Oakville's Chartwell-Waterford Long-Term Care Home
This is the October 29th coronavirus update for Oakville. A sixth death is reported in Oakville from COVID-19 even as the number of hospital cases go down. More than 2,000 people have died in Ontario long-term care homes to date as active cases in the province reach an all-time high. Canada reaches more than 200,000 resolved cases (recoveries and deaths combined.)
Note: Oakville figures are now updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are released weekdays.
Oakville coronavirus cases update
- Oakville reports its sixth death of the pandemic and second this week, both attributed to an ongoing outbreak at Chartwell Waterford Long Term Care Home
- Active cases in down have gone below 100 again
- School cases in Oakville and Halton are down
- An employee at an Oakville grocery store tests positive
Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update, October 28, 2020. Sources are from end of yesterday.
- 714 confirmed cases - plus 10
- 49 probable cases - no change
- 763 confirmed and probable cases total - plus 10
- 97 active cases - minus 4
- 6 deaths - plus 1
- 660 recoveries (86.5% of all cases) - plus 14
- 666 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 87.2% of cases
- 3 cases in OTMH - minus 2
Status in Halton
- 2,119 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 29
- 236 active cases - plus 3
- 34 deaths - plus 1
- 1,849 recoveries (87.2% of all cases) - plus 25
- 1,883 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 88.7% of cases
- 10 cases in hospital - minus 2
Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.
Cases in Halton public schools (HDSB & HCDSB)
- 22 confirmed cases in Oakville - minus 1
- 40 confirmed cases in Halton - minus 3
- 16 classrooms closed in Halton - plus 1
Ontario coronavirus update
- Ontario's seven-day average of new daily cases is now at 899, having grown daily for nearly a week
- Dr. David Williams shows a new projection report on COVID-19 numbers in Ontario with contradictory numbers
- Testing in the province is still thousands behind daily targets
- Active cases in Ontario are at an all-time high and are growing exponentially, surpassing 7,500 for the first time
- The average age for new cases in Ontario is above 40
- Toronto, Peel and York regions account for nearly 75% of all new cases in Ontario
- More than 2,000 people have died in Ontario long-term care homes
Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of October 29, 2020 for the end of day yesterday.
- 73,819 confirmed cases - plus 934
- 7,578 active cases - plus 104
- 63,123 recovered cases - plus 820
- 3,118 deaths - plus 10
- 66,241 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 89.7%
- 35,621 completed tests yesterday
- 322 people hospitalized - plus 10
- 77 people in ICU - plus 6
- 52 people on ventilators - plus 1
Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)
- 945 total outbreaks reported - plus 5
- 153 active, ongoing outbreaks - no change
Summary of school and child care cases
Note: this information does not update on weekends.
There are 4,828 schools in Ontario. (Total does not include private schools. Some unidentified cases are moved into other groups over time, skewing the daily increases.)
- 2,098 cases in total - plus 97
- 1,157 student cases - plus 55
- 283 staff cases - plus 9
- 658 unidentified cases - plus 35
- 581 schools with a current reported case - minus 14
- 0 schools closed - no change
There are over 5,620 licensed child care settings. The numbers represent the cumulative total.
- 415 confirmed cases - plus 16
- 91 centres closed - plus 1
- 387 homes closed - plus 7
Canada and Global coronavirus update
- The country mourns for the now more than 10,000 Canadians who have died from COVID-19
- Quebec surpasses 100,000 cases to date, the first province to do so
- Canada reaches more than 200,000 resolved cases (both recoveries and deaths combined)
- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the pandemic "sucks. It really, really does" at a press conference today, warning of a tough winter ahead
- Texas has overtaken California as the most infected state
- There have been more deaths in the United States to date than total cases of COVID-19 in all of Canada since the pandemic began
Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update, October 28, 2020.
- 227,747 confirmed and suspected cases
- 27,005 active cases - plus 421
- 10,068 deaths - plus 42
- 190,620 recoveries - plus 2,394
- 200,688 resolved cases (88.1% of all cases)
Figures around the World
- 44.6 million cases globally
- At least 1.17 million deaths
United States
- 8.95 million total cases (20.1% worldwide)
- 227,500+ deaths (19.5% worldwide)
- North and South Dakota has been the most infectious state (#1 and #2) per capita for almost three months
The five countries with the current highest death rate per capita are Andorra, the Czech Republic, Argentina, Montenegro and North Macedonia.