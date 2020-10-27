COVID-19 photograph
This is the October 27th coronavirus update for Oakville. Halton Region reports both record recoveries and, for only the second time, multiple deaths in the same day, including one in Oakville. Testing in Ontario is more than 50% below daily targets as active cases provincially and nationally are at an all time high.
Note: Oakville figures are now updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are released weekdays.
Oakville coronavirus cases update
- Oakville reports its fifth death of the pandemic, possibly attributed to an ongoing outbreak at Chartwell Waterford Long Term Care Home
- This new death in Oakville is one of two new deaths being reported in the region
- 42 recoveries in Halton mark a one-day regional high
- Halton Region is remaining in Stage 3 for the time being, though Premier Doug Ford has not definitively said whether Halton will eventually go to modified Stage 2 or not
- There are 3 outbreaks in Oakville LTC facilities and a total of 6 in Halton
- 8 new cases are in Oakville schools of 14 in Halton
- An employee at an Oakville grocery store tests positive
Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update, October 26, 2020. Sources are from end of yesterday.
- 698 confirmed cases - plus 9
- 46 probable cases - plus 3
- 744 confirmed and probable cases total - plus 12
- 103 active cases - minus 1
- 5 deaths - plus 1
- 636 recoveries (85.4% of all cases) - plus 12
- 641 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 86.1% of cases
- 6 cases in OTMH - no change
Status in Halton
- 2,055 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 23
- 226 active cases - minus 17
- 33 deaths - plus 2
- 1,796 recoveries (87.3% of all cases) - plus 42
- 1,829 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 89.0% of cases
- 16 cases in hospital - minus 1
Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.
Cases in Halton public schools (HDSB & HCDSB)
- 21 confirmed cases in Oakville - plus 8
- 44 confirmed cases in Halton - plus 14
- 17 classrooms closed in Halton - plus 8
Ontario coronavirus update
- The percent of provincial positive tests is 3.46%, the highest since April
- Ontario's seven-day average of new daily cases is now at 878, up from 743 one week ago
- Active cases in Ontario are at an all-time high and are growing exponentially
- Fewer than 25,000 tests have been done provincially the last two days, less than half of Premier Ford's target
- Toronto and Peel account for nearly 65% of all new cases in Ontario
- 17 of Ontario's 34 regions had two or fewer new cases yesterday
Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of October 27, 2020 for the end of day yesterday.
- 72,051 confirmed cases - plus 827
- 7,418 active cases - plus 132
- 61,530 recovered cases - plus 691
- 3,103 deaths - plus 4
- 64,633 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 89.7%
- 23,935 completed tests yesterday
- 312 people hospitalized - plus 17
- 75 people in ICU - minus 3
- 52 people on ventilators - plus 1
Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)
- 935 total outbreaks reported - plus 6
- 150 active, ongoing outbreaks - plus 1
Summary of school and child care cases
Note: this information does not update on weekends.
There are 4,828 schools in Ontario. (Total does not include private schools. Some unidentified cases are moved into other groups over time, skewing the daily increases.)
- 1,910 cases in total - plus 144
- 1,063 student cases - plus 82
- 261 staff cases - plus 12
- 568 unidentified cases - plus 50
- 593 schools with a reported case (12.3% province-wide)
- 0 schools closed - no change
There are over 5,620 licensed child care settings. The numbers represent the cumulative total.
- 390 confirmed cases - plus 26
- 88 centres closed - plus 2
- 370 homes closed - plus 3
Canada and Global coronavirus update
- After two days of new cases down 10%, new daily cases nationwide exceed 2,000 per day
- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the pandemic "sucks. It really, really does" at a press conference today, warning of a tough winter ahead
- Active cases in Canada exceed 25,000 for the first time
- Texas has overtaken California as the most infected state
Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update, October 26, 2020.
- 222,248 confirmed and suspected cases
- 26,111 active cases - plus 527
- 9,998 deaths - plus 26
- 186,085 recoveries - plus 1,779
- 196,083 resolved cases (88.2% of all cases)
Figures around the World
- 43.75 million cases globally
- At least 1.16 million deaths
United States
- 8.8 million total cases (20.1% worldwide)
- 226,000+ deaths (19.5% worldwide)
- 2.6% infection rate per 100,000
- Texas has overtaken California as the #1 most infected state
- North and South Dakota has been the most infectious state (#1 and #2) per capita for almost three months
The five countries with the current highest death rate per capita are Andorra, the Czech Republic, Argentina, Montenegro and North Macedonia.