October 28, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

Assessment Centre OTMH COVID-19
This is the Thursday, October 28, 2021 coronavirus update. A trend of Oakville's rising active cases and declines in all other Halton municipalities continues for the fourth day in a row. Two hospital cases in Oakville have recovered, meaning only one hospitalization remains in town.
Those willing to get the vaccine in Halton Region has come to near stand-still: the total number of Halton residents who've received their first dose of vaccine has increased by less than 1% in the last month. Oakville remains the least vaccinated municipality in Oakville.
Low new case numbers continue throughout Ontario, though active cases are up in the province today. Hospitalizations and ICU cases are slowly coming down, but while new cases are declining, there has yet to be a notable decrease in pressure on Ontario's hospitals.
Capacity has been lifted for most services where proof of vaccination is required, including restaurants. Ontario's new proof of vaccination QR code system is also now in effect - You can download a QR code proof of vaccination here.
Cumulative cases to date in Canada has reached 1.7 million people. US deaths approach 750,000 deaths and the global total is nearly at five million; both figures are expected to be crossed within the next week.
**Vaccine booking update: Halton is now booking first AND second dose vaccinations for all residents age 12 and older. Halton is also now offering same-day, walk-in appointments at multiple locations.
All vaccines approved for use in Canada effectively protect you against COVID-19 and all known variants of concern, including the Delta variant.
Note: Oakville News updates are published six days a week, sharing new Halton data from Monday to Friday and Ontario, Canada, and globally Monday through Saturday.
Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update
- Active cases have risen in Oakville but gone down in Halton four days in a row
- Oakville reports two hospital recoveries today, meaning only one remains
- The number of Halton residents who've received their first dose of vaccine has increased by only 1% in the last month
- Oakville remains the least vaccinated municipality in Halton Region
Summary of local vaccinations
- 85% of eligible Halton residents are fully vaccinated
- 88% have received at least one dose
- 890,066 vaccine doses have been administered - plus 579
Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Oct. 27, 2021.
- 36 active cases - plus 1
- 1 patient at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - minus 2
- 6,224 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 3
- 69 deaths - no change
- 6,119 recoveries - plus 2
- 6,188 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.5% of cases
- 1 active outbreak - no change
Status in Halton
- 70 active cases - minus 2
- 2 cases in hospitals across Halton - minus 2
- 19,868 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 9
- 243 deaths - no change
- 19,555 recoveries - plus 11
- 19,797 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.6% of cases
- 3 active outbreaks - plus 1
Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.
School cases
- Oakville - 4 schools with 5 cases
- Halton - 8 schools with 9 cases
Ontario COVID-19 update
- After falling below 3,000, active cases in Ontario are up today
- Capacity has been lifted for most services where proof of vaccination is required, including restaurants
- Hospitalizations are down for the second day, but are still up this week after Ontario hospital cases nearly doubling in the first 48 hours this week
- Ontario releases a plan to "gradually phase out public health and workplace safety measures" by March 2022
- Ontario has set a vaccination target: 90% of the eligible population fully protected
- 84.19% of all eligible Ontarians (age 12 and older) are fully vaccinated
Summary of provincial vaccinations
- 11.47 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (77.41% of total pop.)
- At least 10.98 million people are fully vaccinated (74.05% of total pop.)
- 22.45 million vaccine doses administered - plus 20,400
Changes are from figures in our last update. The province released this information on Oct. 28, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.
- 3,018 active cases - plus 40
- 197 people hospitalized - minus 18
- 598,840 confirmed cases - plus 409
- 585,957 recovered cases - plus 366
- 9,865 deaths - plus 3
- 595,822 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 99.5%
- 31,383 tests were conducted with a positive rate of 1.3%
- 132 people in ICU - minus 2
- 93 people on ventilators - plus 2
- 10 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - no change
Summary of variants of concern (VOC)
These numbers are for the number of people who tested positive, and further testing has confirmed their specific case is one of a particular variant of concern in Ontario.
- 146,505 confirmed cases of the Alpha variant - plus 2
- 1,503 confirmed cases of Beta variant - no change
- 5,230 confirmed cases of Gamma variant - no change
- 20,676 confirmed cases of Delta variant - plus 58
Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates
- Cumulative cases in Canada reach 1.7 million people to date
- The United States will re-open its land and border with Canada to fully vaccinated travellers beginning Monday, Nov. 8, 2021 (including those with mixed doses), ending a nearly 20-month closure
- The Federal government is instructing Canadians to use the provincially-issued proof of vaccinations for international travel
- Moscow and its metropolitan area have been placed in lockdown due to rising cases for the first time in the entire pandemic
- 84.10% of all eligible Canadians (age 12 and older) are fully vaccinated
Summary of national vaccinations
- 29.78 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (77.87% of total pop.)
- At least 28.67 million people are fully vaccinated (73.63% of total pop.)
- 58.45 million vaccine doses administered - plus 74,200
Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Oct. 27, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)
- 26,855 active cases - minus 78
- 2,072 active hospitalizations - minus 34
- 1.70 million confirmed cases to date
- 1.65 million recoveries - plus 2,698
- 28,899 deaths - plus 40
- Ranked 81st in global deaths per capita at 76.57 per 100,000 people
US COVID-19 Update
- 45.65 million cumulative cases
- 740,398 deaths - plus 2,408
- 57.6% are fully vaccinated (67.4% of those eligible)
- Ranked 19th in global deaths per capita at 224.04 per 100,000 people
World COVID-19 Update
- 244.89 million cases - plus 495,000
- 4.97 million people have died worldwide
- At least 6.94 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)
