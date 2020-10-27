× Expand COVID-19 photograph

This is the October 27th coronavirus update for Oakville. Halton Region reports both record recoveries and, for only the second time, multiple deaths in the same day, including one in Oakville. Testing in Ontario is more than 50% below daily targets as active cases provincially and nationally are at an all time high.

Note: Oakville figures are now updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are released weekdays.

Oakville coronavirus cases update

Oakville reports its fifth death of the pandemic, possibly attributed to an ongoing outbreak at Chartwell Waterford Long Term Care Home

This new death in Oakville is one of two new deaths being reported in the region

42 recoveries in Halton mark a one-day regional high

Halton Region is remaining in Stage 3 for the time being, though Premier Doug Ford has not definitively said whether Halton will eventually go to modified Stage 2 or not

There are 3 outbreaks in Oakville LTC facilities and a total of 6 in Halton

8 new cases are in Oakville schools of 14 in Halton

An employee at an Oakville grocery store tests positive

Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update, October 26, 2020. Sources are from end of yesterday.

698 confirmed cases - plus 9

46 probable cases - plus 3

744 confirmed and probable cases total - plus 12

103 active cases - minus 1

5 deaths - plus 1

636 recoveries (85.4% of all cases) - plus 12

641 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 86.1% of cases

6 cases in OTMH - no change

Status in Halton

2,055 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 23

226 active cases - minus 17

33 deaths - plus 2

1,796 recoveries (87.3% of all cases) - plus 42

1,829 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 89.0% of cases

16 cases in hospital - minus 1

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Cases in Halton public schools (HDSB & HCDSB)

21 confirmed cases in Oakville - plus 8

44 confirmed cases in Halton - plus 14

17 classrooms closed in Halton - plus 8

Ontario coronavirus update

The percent of provincial positive tests is 3.46%, the highest since April

Ontario's seven-day average of new daily cases is now at 878, up from 743 one week ago

Active cases in Ontario are at an all-time high and are growing exponentially

Fewer than 25,000 tests have been done provincially the last two days, less than half of Premier Ford's target

Toronto and Peel account for nearly 65% of all new cases in Ontario

17 of Ontario's 34 regions had two or fewer new cases yesterday

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of October 27, 2020 for the end of day yesterday.

72,051 confirmed cases - plus 827

7,418 active cases - plus 132

61,530 recovered cases - plus 691

3,103 deaths - plus 4

64,633 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 89.7%

23,935 completed tests yesterday

312 people hospitalized - plus 17

75 people in ICU - minus 3

52 people on ventilators - plus 1

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)

935 total outbreaks reported - plus 6

150 active, ongoing outbreaks - plus 1

Summary of school and child care cases

Note: this information does not update on weekends.

There are 4,828 schools in Ontario. (Total does not include private schools. Some unidentified cases are moved into other groups over time, skewing the daily increases.)

1,910 cases in total - plus 144

1,063 student cases - plus 82

261 staff cases - plus 12

568 unidentified cases - plus 50

593 schools with a reported case (12.3% province-wide)

0 schools closed - no change

There are over 5,620 licensed child care settings. The numbers represent the cumulative total.

390 confirmed cases - plus 26

88 centres closed - plus 2

370 homes closed - plus 3

Canada and Global coronavirus update

After two days of new cases down 10%, new daily cases nationwide exceed 2,000 per day

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the pandemic "sucks. It really, really does" at a press conference today, warning of a tough winter ahead

Active cases in Canada exceed 25,000 for the first time

Texas has overtaken California as the most infected state

Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update, October 26, 2020.

222,248 confirmed and suspected cases

26,111 active cases - plus 527

9,998 deaths - plus 26

186,085 recoveries - plus 1,779

196,083 resolved cases (88.2% of all cases)

Figures around the World

43.75 million cases globally

At least 1.16 million deaths

United States

8.8 million total cases (20.1% worldwide)

226,000+ deaths (19.5% worldwide)

2.6% infection rate per 100,000

Texas has overtaken California as the #1 most infected state

North and South Dakota has been the most infectious state (#1 and #2) per capita for almost three months

The five countries with the current highest death rate per capita are Andorra, the Czech Republic, Argentina, Montenegro and North Macedonia.