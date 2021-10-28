October 28, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand Ibrahim Boran on Unsplash Assessment Centre OTMH COVID-19

This is the Thursday, October 28, 2021 coronavirus update. A trend of Oakville's rising active cases and declines in all other Halton municipalities continues for the fourth day in a row. Two hospital cases in Oakville have recovered, meaning only one hospitalization remains in town.

Those willing to get the vaccine in Halton Region has come to near stand-still: the total number of Halton residents who've received their first dose of vaccine has increased by less than 1% in the last month. Oakville remains the least vaccinated municipality in Oakville.

Low new case numbers continue throughout Ontario, though active cases are up in the province today. Hospitalizations and ICU cases are slowly coming down, but while new cases are declining, there has yet to be a notable decrease in pressure on Ontario's hospitals.

Capacity has been lifted for most services where proof of vaccination is required, including restaurants. Ontario's new proof of vaccination QR code system is also now in effect - You can download a QR code proof of vaccination here.

Cumulative cases to date in Canada has reached 1.7 million people. US deaths approach 750,000 deaths and the global total is nearly at five million; both figures are expected to be crossed within the next week.

**Vaccine booking update: Halton is now booking first AND second dose vaccinations for all residents age 12 and older. Halton is also now offering same-day, walk-in appointments at multiple locations.

All vaccines approved for use in Canada effectively protect you against COVID-19 and all known variants of concern, including the Delta variant.

**CLICK HERE to book a first or second vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic**

Note: Oakville News updates are published six days a week, sharing new Halton data from Monday to Friday and Ontario, Canada, and globally Monday through Saturday.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Active cases have risen in Oakville but gone down in Halton four days in a row

Oakville reports two hospital recoveries today, meaning only one remains

The number of Halton residents who've received their first dose of vaccine has increased by only 1% in the last month

Oakville remains the least vaccinated municipality in Halton Region

Summary of local vaccinations

85% of eligible Halton residents are fully vaccinated

88% have received at least one dose

890,066 vaccine doses have been administered - plus 579

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Oct. 27, 2021.

36 active cases - plus 1

1 patient at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - minus 2

6,224 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 3

69 deaths - no change

6,119 recoveries - plus 2

6,188 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.5% of cases

1 active outbreak - no change

Status in Halton

70 active cases - minus 2

2 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 2

19,868 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 9

243 deaths - no change

19,555 recoveries - plus 11

19,797 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.6% of cases

3 active outbreaks - plus 1

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.

School cases

Oakville - 4 schools with 5 cases

Halton - 8 schools with 9 cases

Ontario COVID-19 update

Summary of provincial vaccinations

11.47 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (77.41% of total pop.)

At least 10.98 million people are fully vaccinated (74.05% of total pop.)

22.45 million vaccine doses administered - plus 20,400

Changes are from figures in our last update. The province released this information on Oct. 28, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.

3,018 active cases - plus 40

197 people hospitalized - minus 18

598,840 confirmed cases - plus 409

585,957 recovered cases - plus 366

9,865 deaths - plus 3

595,822 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 99.5%

31,383 tests were conducted with a positive rate of 1.3%

132 people in ICU - minus 2

93 people on ventilators - plus 2

10 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - no change

Summary of variants of concern (VOC)

These numbers are for the number of people who tested positive, and further testing has confirmed their specific case is one of a particular variant of concern in Ontario.

146,505 confirmed cases of the Alpha variant - plus 2

1,503 confirmed cases of Beta variant - no change

5,230 confirmed cases of Gamma variant - no change

20,676 confirmed cases of Delta variant - plus 58

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Cumulative cases in Canada reach 1.7 million people to date

The United States will re-open its land and border with Canada to fully vaccinated travellers beginning Monday, Nov. 8, 2021 (including those with mixed doses), ending a nearly 20-month closure

The Federal government is instructing Canadians to use the provincially-issued proof of vaccinations for international travel

Moscow and its metropolitan area have been placed in lockdown due to rising cases for the first time in the entire pandemic

84.10% of all eligible Canadians (age 12 and older) are fully vaccinated

Summary of national vaccinations

29.78 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (77.87% of total pop.)

At least 28.67 million people are fully vaccinated (73.63% of total pop.)

58.45 million vaccine doses administered - plus 74,200

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Oct. 27, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

26,855 active cases - minus 78

2,072 active hospitalizations - minus 34

1.70 million confirmed cases to date

1.65 million recoveries - plus 2,698

28,899 deaths - plus 40

Ranked 81st in global deaths per capita at 76.57 per 100,000 people

US COVID-19 Update

45.65 million cumulative cases

740,398 deaths - plus 2,408

57.6% are fully vaccinated (67.4% of those eligible)

Ranked 19th in global deaths per capita at 224.04 per 100,000 people

World COVID-19 Update

244.89 million cases - plus 495,000

4.97 million people have died worldwide

At least 6.94 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)

