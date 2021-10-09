October 9, 2021 coronavirus update for Oakville

× Expand Bara Buri Mask

This is the Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021 coronavirus update. Halton does not publish updates on weekends, though active cases are mostly unchanged in Oakville and Halton this week. Oakville is also home to the most recoveries from any Halton municipality and only one remaining outbreak in town.

Ontario, in a surprise announcement, has said several non-essential venues that are requiring to enforce proof of vaccinations can now operate at 100% capacity, effective immediately. Provincial cases are up today, but most days the change in numbers is less than 0.1% of the total. Lower cases have not led to drops in hospital or ICU admissions in any of Canada's ten provinces.

Dr. Kieran Moore, Ontario's Chief Medical Officer of Health, outlined new guidance for safe gatherings for Thanksgiving and Halloween this year. For both holidays, if everyone in attendance isn't fully vaccinated, masks should still be worn and attendance limited both indoors and outdoors.

Indoor gatherings up to 25 are allowed, and masks are optional if everyone in attendance is both fully vaccinated and comfortable doing so. Masks are encouraged to be incorporated into Halloween costumes and parties should be capped at 25 people indoors. Dr. Moore re-iterated that the smaller the gathering is, the smaller the risk.

New modelling was released today by Dr. Theresa Tam, reporting COVID-19's reproduction number in Canada is below 1.00 for the first time in three months - that means cases are consistently declining nationwide for the first time since July 2021. American cases to date surpass 44 million people.

**Vaccine booking update: Halton is now booking first AND second dose vaccinations for all residents age 12 and older. Halton is also now offering same-day, walk-in appointments at multiple locations.

All vaccines approved for use in Canada effectively protect you against COVID-19 and all known variants of concern, including the Delta variant.

**CLICK HERE to book a first or second vaccination appointment at a Halton Region vaccine clinic**

Note: Oakville News updates are published six days a week, sharing new Halton data from Monday to Friday and Ontario, Canada, and globally Monday through Saturday.

Oakville and Halton COVID-19 update

Halton Region does not publish updates on weekends

Active cases are down in Oakville today but higher in Halton Region

Hospitalizations and ICU admissions are up in town this week

Only one open outbreak remains in Oakville: at St. Gregory the Great elementary school

Summary of local vaccinations

83% of eligible Halton residents are fully vaccinated

87% have received at least one dose

877,094 vaccine doses have been administered - plus 774

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Oct. 7, 2021.

40 active cases - minus 3

3 patients at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital - no change

6,142 total cases (confirmed and probable) - plus 5

68 deaths - no change

6,034 recoveries - plus 8

6,102 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.4% of cases

1 active outbreak - no change

Status in Halton

107 active cases - plus 4

10 cases in hospitals across Halton - no change

19,634 total cases (confirmed+probable) - plus 26

242 deaths - no change

19,285 recoveries - plus 22

19,527 completed (recoveries+deaths) cases - 99.4% of cases

4 active outbreaks - no change

Note: Halton Region combines its recovery count into one number with probable, now closed cases. This total includes some cases that were not coronavirus recoveries. Halton Region does not publish the names of workplaces with active outbreaks.

School cases

15 Oakville schools are reporting cases - no change

30 confirmed cases in Oakville schools - no change

34 Halton schools are reporting cases - plus 2

71 confirmed cases in Halton schools

Ontario COVID-19 update

Summary of provincial vaccinations

11.33 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (76.45% of total pop.)

At least 10.71 million people are fully vaccinated (72.22% of total pop.)

22.04 million vaccine doses administered - plus 37,700

Changes are from figures in our last update. The province released this information on Oct. 9, 2021, as of the end of yesterday.

4,592 active cases - plus 75

258 people hospitalized - minus 13

591,331 confirmed cases - plus 654

576,951 recovered cases - plus 577

9,788 deaths - plus 2

586,739 resolved cases (deaths & recovered) or 99.2%

31,123 tests were conducted with a positive rate of 1.8%

153 people in ICU - minus 1

94 people on ventilators - minus 3

19 active, ongoing institutional outbreaks - minus 1

Summary of variants of concern (VOC)

These numbers are for the number of people who tested positive, and further testing has confirmed their specific case is one of a particular variant of concern in Ontario.

146,487 confirmed cases of the Alpha variant - plus 2

1,503 confirmed cases of Beta variant - no change

5,229 confirmed cases of Gamma variant - no change

19,126 confirmed cases of Delta variant - plus 46

Canadian and Global COVID-19 updates

Summary of national vaccinations

29.61 million people have received at least one vaccine dose (77.65% of total pop.)

At least 27.37 million people are fully vaccinated (71.82% of total pop.)

56.98 million vaccine doses administered - plus 137,000

Changes in figures are since the Oakville News update on Oct. 8, 2021. With the high number of cases nationwide and globally, all numbers are approximate (within 0.1% of the total.)

41,255 active cases - minus 248

2,514 active hospitalizations - plus 19

1.65 million confirmed cases to date

1.58 million recoveries - plus 2,577

28,188 deaths - plus 32

Ranked 81st in global deaths per capita at 75.13 per 100,000 people

US COVID-19 Update

44.01 million cumulative cases

707,065 deaths - plus 2,832

56.2% are fully vaccinated (65.8% of those eligible)

Ranked 20th in global deaths per capita at 217.13 per 100,000 people

World COVID-19 Update

236.59 million cases - plus 460,000

4.83 million people have died worldwide

At least 6.41 billion vaccine doses have been administered worldwide (source: Our World Data)

