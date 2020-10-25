October 25th coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the October 25th Oakville coronavirus update. Of the 104 active cases in Oakville 12 of them were recorded over the past day. Halton has 2 new patients in hospital. Ontario records 1000 plus new cases in one day which is the highest number since the beginning of the pandemic. People between the ages 0 to 39 account for 55%. Regions in a modified Stage 2 account for 76% of the new cases.
Note: Oakville figures are now updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are released weekdays.
Oakville coronavirus cases status
- Mayor Burton releases public letter signed by Halton's municipal leaders to stop the province from moving the region back to a modified Stage 2.
- Oakville surpasses 100 active cases, and Halton hits 250
- Oakville has 3 outbreaks - Chartwell Waterford LTC, Post Inn Village LTC, and Wyndam Manor LTC.
- Halton has 6 outbreaks accounting for 5 deaths
Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update, October 24, 2020. Sources are from end of yesterday.
- 681 confirmed cases - plus 15
- 43 probable cases - no change
- 724 confirmed and probable cases total - plus 15
- 104 active cases - plus 12
- 4 deaths - no change
- 616 recoveries (85.1% of all cases) - plus 3
- 620 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 85.6% of cases
- 4 cases in OTMH - plus 1
Status in Halton
- 2,014 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 31
- 250 active cases - plus 15
- 31 deaths - plus 1
- 1,733 recoveries (86.6% of all cases) - plus 15
- 1,764 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 87.6% of cases
- 12 cases in hospital - plus 2 (GH-1, JBH-2, MDH-5, OTMH-4)
Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.
Cases in Halton public schools (HDSB & HCDSB)
- 13 confirmed cases in Oakville
- 32 confirmed cases in Halton
Ontario coronavirus update
- Premier Doug Ford is considering more regions moving to "modified Stage 2", specifying Halton as a likely example
- First time for new cases to surpass 1,000
- Recovered cases surpasses 60,000
- Hospitalizations increased by 14.28% over the past week
- Deaths averaging 6.71 per day over the past week
- 55.95% new cases attributed to people from 0 to 39
- 76% of new cases from regions moved into stage 3
Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of October 24, 2020 for the end of day yesterday.
- 70,373 confirmed cases - plus 1,042
- 7,127 active cases - plus 306
- 60,160 recovered cases - plus 736
- 3,093 deaths - plus 7
- 63,253 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 89.88%
- 38,769 completed tests yesterday
- 278 people hospitalized - minus 12
- 79 people in ICU - minus 3
- 54 people on ventilators - plus 1
Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)
- 926 total outbreaks reported - plus 15
- 149 active, ongoing outbreaks - plus 10
Summary of school and child care cases
Note: this information does not update on weekends. These figures are from yesterday, Friday October 23rd.
There are 4,828 schools in Ontario. (Total does not include private schools. Some unidentified cases are moved into other groups over time, skewing the daily increases.)
- 1,698 cases in total
- 946 student cases
- 245 staff cases
- 507 unidentified cases
- 514 schools with a reported case (10.6% province-wide)
- 4 schools closed
There are over 5,620 licensed child care settings. The numbers represent the cumulative total.
- 357 confirmed cases
- 85 centres closed
- 365 homes closed
Canada and global coronavirus status
- Recoveries surpass 180,000
- According to New York Times: over the past 7 days Canada has recorded .5 deaths per 100,000 and 48 new cases per 100,000.
Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update, October 24, 2020.
- 215,880 confirmed and suspected cases - plus 1,999
- 24,517 active cases - plus 240
- 9,921 deaths - plus 34
- 181,381 recoveries - plus 1,725
- 191,302 resolved cases (88.6% of all cases) - plus 1,759
Figures around the world
- 42.5 million cases globally
- At least 1.145 million deaths
United States
- 8.6 million total cases (20.2% worldwide)
- 224,500+ deaths (19.6% worldwide)
The top 4 countries leading new cases per capita are located in Europe.