All Ontarians aged 5+ now eligible for bivalent COVID-19 booster

The province of Ontario's Ministry of Health has announced that beginning Wednesday, December 21, anyone ages 5 and up will be eligible to book an appointment to receive a bivalent COVID-19 booster dose of vaccine.

The announcement was made yesterday following Health Canada's approval of a bivalent COVID-19 vaccine for five to 11 year-olds.

All Ontarians are strongly encouraged to keep up to date with their flu and COVID-19 vaccinations to restore protection that may have decreased since a previous dose, which remains the best way for people to stay healthy this winter and prevent unnecessary visits to the hospital.

"COVID-19 vaccines continue to protect Ontarians from COVID-19 and its variants," said Dr. Kieran Moore, Chief Medical Officer of Health. "Vaccines are safe, they improve your immune response and reduce the risk of severe illness, hospitalization and post-infection symptoms."

He continues, "I recommend Ontarians stay up to date with their COVID-19 vaccinations at the appropriate interval since their last dose and get an annual flu shot."

A COVID-19 bivalent booster targets the original COVID-19 virus and provides better protection against the other variants currently circulating. Flu shots can also be safely given at the same time, or at any time before or after a COVID-19 vaccine for individuals aged six months and older. You can find out more at ontario.ca/flu­.

Ontarians aged five and older and not at high-risk of severe COVID-19 illness are recommended to get a booster dose this respiratory illness season if it has been six months since their last dose. Ontarians at high risk for severe COVID-19 illness are recommended to get a booster dose this respiratory illness season if it has been three months since their last dose.

"As the weather gets colder and more people spend time with their loved ones indoors this holiday season, vaccination remains the most effective way we can protect ourselves from the most serious effects of COVID-19 and influenza," said Sylvia Jones, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health.

"Vaccines provide strong protection against severe illness from COVID-19 and its variants and will help ease pressures on our hospitals and emergency departments."

Those in Halton (including Oakville) can book appointments online here with Halton Regional Health. Appointments can also be booked via Ontario's COVID-19 vaccination portal or by calling the Provincial Vaccine Contact Centre (PVCC) at 1-833-943-3900. Parents and caregivers can book for their child.

Eligible individuals can also book an appointment directly through public health units that use their own booking systems, Indigenous-led vaccination clinics, participating health care providers and participating pharmacies.

Parents are also being reminded to also stick to the Ontario routine immunization schedule. If your child missed vaccinations or if you are unsure about which vaccinations they have received, contact your health care provider or public health unit to get their vaccination schedule back on track.

To help keep everyone as healthy as possible this respiratory illness season, Ontarians should stay home when they are feeling sick and practise good hand hygiene. It is also strongly recommended that Ontarians wear face masks in indoor public settings, or where it feels right for them.