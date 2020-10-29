× Expand Oakville's Chartwell-Waterford Long-Term Care Home

This is the October 29th coronavirus update for Oakville. A sixth death is reported in Oakville from COVID-19 even as the number of hospital cases go down. More than 2,000 people have died in Ontario long-term care homes to date as active cases in the province reach an all-time high. Canada reaches more than 200,000 resolved cases (recoveries and deaths combined.)

Note: Oakville figures are now updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are released weekdays.

Oakville coronavirus cases update

Oakville reports its sixth death of the pandemic and second this week, both attributed to an ongoing outbreak at Chartwell Waterford Long Term Care Home

Active cases in down have gone below 100 again

School cases in Oakville and Halton are down

An employee at an Oakville grocery store tests positive

Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update, October 28, 2020. Sources are from end of yesterday.

714 confirmed cases - plus 10

49 probable cases - no change

763 confirmed and probable cases total - plus 10

97 active cases - minus 4

6 deaths - plus 1

660 recoveries (86.5% of all cases) - plus 14

666 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 87.2% of cases

3 cases in OTMH - minus 2

Status in Halton

2,119 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 29

236 active cases - plus 3

34 deaths - plus 1

1,849 recoveries (87.2% of all cases) - plus 25

1,883 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 88.7% of cases

10 cases in hospital - minus 2

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Cases in Halton public schools (HDSB & HCDSB)

22 confirmed cases in Oakville - minus 1

40 confirmed cases in Halton - minus 3

16 classrooms closed in Halton - plus 1

Ontario coronavirus update

Ontario's seven-day average of new daily cases is now at 899, having grown daily for nearly a week

Dr. David Williams shows a new projection report on COVID-19 numbers in Ontario with contradictory numbers

Testing in the province is still thousands behind daily targets

Active cases in Ontario are at an all-time high and are growing exponentially, surpassing 7,500 for the first time

The average age for new cases in Ontario is above 40

Toronto, Peel and York regions account for nearly 75% of all new cases in Ontario

More than 2,000 people have died in Ontario long-term care homes

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of October 29, 2020 for the end of day yesterday.

73,819 confirmed cases - plus 934

7,578 active cases - plus 104

63,123 recovered cases - plus 820

3,118 deaths - plus 10

66,241 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 89.7%

35,621 completed tests yesterday

322 people hospitalized - plus 10

77 people in ICU - plus 6

52 people on ventilators - plus 1

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)

945 total outbreaks reported - plus 5

153 active, ongoing outbreaks - no change

Summary of school and child care cases

Note: this information does not update on weekends.

There are 4,828 schools in Ontario. (Total does not include private schools. Some unidentified cases are moved into other groups over time, skewing the daily increases.)

2,098 cases in total - plus 97

1,157 student cases - plus 55

283 staff cases - plus 9

658 unidentified cases - plus 35

581 schools with a current reported case - minus 14

0 schools closed - no change

There are over 5,620 licensed child care settings. The numbers represent the cumulative total.

415 confirmed cases - plus 16

91 centres closed - plus 1

387 homes closed - plus 7

Canada and Global coronavirus update

The country mourns for the now more than 10,000 Canadians who have died from COVID-19

Quebec surpasses 100,000 cases to date, the first province to do so

Canada reaches more than 200,000 resolved cases (both recoveries and deaths combined)

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the pandemic "sucks. It really, really does" at a press conference today, warning of a tough winter ahead

Texas has overtaken California as the most infected state

There have been more deaths in the United States to date than total cases of COVID-19 in all of Canada since the pandemic began

Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update, October 28, 2020.

227,747 confirmed and suspected cases

27,005 active cases - plus 421

10,068 deaths - plus 42

190,620 recoveries - plus 2,394

200,688 resolved cases (88.1% of all cases)

Figures around the World

44.6 million cases globally

At least 1.17 million deaths

United States

8.95 million total cases (20.1% worldwide)

227,500+ deaths (19.5% worldwide)

North and South Dakota has been the most infectious state (#1 and #2) per capita for almost three months

The five countries with the current highest death rate per capita are Andorra, the Czech Republic, Argentina, Montenegro and North Macedonia.