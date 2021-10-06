October 6, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

Unsplash
This is the Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021 coronavirus update. Active cases have risen in Oakville and Halton every day so far this week, and local hospitalizations are up. Outbreaks, however, are resolving, and there is only one left in Oakville.
Active cases are significantly down again in Ontario, and the national total is also down for the third day in a row. Lower cases have not led to drops in hospital or ICU admissions in any of Canada's ten provinces.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a series of new proof of vaccination rules today that will go into effect nationwide on Saturday, Oct. 30: all federal public employees and members of the RCMP must be vaccinated or put on unpaid leave, plus all air and rail travellers must be fully vaccinated to travel domestic or internationally.
Canada's cumulative deaths from COVID-19 top 28,000 people. Nearly 82% of Canada's eligible population is now fully vaccinated, but that number fluctuates wildly across the provinces and communities within them.
American deaths have surpassed 700,000, making it the deadliest viral pandemic in the country's history. Globally, a cumulative 235 million people have now contracted COVID-19 - just over 3% of every person in the world.
Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update
- Active cases have risen in Oakville and Halton every day this week so far
- Both the town and region add more hospital cases today
- All but one outbreak has been resolved in Oakville
Summary of local vaccinations
- 83% of eligible Halton residents are fully vaccinated
- 87% have received at least one dose
- 875,675 vaccine doses have been administered - plus 823
Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update on Oct. 5, 2021.
- 49 active cases - plus 4
- 3 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - plus 1
- 6,130 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 8
- 68 deaths - no change
- 6,013 recoveries - plus 4
- 6,081 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.3% of cases
- 1 active outbreak - minus 1
Status in Halton
- 111 active cases - plus 2
- 9 cases in hospitals across Halton - plus 2
- 19,590 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 20
- 242 deaths - no change
- 19,237 recoveries - plus 18
- 19,479 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.3% of cases
- 5 active outbreaks - no change
Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.
School cases
- 15 Oakville schools are reporting cases - no change
- 30 confirmed cases in Oakville schools - no change
- 34 Halton schools are reporting cases - plus 2
- 71 confirmed cases in Halton schools
Ontario COVID-19 update
- A new program will take effect soon, bringing rapid antigen testing to schools in "high-transmission areas"
- Hospitalizations have nearly doubled across the province since yesterday, adding over 130 cases
- 82.34% of all eligible Ontarians (age 12 and older) are fully vaccinated
Summary of provincial vaccinations
- 11.29 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (76.40% of total pop.)
- At least 10.65 million people are fully vaccinated (72.01% of total pop.)
- 21.94 million vaccine doses administered - plus 32,200
Changes are from figures in our last update. The province released this information on Oct. 6, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.
- 4,579 active cases - minus 155
- 280 people hospitalized - plus 3
- 589,517 confirmed cases - plus 476
- 575,167 recovered cases - plus 617
- 9,771 deaths - plus 10
- 584,938 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 99.1%
- 39,360 tests were conducted with a positive rate of 1.7%
- 156 people in ICU - plus 1
- 103 people on ventilators - plus 2
- 23 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - minus 2
Summary of variants of concern (VOC)
These numbers are for the number of people who tested positive, and further testing has confirmed their specific case is one of a particular variant of concern in Ontario.
- 146,479 confirmed cases of the Alpha variant - plus 2
- 1,503 confirmed cases of Beta variant - no change
- 5,229 confirmed cases of Gamma variant - no change
- 18,941 confirmed cases of Delta variant - plus 44
Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates
- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announces today that all federal public employees and RCMP, plus all air and rail travellers, must be fully vaccinated by the end of this month
- Canada's cumulative deaths from COVID-19 top 28,000 people
- Pfizer and BioNTech have sent preliminary data to Health Canada for approving its COVID-19 vaccines in younger children
- Global cases to date reach 235 million people
- 82.09% of all eligible Canadians (age 12 and older) are fully vaccinated
Summary of national vaccinations
- 29.45 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (77.23% of total pop.)
- At least 27.35 million people are fully vaccinated (71.46% of total pop.)
- 56.70 million vaccine doses administered - plus 115,000
Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Oct. 5, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)
- 42,187 active cases - minus 213
- 2,540 active hospitalizations - plus 53
- 1.64 million confirmed cases to date
- 1.57 million recoveries - plus 1,769
- 28,076 deaths - plus 57
- Ranked 81st in global deaths per capita at 74.49 per 100,000 people
US COVID-19 Update
- 43.87 million cumulative cases
- 704,233 deaths - plus 1,428
- 56.1% are fully vaccinated (65.7% of those eligible)
- Ranked 20th in global deaths per capita at 213.35 per 100,000 people
World COVID-19 Update
- 235.67 million cases - plus 396,000
- 4.81 million people have died worldwide
- At least 6.39 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)
