October 7, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

This is the Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021 coronavirus update. After three days of increases, active cases are down in Halton today. The most recoveries from any Halton municipality come from Oakville, but local hospitalizations and ICU admissions are up this week. There is only one remaining outbreak in town.

Ontario's active cases are still down today, but most days the change in numbers is less than 0.1% of the total. Lower cases have not led to drops in hospital or ICU admissions in any of Canada's ten provinces. Today's new cases in Ontario are the highest in more than a week.

Dr. Kieran Moore, Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health, outlined new guidance for safe gatherings for Thanksgiving and Halloween this year. For both holidays, if everyone in attendance isn't fully vaccinated, masks should still be worn and attendance limited both indoors and outdoors.

Indoor gatherings up to 25 are allowed, and masks are optional if everyone in attendance is both fully vaccinated and comfortable doing so. Masks are encouraged to be incorporated into Halloween costumes and parties should be capped at 25 people indoors. Dr. Moore re-iterated that the smaller the gathering is, the smaller the risk.

American deaths have surpassed 700,000, making it the deadliest viral pandemic in the country's history. Globally, a cumulative 235 million people have now contracted COVID-19 - just over 3% of every person in the world.

**Vaccine booking update: Halton is now booking first AND second dose vaccinations for all residents age 12 and older. Halton is also now offering same-day, walk-in appointments at multiple locations.

All vaccines approved for use in Canada effectively protect you against COVID-19 and all known variants of concern, including the Delta variant.

**CLICK HERE to book a first or second vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic**

Note: Oakville News updates are published six days a week, sharing new Halton data from Monday to Friday and Ontario, Canada, and globally Monday through Saturday.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

After three days of increases, active cases are down in Halton today with the most recoveries coming from Oakville

Hospitalizations and ICU admissions are higher in town this week

Only one open outbreak remains in Oakville: at St. Gregory the Great elementary school

Summary of local vaccinations

83% of eligible Halton residents are fully vaccinated

87% have received at least one dose

876,320 vaccine doses have been administered - plus 645

Changes in figures are since the last Oakville News update on Oct. 6, 2021.

43 active cases - minus 6

3 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - plus 1

6,137 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 7

68 deaths - no change

6,026 recoveries - plus 13

6,094 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.4% of cases

1 active outbreak - no change

Status in Halton

103 active cases - minus 8

10 cases in hospitals across Halton - plus 1

19,608 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 18

242 deaths - no change

19,263 recoveries - plus 26

19,505 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.4% of cases

4 active outbreaks - minus 1

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.

School cases

15 Oakville schools are reporting cases - no change

30 confirmed cases in Oakville schools - no change

34 Halton schools are reporting cases - plus 2

71 confirmed cases in Halton schools

Ontario COVID-19 update

Summary of provincial vaccinations

11.30 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (76.46% of total pop.)

At least 10.67 million people are fully vaccinated (72.11% of total pop.)

21.97 million vaccine doses administered - plus 25,200

Changes are from figures in our last update. The province released this information on Oct. 7, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.

4,575 active cases - minus 4

279 people hospitalized - minus 1

590,104 confirmed cases - plus 587

575,753 recovered cases - plus 586

9,776 deaths - plus 6

585,529 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 99.2%

37,057 tests were conducted with a positive rate of 1.7%

149 people in ICU - minus 7

102 people on ventilators - minus 1

22 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - minus 1

Summary of variants of concern (VOC)

These numbers are for the number of people who tested positive, and further testing has confirmed their specific case is one of a particular variant of concern in Ontario.

146,485 confirmed cases of the Alpha variant - plus 6

1,503 confirmed cases of Beta variant - no change

5,229 confirmed cases of Gamma variant - no change

18,979 confirmed cases of Delta variant - plus 38

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Summary of national vaccinations

29.48 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (77.33% of total pop.)

At least 27.40 million people are fully vaccinated (71.58% of total pop.)

56.78 million vaccine doses administered - plus 90,000

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Oct. 6, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

42,067 active cases - minus 120

2,527 active hospitalizations - minus 13

1.64 million confirmed cases to date

1.57 million recoveries - plus 1,738

28,127 deaths - plus 51

Ranked 81st in global deaths per capita at 74.49 per 100,000 people

US COVID-19 Update

43.99 million cumulative cases

707,065 deaths - plus 2,832

56.2% are fully vaccinated (65.8% of those eligible)

Ranked 20th in global deaths per capita at 213.35 per 100,000 people

World COVID-19 Update

236.13 million cases - plus 448,000

4.82 million people have died worldwide

At least 6.40 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)

