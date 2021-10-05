October 5, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand M Painchaud Full fall colour 2 Full fall colour on 16 Mile Creek near the Oakville Power Boat Club

This is the Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021 coronavirus update. Both Oakville and Halton report rises in active cases, with Oakville only showing one new recovery today.

Fifteen Oakville schools are reporting 30 cases, and 34 Halton schools have reported 71 cases. Over 16% of the province's schools have reported cases, and five schools are closed. The number of school outbreaks in Halton is lower today, but those that are still open are leading to several new cases since yesterday.

Active cases are significantly down today in Ontario. Hospitalizations, however, have nearly doubled in the last 24 hours, adding more than 130 new cases. An announcement today says rapid antigen testing is coming soon to schools in the province.

Canada's cumulative deaths from COVID-19 top 28,000 people. Nearly 82% of Canada's eligible population is now fully vaccinated, but that number fluctuates wildly across the provinces and communities within them.

**Vaccine booking update: Halton is now booking first AND second dose vaccinations for all residents age 12 and older. Halton is also now offering same-day, walk-in appointments at multiple locations.

All vaccines approved for use in Canada effectively protect you against COVID-19 and all known variants of concern, including the Delta variant.

**CLICK HERE to book a first or second vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic**

Note: Oakville News updates are published six days a week, sharing new Halton data from Monday to Friday and Ontario, Canada, and globally Monday through Saturday.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Oakville adds more active cases today, reversing yesterday's decline

All current outbreaks in Oakville are located at schools

Summary of local vaccinations

83% of eligible Halton residents are fully vaccinated

87% have received at least one dose

874,852 vaccine doses have been administered - plus 719

Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update on Oct. 4, 2021.

45 active cases - plus 4

2 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - no change

6,122 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 5

68 deaths - no change

6,009 recoveries - plus 1

6,077 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.3% of cases

2 active outbreaks - minus 1

Status in Halton

109 active cases - plus 7

7 cases in hospitals across Halton - no change

19,570 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 13

242 deaths - no change

19,219 recoveries - plus 6

19,461 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.3% of cases

5 active outbreaks

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.

School cases

15 Oakville schools are reporting cases - no change

30 confirmed cases in Oakville schools - no change

34 Halton schools are reporting cases - plus 2

71 confirmed cases in Halton schools

Ontario COVID-19 update

A new program will take effect soon, bringing rapid antigen testing to schools in "high-transmission areas"

Hospitalizations have nearly doubled across the province since yesterday, adding over 130 cases

More than 10.5 million Ontarians are now fully vaccinated

82.19% of all eligible Ontarians (age 12 and older) are fully vaccinated

Summary of provincial vaccinations

11.28 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (76.32% of total pop.)

At least 10.63 million people are fully vaccinated (71.86% of total pop.)

21.91 million vaccine doses administered - plus 26,400

Changes are from figures in our last update. The province released this information on Oct. 5, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.

4,734 active cases - minus 270

277 people hospitalized - plus 131

589,041 confirmed cases - plus 429

574,550 recovered cases - plus 696

9,757 deaths - plus 4

584,307 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 99.1%

25,441 tests were conducted with a positive rate of 1.8%

155 people in ICU - minus 4

101 people on ventilators - minus 3

27 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - no change

Summary of variants of concern (VOC)

These numbers are for the number of people who tested positive, and further testing has confirmed their specific case is one of a particular variant of concern in Ontario.

146,477 confirmed cases of the Alpha variant - no change

1,503 confirmed cases of Beta variant - no change

5,229 confirmed cases of Gamma variant - no change

18,697 confirmed cases of Delta variant - plus 33

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Canada's cumulative deaths from COVID-19 top 28,000 people

Pfizer and BioNTech have sent preliminary data to Health Canada for approving its COVID-19 vaccines in younger children

81.92% of all eligible Canadians (age 12 and older) are fully vaccinated

Summary of national vaccinations

29.39 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (77.09% of total pop.)

At least 27.20 million people are fully vaccinated (71.32% of total pop.)

56.59 million vaccine doses administered - plus 113,000

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Oct. 4, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

43,516 active cases - minus 495

2,487 active hospitalizations - plus 166

1.64 million confirmed and suspected cases to date

1.57 million recoveries - plus 1,935

28,019 deaths - plus 55

Ranked 81st in global deaths per capita at 74.49 per 100,000 people

US COVID-19 Update

43.60 million cumulative cases - plus 28,800

700,176 deaths - plus 250

56% are fully vaccinated (65.5% of those eligible)

Ranked 20th in global deaths per capita at 213.35 per 100,000 people

World COVID-19 Update

234.8 million cases - plus 257,000

4.8 million people have died worldwide - plus 4,200

At least 6.34 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)

