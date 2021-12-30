Omicron delays Ontario's January 2022 back-to-school

× Expand SchoolChairs

The province of Ontario is delaying next week's return of in-person classes province-wide by two days. Originally expected to begin again on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022 after the holiday break, classes are now scheduled to restart this coming Wednesday, Jan. 5 instead.

Ontario's decision comes in light of the spike in COVID-19 cases, especially of the highly transmissable Omicron variant, and the provincial government not yet providing a back-to-school plan for next month amid new community transmission of COVID-19 (including a record number of new cases today in Oakville, in Halton, and Ontario-wide.)

This delay will apply to elementary and secondary school classes in addition to licensed child care settings. The province says they will be providing N95 masks for staff in schools and licensed child care settings.

The Canadian Press also reported on Thursday that there "will be several short-term measures implemented at schools, such as virtual-only school-wide assemblies and more cohorting at lunch and recess for elementary students."

Ontario says the extra two days will give them time to deploy 3,000 more HEPA filter units to school boards, in addition to the 70,000 it has already rolled out.

Ontario is the latest Canadian province to announce back-to-school changes due to the Omicron variant. More changes coming in Ontario, some as soon as tomorrow, could possibly include further restricting capacity at arenas and theatres, in addition to confirmed new guidelines coming for who will be eligible for a publicly funded PCR test.

Earlier today, Ontario reported a record-breaking 13,807 new COVID-19 cases and 30.5% test positivity rate.

More information will be provided in this breaking story when available. Some information regarding new eligibility for PCR testing is available here.