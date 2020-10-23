October 23rd Coronavirus Update for Oakville

× Expand Photo: Ellis Don Hospitalization OTMH Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital

This is the October 23rd Oakville Coronavirus Update. As active cases drop in Halton, three new cases of COVID-19 are in hospital, including one in Oakville. 7 classrooms in Halton are now closed. Hospitalizations and ICU patients are rising in Ontario. Cases in the USA reach 8.5 million.

Note: Oakville figures are now updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are released weekdays. Oakville News does not publish updates on Sundays.

Oakville Coronavirus Cases Status

Active cases are unchanged for Oakville and down in Halton today

Region reports three more hospitalizations today, totalling nine

Testing in Halton has dropped by 50% in the weeks since all Ontario walk-in tests were stopped (but the wait for an appointment has significantly shortened from 14 days to 3)

Both new cases in Halton schools today are from Oakville

Brant Hills Public and Iroquois Ridge High Schools close one classroom, bringing closed classes in Halton to seven

Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update, October 22, 2020. Sources are from end of yesterday.

656 confirmed cases - plus 4

42 probable cases - no change

698 confirmed and probable cases total - plus 4

88 active cases - plus 1

4 deaths - no change

606 recoveries (86.8% of all cases) - plus 3

610 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 87.4% of cases

3 cases in OTMH - plus 1

Status in Halton

1,948 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 16

222 active cases - minus 9

30 deaths - no change

1,696 recoveries (87.0% of all cases) - plus 25

1,726 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 88.6% of cases

9 cases in hospital - plus 3

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Cases in Halton Public Schools (HDSB & HCDSB)

13 confirmed cases in Oakville - plus 2

32 confirmed cases in Halton - plus 2

Ontario Coronavirus Update

Premier Doug Ford is considering more regions moving to "modified Stage 2" soon as cases rise (with 800+ cases all but one day this week)

Active cases in Ontario are increasing exponentially, with current active cases in the province at an all-time high

Ontario is averaging more than 750 new cases daily while testing remains 10-15,000 tests below provincial targets per day

Toronto and Peel regions alone account for over 60% of new cases

In a grim coincidence, nine deaths are reported by the province for the fifth time in the last week and the third consecutive day

Cumulative institutional outbreaks now total more than 900

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of October 23, 2020 for the end of day yesterday.

68,353 confirmed cases - plus 826

6,474 active cases - plus 84

58,799 recovered cases - plus 733

3,080 deaths - plus 9

61,137 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 89.4%

40,019 completed tests yesterday

276 people hospitalized - plus 6

78 people in ICU - plus 4

47 people on ventilators - minus 1

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)

902 total outbreaks reported - plus 4

134 active, ongoing outbreaks - minus 5

Summary of School and Child Care cases

Note: this information does not update on weekends.

There are 4,828 schools in Ontario. (Total does not include private schools. Some unidentified cases are moved into other groups over time, skewing the daily increases.)

1,698 cases in total - plus 72

946 student cases - plus 39

245 staff cases - plus 6

507 unidentified cases - plus 27

514 schools with a reported case (10.6% province-wide)

4 schools closed - minus 1

There are over 5,620 licensed child care settings. The numbers represent the cumulative total.

357 confirmed cases - plus 8

85 centres closed - plus 1

365 homes closed - plus 5

Canada and Global Coronavirus Status

While active cases rise, nationwide recoveries reach 175,000

Canada extends its American border closer another month to November 21, 2020

Quebec continues to leads new and active cases in Canada, nearing 1,000+ new cases per day

Both British Columbia and Saskatchewan prepare for provincial elections in the coming days (Oct. 24 and 26 respectively)

Argentina and Spain have become the fifth and sixth countries to surpass 1 million cases to date

US cases top 8.5 million, with new cases up 34% in the last two weeks

Global cases will reach 42 million by the end of today

Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update, October 22, 2020.

211,076 confirmed and suspected cases

23,110 active cases - plus 591

9,884 deaths - plus 22

174,450 recoveries - plus 2,082

185,230 resolved cases (87.7% of all cases)

Figures Around the World

41.9 million cases globally

At least 1.14 million deaths

The world is averaging 3 million new infections every week

Six countries now have over 1 million cases

United States

8.5 million total cases (20.2% worldwide)

223,500+ deaths (19.6% worldwide)

A Harvard University study has calculated that 2.5 million years of American life has been lost to early deaths from the COVID-19 pandemic

USA is now adding more cases than India, returning it to the most infectious country in the world for the first time since June

The top five countries leading new cases are India, the United States, France, Brazil and the United Kingdom.