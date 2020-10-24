October 24th Coronavirus Update for Oakville

This is the October 24th Oakville Coronavirus Update. Hospitalizations and active cases are up in both Oakville and Halton this week. Premier Doug Ford says Halton Region is being monitored for a possible shift into "modified Stage 2" based on cases. The United States has its highest day of new cases yet.

Note: Oakville figures are now updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are released weekdays. Oakville News does not publish updates on Sundays.

Oakville Coronavirus Cases Status

Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update, October 23, 2020. Sources are from end of yesterday.

666 confirmed cases - plus 10

43 probable cases - plus 1

709 confirmed and probable cases total - plus 11

92 active cases - plus 4

4 deaths - no change

613 recoveries (86.5% of all cases) - plus 7

617 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 87.3% of cases

4 cases in OTMH - plus 1

Status in Halton

1,983 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 35

235 active cases - plus 13

30 deaths - no change

1,718 recoveries (86.6% of all cases) - plus 22

1,748 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 88.1% of cases

10 cases in hospital - plus 1

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Cases in Halton Public Schools (HDSB & HCDSB)

13 confirmed cases in Oakville - plus 2

32 confirmed cases in Halton - plus 2

Ontario Coronavirus Update

Premier Doug Ford is considering more regions moving to "modified Stage 2", specifying Halton as a likely example

Ontario's new cases for today are the highest single day yet, with nearly 1,000 new cases in 24 hours

Active cases in Ontario continue to increase exponentially, with current active cases in the province at an all-time high

Toronto and Peel regions alone account for over 60% of new cases

Cumulative institutional outbreaks now total more than 900

Provincial testing levels have returned to their daily values from three weeks ago

Hospitalizations, ICU and ventilator patients are all up

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of October 24, 2020 for the end of day yesterday.

69,331 confirmed cases - plus 978

6,821 active cases - plus 347

59,424 recovered cases - plus 625

3,086 deaths - plus 6

62,510 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 90.1%

44,151 completed tests yesterday

294 people hospitalized - plus 18

82 people in ICU - plus 4

53 people on ventilators - plus 6

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)

911 total outbreaks reported - plus 9

139 active, ongoing outbreaks - plus 5

Summary of School and Child Care cases

Note: this information does not update on weekends. These figures are from yesterday, Friday October 23rd.

There are 4,828 schools in Ontario. (Total does not include private schools. Some unidentified cases are moved into other groups over time, skewing the daily increases.)

1,698 cases in total - plus 72

946 student cases - plus 39

245 staff cases - plus 6

507 unidentified cases - plus 27

514 schools with a reported case (10.6% province-wide)

4 schools closed - minus 1

There are over 5,620 licensed child care settings. The numbers represent the cumulative total.

357 confirmed cases - plus 8

85 centres closed - plus 1

365 homes closed - plus 5

Canada and Global Coronavirus Status

Canada is now averaging nearly 2,000 new cases per week (the highest average since the beginning of the pandemic)

Quebec continues leading new and active cases in Canada, surpassing 1,000 new cases per day

British Columbia has their provincial election today amidst the pandemic (and Saskatchewan prepares for theirs in two days time)

US cases top 8.5 million, with new cases up 34% in the last two weeks

Global cases surpass 42 million

Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update, October 23, 2020.

213,881 confirmed and suspected cases

24,296 active cases - plus 488

9,922 deaths - plus 38

179,621 recoveries - plus 1,742

189,543 resolved cases (88.6% of all cases)

Figures Around the World

42.4 million cases globally

At least 1.15 million deaths

The world is averaging 3 million new infections every week

Six countries now have over 1 million cases

United States

8.6 million total cases (20.3% worldwide)

224,500+ deaths (19.6% worldwide)

The United States set a one-day record high yesterday of new cases at more than 85,000

USA is now adding more cases than India, returning it to the most infectious country in the world for the first time since June

Texas is expected to overtake California as the most infected state within the next 2-4 days

The top five countries leading new cases are the United States, India, France, Brazil and the United Kingdom.