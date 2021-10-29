October 29, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand CDC / Unsplash

This is the Friday, October 29, 2021 coronavirus update. Oakville's active cases have risen every day this week, including more than half of all of today's new cases in Halton. Halton's new cases reversing the declining numbers from the last four days.

There is some good news locally: Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital is home to Halton's last remaining COVID-19 case in hospital.

Those willing to get the vaccine in Halton Region, however, has come to near stand-still. The total number of Halton residents who've received their first dose of vaccine has increased by less than 1% in the last month. Oakville remains the least vaccinated municipality in Oakville.

Active cases are up in Ontario for the second day in a row. Hospitalizations and ICU cases are slowly coming down, but while new cases are declining, there has yet to be a notable decrease in pressure on Ontario's hospitals. The province's new proof of vaccination QR code system is also now in effect - You can download a QR code proof of vaccination here.

The biggest news of the day comes from the United States, where the Food and Drug administration has authorized the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for emergency use in children ages 5-11. If the CDC signs off on it, first doses could be available next week, making the USA the first country to authorize a vaccine for children.

**Vaccine booking update: Halton is now booking first AND second dose vaccinations for all residents age 12 and older. Halton also offers same-day, walk-in appointments at multiple locations.

All vaccines approved for use in Canada effectively protect you against COVID-19 and all known variants of concern, including the Delta variant.

**CLICK HERE to book a first or second vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic**

Note: Oakville News updates are published six days a week, sharing new Halton data from Monday to Friday and Ontario, Canada, and globally Monday through Saturday.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Active cases have risen in Oakville every day this week, including more than half of all new cases in Halton today

Halton's active cases are also up today, reversing the declines from the last four days

Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital is home to Halton's last remaining COVID-19 case in hospital

The number of Halton residents who've received their first dose of vaccine has increased by only 1% in the last month

Oakville remains the least vaccinated municipality in Halton Region

Summary of local vaccinations

85% of eligible Halton residents are fully vaccinated

88% have received at least one dose

890,554 vaccine doses have been administered - plus 488

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Oct. 28, 2021.

41 active cases - plus 5

1 patient at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - no change

6,232 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 8

69 deaths - no change

6,122 recoveries - plus 3

6,191 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.5% of cases

1 active outbreak - no change

Status in Halton

76 active cases - plus 6

1 case in hospitals across Halton - minus 1

19,882 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 14

243 deaths - no change

19,563 recoveries - plus 8

19,805 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.6% of cases

3 active outbreaks - no change

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.

School cases

Oakville - 4 schools with 5 cases

Halton - 8 schools with 9 cases

Ontario COVID-19 update

Summary of provincial vaccinations

11.48 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (77.46% of total pop.)

At least 10.99 million people are fully vaccinated (74.13% of total pop.)

22.47 million vaccine doses administered - plus 21,100

Changes are from figures in our last update. The province released this information on Oct. 29, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.

3,038 active cases - plus 20

211 people hospitalized - plus 14

599,259 confirmed cases - plus 419

585,957 recovered cases - plus 399

9,865 deaths - no change

596,221 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 99.5%

29,592 tests were conducted with a positive rate of 1.3%

130 people in ICU - minus 2

89 people on ventilators - minus 4

11 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - plus 1

Summary of variants of concern (VOC)

These numbers are for the number of people who tested positive, and further testing has confirmed their specific case is one of a particular variant of concern in Ontario.

146,506 confirmed cases of the Alpha variant - plus 1

1,503 confirmed cases of Beta variant - no change

5,231 confirmed cases of Gamma variant - no change

20,765 confirmed cases of Delta variant - plus 89

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

America's Food and Drug administration has authorized the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for emergency use in children ages 5-11, and if the CDC signs off on it, first doses could be available next week

This makes the USA the first country to authorize a vaccine for children

Canada's active cases are higher today for the first time in almost two weeks

The USA will re-open its land and border with Canada to fully vaccinated travellers beginning Monday, Nov. 8, 2021 (including those with mixed doses), ending a nearly 20-month closure

84.22% of all eligible Canadians (age 12 and older) are fully vaccinated

Summary of national vaccinations

29.80 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (77.93% of total pop.)

At least 28.73 million people are fully vaccinated (73.74% of total pop.)

58.53 million vaccine doses administered - plus 83,300

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Oct. 28, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

27,231 active cases - plus 376

2,040 active hospitalizations - minus 32

1.71 million confirmed cases to date

1.65 million recoveries - plus 2,148

28,931 deaths - plus 32

Ranked 81st in global deaths per capita at 77.10 per 100,000 people

US COVID-19 Update

45.76 million cumulative cases

741,566 deaths - plus 1,168

57.8% are fully vaccinated (67.7% of those eligible)

Ranked 17th in global deaths per capita at 226.47 per 100,000 people

World COVID-19 Update

245.37 million cases - plus 456,000

4.98 million people have died worldwide

At least 6.97 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)

