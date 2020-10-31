This is the October 31st coronavirus update for Oakville. Oakville reports 75% of today's new cases in Halton, though hospital cases are going down across the region. Cases in Ontario again exceed 1,000 today. Canada sets a daily record for new cases.

Note: Oakville figures are now updated seven days a week with Ontario and Global cases. Provincial school updates are released weekdays.

Oakville coronavirus cases update

Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update, October 30, 2020. Sources are from end of yesterday.

745 confirmed cases - plus 18

50 probable cases - plus 1

795 confirmed and probable cases total - plus 19

109 active cases - plus 11

6 deaths - no change

680 recoveries (85.5% of all cases) - plus 8

686 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 86.2% of cases

2 cases in OTMH - no change

Status in Halton

2,181 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 25

243 active cases - minus 4

35 deaths - no change

1,903 recoveries (87.2% of all cases) - plus 29

1,938 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 88.7% of cases

9 cases in hospital - no change

Note: Halton Region's recovery count is combined into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries.

Cases in Halton public schools (HDSB & HCDSB)

24 confirmed cases in Oakville - plus 2

40 confirmed cases in Halton - no change

14 classrooms closed in Halton - minus 1

Ontario coronavirus update

Changes are from yesterday’s figures. Information released as of October 31, 2020 for the end of day yesterday.

75,730 confirmed cases - plus 1,015

7,877 active cases - plus 208

64,717 recovered cases - plus 798

3,139 deaths - plus 9

67,856 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 89.6%

41,920 completed tests yesterday

320 people hospitalized - plus 6

73 people in ICU - minus 2

54 people on ventilators - plus 2

Summary of Institutional Outbreaks (Long Term Care Homes, Retirement Homes, Hospitals)

957 total outbreaks reported - plus 12

144 active, ongoing outbreaks - minus 9

Summary of school and child care cases

Note: this information does not update on weekends. These numbers are as of yesterday, Friday, October 30th.

There are 4,828 schools in Ontario. (Total does not include private schools. Some unidentified cases are moved into other groups over time, skewing the daily increases.)

2,159 cases in total - plus 61

1,197 student cases - plus 40

287 staff cases - plus 4

675 unidentified cases - plus 17

551 schools with a current reported case - minus 30

0 schools closed - no change

There are over 5,620 licensed child care settings. The numbers represent the cumulative total.

424 confirmed cases - plus 9

92 centres closed - plus 1

390 homes closed - plus 3

Canada and Global coronavirus update

The last two days with over 3,000 new cases are the highest daily totals in Canada so far

The country mourns for the now more than 10,000 Canadians who have died from COVID-19

Manitoba cases have doubled in the last two weeks

Canada reaches more than 200,000 resolved cases (both recoveries and deaths combined)

Global cases now average 500,000 new cases daily

Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update, October 30, 2020.

234,084 confirmed and suspected cases - plus 3,048

28,171 active cases - plus 609

10,134 deaths - plus 26

195,721 recoveries - plus 2,413

205,855 resolved cases (87.9% of all cases)

Figures around the World

45.6 million cases globally

At least 1.19 million deaths

United States

9.15 million total cases (20.1% worldwide)

230,000+ deaths (19.3% worldwide)

Texas is on pace to reach 1 million cases within the next week, more than 2% of all COVID-19 cases on Earth

The five countries with the current highest death rate per capita are Andorra, the Czech Republic, Argentina, Montenegro and North Macedonia.