This is the October 28th coronavirus update for Oakville. Oakville's active cases go down despite two new cases reported in schools. Active cases and average new daily cases in Ontario have set new record highs every day this week. Quebec reaches 100,000 cases to date as Canada mourns 10,000 dead.

Note: Oakville figures are now updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are released weekdays.

Oakville coronavirus cases update

Oakville reports its fifth death of the pandemic, possibly attributed to an ongoing outbreak at Chartwell Waterford Long Term Care Home

Halton Region is remaining in Stage 3 for the time being, though Premier Doug Ford has not definitively said whether Halton will eventually go to modified Stage 2 or not

Oakville adds two new cases in schools as Halton's total drops

An employee at an Oakville grocery store tests positive

Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update, October 27, 2020. Sources are from end of yesterday.

704 confirmed cases - plus 6

49 probable cases - plus 3

753 confirmed and probable cases total - plus 9

101 active cases - minus 2

5 deaths - no change

647 recoveries (85.9% of all cases) - plus 11

652 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 86.6% of cases

5 cases in OTMH - minus 1

Status in Halton

2,090 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 35

233 active cases - plus 7

33 deaths - no change

1,824 recoveries (87.2% of all cases) - plus 28

1,857 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 88.8% of cases

12 cases in hospital - minus 4

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Cases in Halton public schools (HDSB & HCDSB)

23 confirmed cases in Oakville - plus 2

43 confirmed cases in Halton - minus 1

15 classrooms closed in Halton - minus 2

Ontario coronavirus update

Ontario's seven-day average of new daily cases is now at 886, up from 743 one week ago

Premier Doug Ford says a "positive" projection report on COVID-19 numbers in Ontario is coming from the government tomorrow

Active cases in Ontario are at an all-time high and are growing exponentially

Testing in Ontario has been 20-25,000 test short of targets every day this week

Toronto, Peel and York regions account for nearly 75% of all new cases in Ontario

Cumulative cases from schools in Ontario surpass 2,000

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of October 28, 2020 for the end of day yesterday.

72,885 confirmed cases - plus 834

7,474 active cases - plus 56

62,303 recovered cases - plus 773

3,108 deaths - plus 5

65,411 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 89.7%

30,010 completed tests yesterday

312 people hospitalized - no change

71 people in ICU - minus 4

51 people on ventilators - minus 1

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)

940 total outbreaks reported - plus 5

153 active, ongoing outbreaks - plus 3

Summary of school and child care cases

Note: this information does not update on weekends.

There are 4,828 schools in Ontario. (Total does not include private schools. Some unidentified cases are moved into other groups over time, skewing the daily increases.)

2,001 cases in total - plus 92

1,103 student cases - plus 40

274 staff cases - plus 123

624 unidentified cases - plus 39

595 schools with a reported case (12.3% province-wide)

0 schools closed - no change

There are over 5,620 licensed child care settings. The numbers represent the cumulative total.

399 confirmed cases - plus 9

90 centres closed - plus 2

380 homes closed - plus 10

Canada and Global coronavirus update

Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update, October 27, 2020.

224,889 confirmed and suspected cases

26,584 active cases - plus 473

10,026 deaths - plus 28

188,226 recoveries - plus 2,141

198,252 resolved cases (88.1% of all cases)

Figures around the World

44.3 million cases globally

At least 1.17 million deaths

United States

8.9 million total cases (20.1% worldwide)

227,000+ deaths (19.5% worldwide)

Texas has overtaken California as the #1 most infected state

North and South Dakota has been the most infectious state (#1 and #2) per capita for almost three months

The five countries with the current highest death rate per capita are Andorra, the Czech Republic, Argentina, Montenegro and North Macedonia.