries to surpass 1 million cases to date
Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update, October 21, 2020.
- 208,382 confirmed and suspected cases
- 23,110 active cases - plus 660
- 9,862 deaths - plus 38
- 175,368 recoveries - plus 1,991
- 185,230 resolved cases (88.8% of all cases)
Figures Around the World
- 41.3 million cases globally
- At least 1.13 million deaths
- The world now averages 2.5 million new infections every week
- Six countries now have over 1 million cases
United States
- 8.4 million total cases (20.4% worldwide)
- 222,000+ deaths (19.7% worldwide)
- A Harvard University study has calculated that 2.5 million years of American life has been lost to early deaths from the COVID-19 pandemic
The top five countries leading new cases are India, the United States, France, Brazil and the United Kingdom.