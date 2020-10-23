October 23rd Coronavirus Update for Oakville

by

This is the October 23rd Oakville Coronavirus Update. As active cases drop in Halton, three new cases of COVID-19 are in hospital, including one in Oakville. 7 classrooms in Halton are now closed. Hospitalizations and ICU patients are rising in Ontario. Cases in the USA reach 8.5 million.

Note: Oakville figures are now updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are released weekdays. Oakville News does not publish updates on Sundays.

Oakville Coronavirus Cases Status

Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update, October 22, 2020. Sources are from end of yesterday.

  • 656 confirmed cases - plus 4
  • 42 probable cases - no change
  • 698 confirmed and probable cases total - plus 4
  • 88 active cases - plus 1
  • 4 deaths - no change
  • 606 recoveries (86.8% of all cases) - plus 3
  • 610 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 87.4% of cases
  • 3 cases in OTMH - plus 1

Status in Halton

  • 1,948 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 16
  • 222 active cases - minus 9
  • 30 deaths - no change
  • 1,696 recoveries (87.0% of all cases) - plus 25
  • 1,726 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 88.6% of cases
  • 9 cases in hospital - plus 3

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Cases in Halton Public Schools (HDSB & HCDSB)

  • 13 confirmed cases in Oakville - plus 2
  • 32 confirmed cases in Halton - plus 2

Ontario Coronavirus Update

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of October 23, 2020 for the end of day yesterday.

  • 68,353 confirmed cases - plus 826
  • 6,474 active cases - plus 84
  • 58,799 recovered cases - plus 733
  • 3,080 deaths - plus 9
  • 61,137 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 89.4%
  • 40,019 completed tests yesterday
  • 276 people hospitalized - plus 6
  • 78 people in ICU - plus 4
  • 47 people on ventilators - minus 1

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)

Summary of School and Child Care cases 

Note: this information does not update on weekends.

There are 4,828 schools in Ontario. (Total does not include private schools. Some unidentified cases are moved into other groups over time, skewing the daily increases.)

  • 1,698 cases in total - plus 72
  • 946 student cases - plus 39
  • 245 staff cases - plus 6
  • 507 unidentified cases - plus 27
  • 514 schools with a reported case (10.6% province-wide)
  • 4 schools closed - minus 1

There are over 5,620 licensed child care settings. The numbers represent the cumulative total.

  • 357 confirmed cases - plus 8
  • 85 centres closed - plus 1
  • 365 homes closed - plus 5

Canada and Global Coronavirus Status

  • While active cases rise, nationwide recoveries reach 175,000
  • Canada extends its American border closer another month to November 21, 2020
  • Quebec continues to leads new and active cases in Canada, nearing 1,000+ new cases per day
  • Both British Columbia and Saskatchewan prepare for provincial elections in the coming days (Oct. 24 and 26 respectively)
  • Argentina and Spain have become the fifth and sixth countries to surpass 1 million cases to date
  • US cases top 8.5 million, with new cases up 34% in the last two weeks
  • Global cases will reach 42 million by the end of today

Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update, October 22, 2020.

  • 211,076 confirmed and suspected cases 
  • 23,110 active cases - plus 591
  • 9,884 deaths - plus 22
  • 174,450 recoveries - plus 2,082
  • 185,230 resolved cases (87.7% of all cases)

Figures Around the World

  • 41.9 million cases globally
  • At least 1.14 million deaths
  • The world is averaging 3 million new infections every week
  • Six countries now have over 1 million cases

United States

The top five countries leading new cases are India, the United States, France, Brazil and the United Kingdom.