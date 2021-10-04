October 4, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Monday, Oct. 4, 2021 coronavirus update. Over the weekend, the number of active cases dropped in Oakville and Halton to 41 and 102. There are three outbreaks in Oakville, all in school settings, and eight of the 11 outbreaks in Halton are also in school settings.

Fifteen Oakville schools are reporting 30 cases, and 34 Halton schools have reported 71 cases. Over 16 per cent of the province's schools have reported cases, and five schools are closed.

Halton weekly cases per 100,000 are 23.6, down 19.2 per cent over the past two weeks, and Ontario's is 27.7, down 7.7 per cent.

Halton's vaccination rate for eligible people reached 87 per cent for first doses and 83 per cent for second doses. Oakville is lagging at 84 per cent for first and 80 per cent for second. The least vaccinated age group in Halton are 25 to 29-year-olds, with 71 per cent fully inoculated.

Only Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital and Joseph Brant Hospital are together caring for seven patients; all other Halton hospitals are COVID free.

Across the country, active cases dropped to 44,100, and hospitalizations dropped by over 100 to 2,321.

Per capita, Canada is ranked as the 81st deadliest country according to John Hopkins University, whereas the United States is ranked 20th. The United States does not report statistics on Sundays, so their numbers are lower, which is affects the statistics for the world.

The United States recorded its 700,000th death this weekend.

NIAID via Foter.com

**Vaccine booking update: Halton is now booking first AND second dose vaccinations for all residents age 12 and older. Halton is also now offering same-day, walk-in appointments at multiple locations.

All vaccines approved for use in Canada effectively protect you against COVID-19 and all known variants of concern, including the Delta variant.

**CLICK HERE to book a first or second vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic**

Note: Oakville News updates are published six days a week, sharing new Halton data from Monday to Friday and Ontario, Canada, and globally Monday through Saturday.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Neither Oakville nor Halton Region updates COVID-19 information on weekends.

Summary of local vaccinations

83% of eligible Halton residents are fully vaccinated

87% have received at least one dose

874,133 vaccine doses have been administered

Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update on Oct. 2, 2021.

41 active cases - minus 4

2 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - no change

6,117 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 16

68 deaths - no change

6,008 recoveries - plus 20

6,076 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.3% of cases

3 active outbreaks - minus 1 - all schools

Status in Halton

102 active cases - minus 14

7 cases in hospitals across Halton - no change

19,557 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 50

242 deaths - no change

19,213 recoveries - plus 64

19,455 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.4% of cases

11 active outbreaks - minus 6 - 8 are schools

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.

School cases

15 Oakville schools are reporting cases - no change

30 confirmed cases in Oakville schools - no change

34 Halton schools are reporting cases - plus 2

71 confirmed cases in Halton schools

Ontario COVID-19 update

Summary of provincial vaccinations

11.27 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (76% of total pop.)

At least 10.59 million people are fully vaccinated (71% of total pop.)

21.87 million vaccine doses administered - plus 23.87

Changes are from figures in our last update. The province released this information on Oct. 4, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.

5,004 active cases - plus 21

146 people hospitalized - plus 2

588,612 confirmed cases - plus 511

573,854 recovered cases - plus 488

9,754 deaths - plus 2 (previously not reported)

583,608 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 99.1%

23,667 tests were conducted with a positive rate of 2%

133 people in ICU - minus 2

85 people on ventilators - no change

27 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - no change

Summary of variants of concern (VOC)

These numbers are for the number of people who tested positive, and further testing has confirmed their specific case is one of a particular variant of concern in Ontario.

146,477 confirmed cases of the Alpha variant - plus 2

1,503 confirmed cases of Beta variant - no change

5,229 confirmed cases of Gamma variant - no change

18,664 confirmed cases of Delta variant - plus 40

School Status

2,430 total cases - plus 146

2,109 student cases - plus 133

266 staff cases - plus 11

53 unidentified - plus 2

816 schools with confirmed cases or 16.85%

5 schools closed or 0.1%

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Summary of national vaccinations

29.34 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (76.95% of total pop.)

At least 27.12 million people are fully vaccinated (71.12% of total pop.)

56.46 million vaccine doses administered - plus 46,000

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Oct. 2, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

44,111 active cases - minus 344

2,321 active hospitalizations - minus 106

1.63 million confirmed and suspected cases to date - plus 1,682

1.56 million recoveries - plus 2,014

27,964 deaths - plus 12

Ranked 81st in global deaths per capita at 74.49 per 100,000 people

US COVID-19 Update - no update issued on Sundays

43.60 million cumulative cases - plus 28,800

700,176 deaths - plus 250

56% are fully vaccinated (65.5% of those eligible)

Ranked 20th in global deaths per capita at 213.35 per 100,000 people

World COVID-19 Update

234.8 million cases - plus 257,000

4.8 million people have died worldwide - plus 4,200

At least 6.34 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)

Sources: