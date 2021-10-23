October 23, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand Emin Baycan / Unsplash

This is the Saturday, October 23, 2021 coronavirus update. Hospitalizations and active cases are both up in Halton Region this week while unchanged in Oakville. While Halton does not share new data on weekends, both fo Oakville's elementary school outbreaks remain open.

Those willing to get the vaccine in Halton Region has come to near stand-still: the total number of Halton residents who've received their first dose of vaccine has increased by less than 1% in the last three weeks. Oakville remains the least vaccinated municipality in Oakville.

After both rose yesterday, active cases and ICU admissions are down in Ontario today, but hospitalizations are up. Ontario's new proof of vaccination QR code system began yesterday - You can download a QR code proof of vaccination here.

The biggest news of the week is lifted capacity in Ontario will be limited for most services where proof of vaccination is required, including restaurants, starting Monday next week. Premier Doug Ford has also released a plan to tentatively end vaccine certificates and mask wearing in early 2022.

The Federal government is sending Canadian Forces to Saskatchewan after the province asks for federal aid in managing hospital admissions. Active cases in Canada fall below 30,000. Global cases reach 242 million.

Note: Oakville News updates are published six days a week, sharing new Halton data from Monday to Friday and Ontario, Canada, and globally Monday through Saturday.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

There is no new data in Halton Region on weekends

Hospitalizations and active cases are both up in Halton Region while unchanged in Oakville

Most open outbreaks in Halton are at schools, including both outbreaks in Oakville (at Oodenawi and Maple Grove Public Schools)

The number of Halton residents who've received their first dose of vaccine has increased by less than 1% in the last three weeks

Oakville remains the least vaccinated municipality in Halton Region

Summary of local vaccinations

84% of eligible Halton residents are fully vaccinated

87% have received at least one dose

886,667 vaccine doses have been administered - plus 658

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Oct. 21, 2021.

28 active cases - no change

4 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - no change

6,193 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 5

68 deaths - no change

6,097 recoveries - plus 5

6,165 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.5% of cases

2 active outbreaks - no change

Status in Halton

83 active cases - plus 1

11 cases in hospitals across Halton - plus 4

19,806 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 14

242 deaths - no change

19,481 recoveries - plus 13

19,723 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.6% of cases

6 active outbreaks - minus 1

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.

School cases

Oakville - 4 schools with 7 cases

Halton - 19 schools with 24 cases

Ontario COVID-19 update

Summary of provincial vaccinations

11.44 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (77.21% of total pop.)

At least 10.92 million people are fully vaccinated (73.64% of total pop.)

22.36 million vaccine doses administered - plus 27,200

Changes are from figures in our last update. The province released this information on Oct. 23, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.

3,421 active cases - minus 52

269 people hospitalized - plus 8

597,145 confirmed cases - plus 373

583,931 recovered cases - plus 419

9,845 deaths - plus 6

593,776 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 99.4%

27,302 tests were conducted with a positive rate of 1.5%

136 people in ICU - minus 13

96 people on ventilators - plus 2

14 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - plus 2

Summary of variants of concern (VOC)

These numbers are for the number of people who tested positive, and further testing has confirmed their specific case is one of a particular variant of concern in Ontario.

146,497 confirmed cases of the Alpha variant - no change

1,503 confirmed cases of Beta variant - no change

5,230 confirmed cases of Gamma variant - no change

20,290 confirmed cases of Delta variant - plus 100

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Summary of national vaccinations

29.69 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (77.63% of total pop.)

At least 28.41 million people are fully vaccinated (73.13% of total pop.)

58.10 million vaccine doses administered - plus 83,100

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Oct. 22, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

28,802 active cases - minus 402

2,227 active hospitalizations - minus 67

1.69 million confirmed cases to date

1.63 million recoveries - plus 1,956

28,740 deaths - plus 53

Ranked 81st in global deaths per capita at 76.57 per 100,000 people

US COVID-19 Update

45.31 million cumulative cases

732,834 deaths - plus 1,897

57.4% are fully vaccinated (67.1% of those eligible)

Ranked 19th in global deaths per capita at 224.04 per 100,000 people

World COVID-19 Update

242.34 million cases - plus 445,000

4.92 million people have died worldwide

At least 6.82 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)

