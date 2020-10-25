October 25th coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the October 25th Oakville coronavirus update. Of the 104 active cases in Oakville 12 of them were recorded over the past day. Halton has 2 new patients in hospital. Ontario records 1000 plus new cases in one day which is the highest number since the beginning of the pandemic. People between the ages 0 to 39 account for 55%. Regions in a modified Stage 2 account for 76% of the new cases.

Note: Oakville figures are now updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are released weekdays.

Oakville coronavirus cases status

Mayor Burton releases public letter signed by Halton's municipal leaders to stop the province from moving the region back to a modified Stage 2.

Oakville surpasses 100 active cases, and Halton hits 250

Oakville has 3 outbreaks - Chartwell Waterford LTC, Post Inn Village LTC, and Wyndam Manor LTC.

Halton has 6 outbreaks accounting for 5 deaths

Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update, October 24, 2020. Sources are from end of yesterday.

681 confirmed cases - plus 15

43 probable cases - no change

724 confirmed and probable cases total - plus 15

104 active cases - plus 12

4 deaths - no change

616 recoveries (85.1% of all cases) - plus 3

620 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 85.6% of cases

4 cases in OTMH - plus 1

Status in Halton

2,014 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 31

250 active cases - plus 15

31 deaths - plus 1

1,733 recoveries (86.6% of all cases) - plus 15

1,764 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 87.6% of cases

12 cases in hospital - plus 2 (GH-1, JBH-2, MDH-5, OTMH-4)

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Cases in Halton public schools (HDSB & HCDSB)

13 confirmed cases in Oakville

32 confirmed cases in Halton

Ontario coronavirus update

Premier Doug Ford is considering more regions moving to "modified Stage 2", specifying Halton as a likely example

First time for new cases to surpass 1,000

Recovered cases surpasses 60,000

Hospitalizations increased by 14.28% over the past week

Deaths averaging 6.71 per day over the past week

55.95% new cases attributed to people from 0 to 39

76% of new cases from regions moved into stage 3

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of October 24, 2020 for the end of day yesterday.

70,373 confirmed cases - plus 1,042

7,127 active cases - plus 306

60,160 recovered cases - plus 736

3,093 deaths - plus 7

63,253 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 89.88%

38,769 completed tests yesterday

278 people hospitalized - minus 12

79 people in ICU - minus 3

54 people on ventilators - plus 1

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)

926 total outbreaks reported - plus 15

149 active, ongoing outbreaks - plus 10

Summary of school and child care cases

Note: this information does not update on weekends. These figures are from yesterday, Friday October 23rd.

There are 4,828 schools in Ontario. (Total does not include private schools. Some unidentified cases are moved into other groups over time, skewing the daily increases.)

1,698 cases in total

946 student cases

245 staff cases

507 unidentified cases

514 schools with a reported case (10.6% province-wide)

4 schools closed

There are over 5,620 licensed child care settings. The numbers represent the cumulative total.

357 confirmed cases

85 centres closed

365 homes closed

Canada and global coronavirus status

Recoveries surpass 180,000

According to New York Times: over the past 7 days Canada has recorded .5 deaths per 100,000 and 48 new cases per 100,000.

Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update, October 24, 2020.

215,880 confirmed and suspected cases - plus 1,999

24,517 active cases - plus 240

9,921 deaths - plus 34

181,381 recoveries - plus 1,725

191,302 resolved cases (88.6% of all cases) - plus 1,759

Figures around the world

42.5 million cases globally

At least 1.145 million deaths

United States

8.6 million total cases (20.2% worldwide)

224,500+ deaths (19.6% worldwide)

The top 4 countries leading new cases per capita are located in Europe.