October 27, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand M Painchaud Town Hall 3 Oakville Town Hall

This is the Wednesday, October 27, 2021 coronavirus update. For the last three days in a row, active cases have risen in Oakville but gone down in all other Halton municipalities. The Town of Oakville is also home to all except one of Halton's new cases today.

While Halton's hospital cases are down, Oakville's are unchanged. The Town is also home to the one and only school outbreak still open in the entire region.

Those willing to get the vaccine in Halton Region has come to near stand-still: the total number of Halton residents who've received their first dose of vaccine has increased by less than 1% in the last month. Oakville remains the least vaccinated municipality in Oakville.

Low new case numbers continue throughout Ontario, and active cases are now below 3,000 for the first time since mid-August. Better still, hospitalizations are down today after nearly doubling in the first two days this week. While new cases are declining, there has yet to be a notable decrease in pressure on Ontario's hospitals.

Capacity has been lifted for most services where proof of vaccination is required, including restaurants. Ontario's new proof of vaccination QR code system is also now in effect - You can download a QR code proof of vaccination here.

Cumulative cases to date in Canada has reached 1.7 million people. US deaths approach 750,000 deaths and the global total is nearly at five million; both figures are expected to be crossed within the next week.

NIAID via Foter.com

**Vaccine booking update: Halton is now booking first AND second dose vaccinations for all residents age 12 and older. Halton is also now offering same-day, walk-in appointments at multiple locations.

All vaccines approved for use in Canada effectively protect you against COVID-19 and all known variants of concern, including the Delta variant.

**CLICK HERE to book a first or second vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic**

Note: Oakville News updates are published six days a week, sharing new Halton data from Monday to Friday and Ontario, Canada, and globally Monday through Saturday.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Active cases have risen in Oakville but gone down in Halton the last three days in a row

Oakville is home to 87% of all new cases in Halton Region today

The only school in all of Halton with an open COVID-19 outbreak is in Oakville at Oodenawi Public School

The number of Halton residents who've received their first dose of vaccine has increased by only 1% in the last month

Oakville remains the least vaccinated municipality in Halton Region

Summary of local vaccinations

85% of eligible Halton residents are fully vaccinated

88% have received at least one dose

889,487 vaccine doses have been administered - plus 679

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Oct. 26, 2021.

35 active cases - plus 3

3 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - no change

6,221 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 6

69 deaths - no change

6,117 recoveries - plus 3

6,186 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.5% of cases

1 active outbreak - no change

Status in Halton

72 active cases - minus 3

4 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 3

19,859 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 7

243 deaths - no change

19,544 recoveries - plus 10

19,786 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.6% of cases

2 active outbreaks - minus 1

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.

School cases

Oakville - 4 schools with 5 cases

Halton - 8 schools with 9 cases

Ontario COVID-19 update

Summary of provincial vaccinations

11.47 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (77.37% of total pop.)

At least 10.96 million people are fully vaccinated (73.95% of total pop.)

22.43 million vaccine doses administered - plus 21,700

Changes are from figures in our last update. The province released this information on Oct. 27, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.

2,978 active cases - minus 63

215 people hospitalized - minus 18

598,431 confirmed cases - plus 321

585,591 recovered cases - plus 384

9,862 deaths - plus 9

595,453 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 99.5%

30,776 tests were conducted with a positive rate of 1.4%

134 people in ICU - minus 4

91 people on ventilators - plus 3

10 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - minus 1

Summary of variants of concern (VOC)

These numbers are for the number of people who tested positive, and further testing has confirmed their specific case is one of a particular variant of concern in Ontario.

146,503 confirmed cases of the Alpha variant - no change

1,503 confirmed cases of Beta variant - no change

5,230 confirmed cases of Gamma variant - no change

20,618 confirmed cases of Delta variant - plus 7

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Cumulative cases in Canada reach 1.7 million people to date

The Federal government is instructing Canadians to use the provincially-issued proof of vaccinations for international travel

Over 40 million COVID-19 tests have been done in Canada

The United States says it will finally re-open its land and border with Canada to fully vaccinated travellers beginning Monday, Nov. 8, 2021 (including those with mixed doses)

83.98% of all eligible Canadians (age 12 and older) are fully vaccinated

Summary of national vaccinations

29.76 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (77.82% of total pop.)

At least 28.62 million people are fully vaccinated (73.52% of total pop.)

58.38 million vaccine doses administered - plus 82,800

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Oct. 26, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

26,943 active cases - minus 582

2,105 active hospitalizations - plus 4

1.70 million confirmed cases to date

1.65 million recoveries - plus 2,397

28,859 deaths - plus 48

Ranked 81st in global deaths per capita at 76.57 per 100,000 people

US COVID-19 Update

45.57 million cumulative cases

737,990 deaths - plus 1,942

57.5% are fully vaccinated (67.2% of those eligible)

Ranked 19th in global deaths per capita at 224.04 per 100,000 people

World COVID-19 Update

243.85 million cases - plus 395,000

4.96 million people have died worldwide

At least 6.83 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)

Sources: