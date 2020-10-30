This is the October 30th coronavirus update for Oakville. Schools with active cases are up in Oakville and Halton this week. Ontario's new and active cases continue setting daily records. Canada reaches 230,000 cases, the US reaches 9 million and global cases reach 45 million.
Note: Oakville figures are now updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are released weekdays.
Oakville coronavirus cases update
- Oakville reports its sixth death of the pandemic and second this week, both attributed to an ongoing outbreak at Chartwell Waterford Long Term Care Home
- Cases at OTMH have gone down every day this week
- An employee at an Oakville grocery store tests positive
- Coincidentally, Halton has reported exactly 25 recoveries for the second day in a row
- While active cases in schools are down across Ontario, the number of schools with cases in both Oakville and Halton are up
Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update, October 29, 2020. Sources are from end of yesterday.
- 727 confirmed cases - plus 13
- 49 probable cases - no change
- 776 confirmed and probable cases total - plus 13
- 98 active cases - plus 1
- 6 deaths - no change
- 672 recoveries (86.5% of all cases) - plus 12
- 678 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 87.2% of cases
- 2 cases in OTMH - minus 1
Status in Halton
- 2,156 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 37
- 247 active cases - plus 11
- 35 deaths - plus 1
- 1,874 recoveries (87.2% of all cases) - plus 25
- 1,909 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 88.7% of cases
- 9 cases in hospital - minus 1
Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.
Cases in Halton public schools (HDSB & HCDSB)
- 24 confirmed cases in Oakville - plus 2
- 40 confirmed cases in Halton - no change
- 14 classrooms closed in Halton - minus 1
Ontario coronavirus update
- Ontario's seven-day average of new cases is now at 909/day
- Active cases and the seven-day average have set a new record high every day this week
- Testing in the province is still thousands behind daily targets
- Dr. David Williams shows a new projection report on COVID-19 numbers in Ontario with contradictory numbers
- Toronto, Peel and York regions account for nearly 70% of all new cases in Ontario
- The average age for new cases in Ontario is above 40
- More than 2,000 people have died in Ontario long-term care homes
- Over 50% of regions in Ontario had 3 or fewer new cases every day this week
Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of October 30, 2020 for the end of day yesterday.
- 74,715 confirmed cases - plus 896
- 7,669 active cases - plus 91
- 63,919 recovered cases - plus 796
- 3,127 deaths - plus 9
- 67,046 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 89.7%
- 41,008 completed tests yesterday
- 314 people hospitalized - minus 8
- 75 people in ICU - minus 2
- 52 people on ventilators - no change
Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)
- 957 total outbreaks reported - plus 12
- 144 active, ongoing outbreaks - minus 9
Summary of school and child care cases
Note: this information does not update on weekends.
There are 4,828 schools in Ontario. (Total does not include private schools. Some unidentified cases are moved into other groups over time, skewing the daily increases.)
- 2,159 cases in total - plus 61
- 1,197 student cases - plus 40
- 287 staff cases - plus 4
- 675 unidentified cases - plus 17
- 551 schools with a current reported case - minus 30
- 0 schools closed - no change
There are over 5,620 licensed child care settings. The numbers represent the cumulative total.
- 424 confirmed cases - plus 9
- 92 centres closed - plus 1
- 390 homes closed - plus 3
Canada and Global coronavirus update
- Yesterday've over 3,000 new cases is the highest daily total in Canada
- The country mourns for the now more than 10,000 Canadians who have died from COVID-19
- Manitoba cases have doubled in the last two weeks
- Canada reaches more than 200,000 resolved cases (both recoveries and deaths combined)
- Global cases reach 45 million
- The United States 90,000+ cases yesterday sets a new daily record of new infections, with total cases now above 9 million
Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update, October 29, 2020.
- 231,039 confirmed and suspected cases
- 27,562 active cases - plus 557
- 10,108 deaths - plus 36
- 193,308 recoveries - plus 2,688
- 203,416 resolved cases (88.0% of all cases)
Figures around the World
- 45.1 million cases globally
- At least 1.18 million deaths
United States
- 9 million total cases (20.0% worldwide)
- 228,500+ deaths (19.4% worldwide)
- Both of today's record setting totals come amidst the record-setting early voting for next Tuesday's presidential election
The five countries with the current highest death rate per capita are Andorra, the Czech Republic, Argentina, Montenegro and North Macedonia.