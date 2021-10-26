October 26, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand Alirod Ameri via Foter.com

This is the Tuesday, October 26, 2021 coronavirus update. Active cases are up in Oakville but lower in other Halton municipalities today. Oakville is currently home to nearly half of all hospital cases in Halton, and the town reported its first death in the month of October today.

There is good news in Oakville: the outbreak at Maple Grove Public School has closed, with no active remaining active cases. Only one outbreak remains in Town.

Hospitalizations and active cases are both up in Halton Region this week while unchanged in Oakville. While Halton does not share new data on weekends, both fo Oakville's elementary school outbreaks remain open.

Those willing to get the vaccine in Halton Region has come to near stand-still: the total number of Halton residents who've received their first dose of vaccine has increased by less than 1% in the last three weeks. Oakville remains the least vaccinated municipality in Oakville.

Low new case numbers lead to continually falling active cases in Ontario, but the number of people in provincial hospitals has nearly doubled in the last 48 hours. While new cases are declining, there has yet to be a notable decrease in pressure on Ontario's hospitals.

Effective yesterday, capacity has been lifted for most services where proof of vaccination is required, including restaurants. Ontario's new proof of vaccination QR code system is also now in effect - You can download a QR code proof of vaccination here.

Cumulative cases to date in Canada has reached 1.7 million people. The Federal government has sent Canadian Forces to Saskatchewan after the province asked for federal aid in managing hospital admissions.

NIAID via Foter.com

**Vaccine booking update: Halton is now booking first AND second dose vaccinations for all residents age 12 and older. Halton is also now offering same-day, walk-in appointments at multiple locations.

All vaccines approved for use in Canada effectively protect you against COVID-19 and all known variants of concern, including the Delta variant.

**CLICK HERE to book a first or second vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic**

Note: Oakville News updates are published six days a week, sharing new Halton data from Monday to Friday and Ontario, Canada, and globally Monday through Saturday.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Active cases are up in Oakville but lower across Halton Region

Oakville reports its first death in the month of October today

The outbreak at Maple Grove Public School has closed, with no active cases (one remains at Oodenawi Public School)

The number of Halton residents who've received their first dose of vaccine has increased by only 1% in the last four weeks

Oakville remains the least vaccinated municipality in Halton Region

Summary of local vaccinations

85% of eligible Halton residents are fully vaccinated

88% have received at least one dose

888,808 vaccine doses have been administered - plus 398

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Oct. 25, 2021.

32 active cases - plus 4

3 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - no change

6,215 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 7

69 deaths - plus 1

6,114 recoveries - plus 3

6,183 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.5% of cases

1 active outbreak - minus 1

Status in Halton

75 active cases - minus 6

7 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 2

19,852 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 15

243 deaths - plus 1

19,534 recoveries - plus 21

19,776 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.6% of cases

3 active outbreaks - minus 2

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.

School cases

Oakville - 4 schools with 7 cases

Halton - 19 schools with 24 cases

Ontario COVID-19 update

Summary of provincial vaccinations

11.46 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (77.32% of total pop.)

At least 10.95 million people are fully vaccinated (73.85% of total pop.)

22.41 million vaccine doses administered - plus 18,400

Changes are from figures in our last update. The province released this information on Oct. 26, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.

3,051 active cases - minus 164

233 people hospitalized - plus 70

598,110 confirmed cases - plus 269

585,207 recovered cases - plus 427

9,852 deaths - plus 5

595,059 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 99.5%

21,827 tests were conducted with a positive rate of 1.5%

138 people in ICU - plus 2

88 people on ventilators - minus 6

11 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - no change

Summary of variants of concern (VOC)

These numbers are for the number of people who tested positive, and further testing has confirmed their specific case is one of a particular variant of concern in Ontario.

146,503 confirmed cases of the Alpha variant - plus 3

1,503 confirmed cases of Beta variant - no change

5,230 confirmed cases of Gamma variant - no change

20,611 confirmed cases of Delta variant - plus 121

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Cumulative cases in Canada reach 1.7 million people to date

The Federal government is instructing Canadians to use the provincially-issued proof of vaccinations for international travel

Over 40 million COVID-19 tests have been done in Canada

The United States says it will finally re-open its land and border with Canada to fully vaccinated travellers beginning Monday, Nov. 8, 2021 (including those with mixed doses)

83.84% of all eligible Canadians (age 12 and older) are fully vaccinated

Summary of national vaccinations

29.74 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (77.76% of total pop.)

At least 28.55 million people are fully vaccinated (73.40% of total pop.)

58.29 million vaccine doses administered - plus 93,200

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Oct. 25, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

27,525 active cases - minus 223

2,101 active hospitalizations - minus 48

1.70 million confirmed cases to date

1.64 million recoveries - plus 1,657

28,811 deaths - plus 56

Ranked 81st in global deaths per capita at 76.57 per 100,000 people

US COVID-19 Update

45.46 million cumulative cases

736,048 deaths - plus 2,213

57.5% are fully vaccinated (67.2% of those eligible)

Ranked 19th in global deaths per capita at 224.04 per 100,000 people

World COVID-19 Update

243.85 million cases - plus 395,000

4.96 million people have died worldwide

At least 6.83 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)

Sources: