October 6, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021 coronavirus update. Active cases have risen in Oakville and Halton every day so far this week, and local hospitalizations are up. Outbreaks, however, are resolving, and there is only one left in Oakville.

Active cases are significantly down again in Ontario, and the national total is also down for the third day in a row. Lower cases have not led to drops in hospital or ICU admissions in any of Canada's ten provinces.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a series of new proof of vaccination rules today that will go into effect nationwide on Saturday, Oct. 30: all federal public employees and members of the RCMP must be vaccinated or put on unpaid leave, plus all air and rail travellers must be fully vaccinated to travel domestic or internationally.

Canada's cumulative deaths from COVID-19 top 28,000 people. Nearly 82% of Canada's eligible population is now fully vaccinated, but that number fluctuates wildly across the provinces and communities within them.

American deaths have surpassed 700,000, making it the deadliest viral pandemic in the country's history. Globally, a cumulative 235 million people have now contracted COVID-19 - just over 3% of every person in the world.

**Vaccine booking update: Halton is now booking first AND second dose vaccinations for all residents age 12 and older. Halton is also now offering same-day, walk-in appointments at multiple locations.

All vaccines approved for use in Canada effectively protect you against COVID-19 and all known variants of concern, including the Delta variant.

**CLICK HERE to book a first or second vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic**

Note: Oakville News updates are published six days a week, sharing new Halton data from Monday to Friday and Ontario, Canada, and globally Monday through Saturday.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Active cases have risen in Oakville and Halton every day this week so far

Both the town and region add more hospital cases today

All but one outbreak has been resolved in Oakville

Summary of local vaccinations

83% of eligible Halton residents are fully vaccinated

87% have received at least one dose

875,675 vaccine doses have been administered - plus 823

Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update on Oct. 5, 2021.

49 active cases - plus 4

3 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - plus 1

6,130 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 8

68 deaths - no change

6,013 recoveries - plus 4

6,081 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.3% of cases

1 active outbreak - minus 1

Status in Halton

111 active cases - plus 2

9 cases in hospitals across Halton - plus 2

19,590 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 20

242 deaths - no change

19,237 recoveries - plus 18

19,479 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.3% of cases

5 active outbreaks - no change

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.

School cases

15 Oakville schools are reporting cases - no change

30 confirmed cases in Oakville schools - no change

34 Halton schools are reporting cases - plus 2

71 confirmed cases in Halton schools

Ontario COVID-19 update

A new program will take effect soon, bringing rapid antigen testing to schools in "high-transmission areas"

Hospitalizations have nearly doubled across the province since yesterday, adding over 130 cases

82.34% of all eligible Ontarians (age 12 and older) are fully vaccinated

Summary of provincial vaccinations

11.29 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (76.40% of total pop.)

At least 10.65 million people are fully vaccinated (72.01% of total pop.)

21.94 million vaccine doses administered - plus 32,200

Changes are from figures in our last update. The province released this information on Oct. 6, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.

4,579 active cases - minus 155

280 people hospitalized - plus 3

589,517 confirmed cases - plus 476

575,167 recovered cases - plus 617

9,771 deaths - plus 10

584,938 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 99.1%

39,360 tests were conducted with a positive rate of 1.7%

156 people in ICU - plus 1

103 people on ventilators - plus 2

23 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - minus 2

Summary of variants of concern (VOC)

These numbers are for the number of people who tested positive, and further testing has confirmed their specific case is one of a particular variant of concern in Ontario.

146,479 confirmed cases of the Alpha variant - plus 2

1,503 confirmed cases of Beta variant - no change

5,229 confirmed cases of Gamma variant - no change

18,941 confirmed cases of Delta variant - plus 44

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Summary of national vaccinations

29.45 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (77.23% of total pop.)

At least 27.35 million people are fully vaccinated (71.46% of total pop.)

56.70 million vaccine doses administered - plus 115,000

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Oct. 5, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

42,187 active cases - minus 213

2,540 active hospitalizations - plus 53

1.64 million confirmed cases to date

1.57 million recoveries - plus 1,769

28,076 deaths - plus 57

Ranked 81st in global deaths per capita at 74.49 per 100,000 people

US COVID-19 Update

43.87 million cumulative cases

704,233 deaths - plus 1,428

56.1% are fully vaccinated (65.7% of those eligible)

Ranked 20th in global deaths per capita at 213.35 per 100,000 people

World COVID-19 Update

235.67 million cases - plus 396,000

4.81 million people have died worldwide

At least 6.39 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)

