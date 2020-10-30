This is the October 30th coronavirus update for Oakville. Schools with active cases are up in Oakville and Halton this week. Ontario's new and active cases continue setting daily records. Canada reaches 230,000 cases, the US reaches 9 million and global cases reach 45 million.

Note: Oakville figures are now updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are released weekdays.

Oakville coronavirus cases update

Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update, October 29, 2020. Sources are from end of yesterday.

727 confirmed cases - plus 13

49 probable cases - no change

776 confirmed and probable cases total - plus 13

98 active cases - plus 1

6 deaths - no change

672 recoveries (86.5% of all cases) - plus 12

678 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 87.2% of cases

2 cases in OTMH - minus 1

Status in Halton

2,156 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 37

247 active cases - plus 11

35 deaths - plus 1

1,874 recoveries (87.2% of all cases) - plus 25

1,909 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 88.7% of cases

9 cases in hospital - minus 1

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Cases in Halton public schools (HDSB & HCDSB)

24 confirmed cases in Oakville - plus 2

40 confirmed cases in Halton - no change

14 classrooms closed in Halton - minus 1

Ontario coronavirus update

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of October 30, 2020 for the end of day yesterday.

74,715 confirmed cases - plus 896

7,669 active cases - plus 91

63,919 recovered cases - plus 796

3,127 deaths - plus 9

67,046 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 89.7%

41,008 completed tests yesterday

314 people hospitalized - minus 8

75 people in ICU - minus 2

52 people on ventilators - no change

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)

957 total outbreaks reported - plus 12

144 active, ongoing outbreaks - minus 9

Summary of school and child care cases

Note: this information does not update on weekends.

There are 4,828 schools in Ontario. (Total does not include private schools. Some unidentified cases are moved into other groups over time, skewing the daily increases.)

2,159 cases in total - plus 61

1,197 student cases - plus 40

287 staff cases - plus 4

675 unidentified cases - plus 17

551 schools with a current reported case - minus 30

0 schools closed - no change

There are over 5,620 licensed child care settings. The numbers represent the cumulative total.

424 confirmed cases - plus 9

92 centres closed - plus 1

390 homes closed - plus 3

Canada and Global coronavirus update

Yesterday've over 3,000 new cases is the highest daily total in Canada

The country mourns for the now more than 10,000 Canadians who have died from COVID-19

Manitoba cases have doubled in the last two weeks

Canada reaches more than 200,000 resolved cases (both recoveries and deaths combined)

Global cases reach 45 million

The United States 90,000+ cases yesterday sets a new daily record of new infections, with total cases now above 9 million

Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update, October 29, 2020.

231,039 confirmed and suspected cases

27,562 active cases - plus 557

10,108 deaths - plus 36

193,308 recoveries - plus 2,688

203,416 resolved cases (88.0% of all cases)

Figures around the World

45.1 million cases globally

At least 1.18 million deaths

United States

9 million total cases (20.0% worldwide)

228,500+ deaths (19.4% worldwide)

Both of today's record setting totals come amidst the record-setting early voting for next Tuesday's presidential election

The five countries with the current highest death rate per capita are Andorra, the Czech Republic, Argentina, Montenegro and North Macedonia.