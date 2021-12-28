Omicron forces new rules for long-term care homes

Cristian Newman on unsplash Long-term care facilities

Long-term care (LTC) homes are starting to feel the impacts of the escalating number of Omicron variant cases. Today, Public Health Ontario confirmed 70 ongoing outbreaks in LTC homes, and of the 8,800 confirmed new COVID-19 cases, 29 were LTC residents, and 10 were staff members.

LTC residents have the most severe outcome after contracting COVID-19. These residents tend to have co-morbidities and are typically over 80. Of the 80-year-olds with COVID-19, over 20% have died.

In response to the highly contagious Omicron variant and its impact on LTC residents, the Ontario government announced further actions to protect the health and safety of residents, staff and caregivers.

Temporary measures at long-term care homes are effective at 12:01 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021:

Halting access to long-term care homes by general visitors. Designated caregivers may continue to enter long-term care homes.

Pausing all social day absences for all residents.

The government will closely monitor the situation in long-term care homes and continue to adjust measures as necessary to keep residents and staff safe.

Earlier this month, the government put in place policies in long-term care homes designed to optimize safety for residents and staff, including:

General visitors need to be fully vaccinated to enter a home.

Staff caring for a resident with a confirmed or suspected case of COVID-19 to wear a fit-tested, seal-checked N95 respirator.

However, the high transmissibility of the Omicron variant at 2.28 will likely mean additional staff being exposed to or contracting COVID-19 in the community, as well as more outbreaks in long-term care homes.

"We know these measures are difficult for residents and families, but we must stand strong to protect our most vulnerable, which includes residents of long-term care homes," said Dr. Kieran Moore, Chief Medical Officer of Health.