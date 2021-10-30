October 30, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

Unsplash
This is the Saturday, October 30, 2021 coronavirus update. Oakville's active cases have risen every day this week, including more than half of all of yesterday's new cases in Halton. Halton's new cases reversing the declining numbers from the last four days. Only one hospital case remains in Halton, at OTMH.
The total number of Halton residents who've received their first dose of vaccine has increased by just over 1% in the month of October. Oakville remains the least vaccinated municipality in Halton.
Ontario hit a massive milestone in vaccinations today: more than 11 million Ontarians are now fully vaccinated. The province has reported an increase of active cases for the last three days in a row, albeit by small numbers.
Hospitalizations and ICU cases are slowly coming down, but while new cases are declining, there has yet to be a notable decrease in pressure on Ontario's hospitals. The province's new proof of vaccination QR code system is also now in effect - You can download a QR code proof of vaccination here.
The biggest news this week comes from the United States, where the Food and Drug administration has authorized the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for emergency use in children ages 5-11. If the CDC signs off on it, first doses could be available next week, making the USA the first country to authorize a vaccine for children.
NIAID via Foter.com
**Vaccine booking update: Halton is now booking first AND second dose vaccinations for all residents age 12 and older. Halton also offers same-day, walk-in appointments at multiple locations.
All vaccines approved for use in Canada effectively protect you against COVID-19 and all known variants of concern, including the Delta variant.
**CLICK HERE to book a first or second vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic**
Note: Oakville News updates are published six days a week, sharing new Halton data from Monday to Friday and Ontario, Canada, and globally Monday through Saturday.
Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update
- Halton Region does not update information on weekends
- Active cases have risen in Oakville every day this week, including more than half of all new cases in Halton yesterday
- Halton's active cases are also up, reversing the declines from earlier in the week
- Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital is home to Halton's last remaining COVID-19 case in hospital
- The number of Halton residents who've received their first dose of vaccine has increased by only 1% in the last month
- Oakville remains the least vaccinated municipality in Halton Region
Summary of local vaccinations
- 85% of eligible Halton residents are fully vaccinated
- 88% have received at least one dose
- 890,554 vaccine doses have been administered - plus 488
Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Oct. 28, 2021.
- 41 active cases - plus 5
- 1 patient at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - no change
- 6,232 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 8
- 69 deaths - no change
- 6,122 recoveries - plus 3
- 6,191 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.5% of cases
- 1 active outbreak - no change
Status in Halton
- 76 active cases - plus 6
- 1 case in hospitals across Halton - minus 1
- 19,882 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 14
- 243 deaths - no change
- 19,563 recoveries - plus 8
- 19,805 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.6% of cases
- 3 active outbreaks - no change
Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.
School cases
- Oakville - 4 schools with 5 cases
- Halton - 8 schools with 9 cases
Ontario COVID-19 update
- Ontario's active cases have risen the last three days in a row, albeit by small amounts
- 11 million people in Ontario are now fully vaccinated
- Capacity has been lifted for most services where proof of vaccination is required, including restaurants
- The province has released a plan to "gradually phase out public health and workplace safety measures" by March 2022
- Ontario has set a vaccination target: 90% of the eligible population fully protected
- 84.42% of all eligible Ontarians (age 12 and older) are fully vaccinated
Summary of provincial vaccinations
- 11.49 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (77.51% of total pop.)
- At least 11.00 million people are fully vaccinated (74.24% of total pop.)
- 22.49 million vaccine doses administered - plus 22,300
Changes are from figures in our last update. The province released this information on Oct. 29, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.
- 3,050 active cases - plus 12
- 213 people hospitalized - plus 2
- 599,615 confirmed cases - plus 356
- 586,696 recovered cases - plus 340
- 9,869 deaths - plus 4
- 596,565 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 99.5%
- 26,767 tests were conducted with a positive rate of 1.4%
- 132 people in ICU - plus 2
- 86 people on ventilators - minus 3
- 13 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - plus 2
Summary of variants of concern (VOC)
These numbers are for the number of people who tested positive, and further testing has confirmed their specific case is one of a particular variant of concern in Ontario.
- 146,506 confirmed cases of the Alpha variant - no change
- 1,503 confirmed cases of Beta variant - no change
- 5,231 confirmed cases of Gamma variant - no change
- 21,027 confirmed cases of Delta variant - plus 262
Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates
- America's Food and Drug administration has authorized the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for emergency use in children ages 5-11, and if the CDC signs off on it, first doses could be available next week
- This makes the USA the first country to authorize a vaccine for children
- Canada's active cases are higher today for the first time in almost two weeks
- The USA will re-open its land and border with Canada to fully vaccinated travellers beginning Monday, Nov. 8, 2021 (including those with mixed doses), ending a nearly 20-month closure
- 84.33% of all eligible Canadians (age 12 and older) are fully vaccinated
Summary of national vaccinations
- 29.83 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (77.99% of total pop.)
- At least 28.77 million people are fully vaccinated (73.84% of total pop.)
- 58.60 million vaccine doses administered - plus 74,400
Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Oct. 28, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)
- 25,264 active cases - minus 973
- 2,029 active hospitalizations - minus 11
- 1.71 million confirmed cases to date
- 1.65 million recoveries - plus 2,466
- 28,955 deaths - plus 24
- Ranked 81st in global deaths per capita at 77.10 per 100,000 people
US COVID-19 Update
- 45.84 million cumulative cases
- 743,410 deaths - plus 1,846
- 57.9% are fully vaccinated (67.8% of those eligible)
- Ranked 17th in global deaths per capita at 226.47 per 100,000 people
World COVID-19 Update
- 245.37 million cases - plus 456,000
- 4.98 million people have died worldwide
- At least 6.98 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)
Sources: