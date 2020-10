October 26th coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the October 26th Oakville coronavirus update, which shows Oakville holding level with the same number of new cases as recoveries, and in Halton there are more recoveries than new cases. Local hospitalizations are increasing. Provincially and nationally new cases continue to outstrip recoveries. Manitoba recorded 100 of new cases.

Note: Oakville figures are now updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are released weekdays.

Oakville coronavirus cases status

Province doesn't move Halton into a modified Stage 2.

Two additional people are hospitalized at OTMH, and 5 more across Halton's hospitals.

17 people are patients in hospitals in Halton

Three outbreaks in Oakville LTC facilities, and a total of 6 in Halton

Oakville recoveries equal new cases, and Halton recoveries out number new cases

Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update, October 25, 2020. Sources are from end of yesterday.

689 confirmed cases - plus 8

43 probable cases - no change

732 confirmed and probable cases total - plus 8

104 active cases - no change

4 deaths - no change

624 recoveries (85.2% of all cases) - plus 8

628 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases -

85.7% of cases

6 cases in OTMH - plus 2

Status in Halton

2,032 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 18

247 active cases - minus 3

31 deaths - no change

1,754 recoveries (86.3% of all cases) - plus 21

1,785 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 87.8% of cases

17 cases in hospital - plus 5 (GH-2, JBH-4, MDH-5, OTMH-6)

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Cases in Halton public schools (HDSB & HCDSB)

13 confirmed cases and 4 classrooms closed in Oakville

30 confirmed cases and 9 classrooms closed in Halton

Ontario coronavirus update

First day of considerably lower new infection numbers

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of October 24, 2020 for the end of day yesterday.

71,224 confirmed cases - plus 851

7,286 active cases - plus 166

60,839 recovered cases - plus 679

3,099 deaths - plus 6

63,938 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 89.77%

38,769 completed tests yesterday

295 people hospitalized - plus 17

78 people in ICU - minus 1

51 people on ventilators - minus 3

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)

929 total outbreaks reported - plus 4

149 active, ongoing outbreaks - no change

Summary of school and child care cases

Note: this information does not update on weekends. These figures are from yesterday, Monday, October 25, 2020.

There are 4,828 schools in Ontario. (Total does not include private schools. Some unidentified cases are moved into other groups over time, skewing the daily increases.)

1,770 cases in total - plus 72

985 student cases - plus 39

249 staff cases - plus 4

536 unidentified cases - plus 29

548 schools with a reported case - plus 34

0 schools closed - minus 4

There are over 5,620 licensed child care settings. The numbers represent the cumulative total.

364 confirmed cases - plus 7

86 centres closed - plus 1

367 homes closed - plus 2

Canada and global coronavirus status

Second day with new cases below 2,000

0.58% infections per 100K

27 deaths per 100K

Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update, October 25, 2020.

217,870 confirmed and suspected cases - plus 1,990

24,771 active cases - plus 254

9,945 deaths - plus 24

183,154 recoveries - plus 1,773

193,099 resolved cases (88.6% of all cases) - plus 1,797

Figures around the world

43.2 million cases globally plus 403K

At least 1.15 million deaths plus 4K

United States

8.73 million total cases (20.2% worldwide)

2.6% infection rate per 100,000

225,000+ deaths (19.6% worldwide)

68 deaths per 100K

Top 5 deadliest countries per capita

San Marino - 124/100K Peru - 107/100K Belgium - 95/100K Andorra - 90/100K Bolivia - 76/100K

Top most infectious countries