Ontario approves life changing Cystic Fibrosis drug

Today, the Ontario government announced that it would provide coverage for the cystic fibrosis drug, Trikafta manufactured by Vertex. The new drug is the latest and most effective treatment option for cystic fibrosis, considered life-changing by Cystic Fibrosis Canada.

According to Cystic Fibrosis Canada, Trikafta can treat up to 90% of Canadians with cystic fibrosis. It is a triple combination precision medicine (ivacaftor, tezacaftor and elexacaftor). Rather than just treating symptoms, Trikafta targets the basic defect from specific genetic mutations that cause CF.

Cystic fibrosis is a rare and progressive genetic disease that causes thick mucus to build up in the lungs, digestive tract, and other body parts. It causes persistent lung infections and leads to loss of lung function.

An estimated 1,500 Ontarians have cystic fibrosis, and approximately 3,600 children born in Canada are afflicted. There are no current cures for cystic fibrosis. The annual cost of Trikafta will be $300,000 per patient.

In addition to the drugs Orkambi and Kalydeco, the first drugs in this class to treat Cystic Fibrosis and currently funded through the Ontario Drug Benefit (ODB) program, the addition of Trikafta gives patients more options for treatment they need. Ontario patients aged 12 and up who do not meet the lung function criteria may work with their clinician to apply to the Exceptional Access Program (EAP) to be considered for funding on a case-by-case basis.

Health Canada approved the drug in June 2021 with the Canadian Agency for Drugs and Technologies in Health (CADTH), allowing for near-simultaneous issuance of Health Canada’s Notice of Compliance and CADTH’s draft reimbursement recommendation and expediting the review and recommendation process. A positive health technology assessment was received through the CADTH drug review process. This process provides critical insight from patients, clinicians and experts to ensure drug funding recommendations are evidence-based and consider clinical benefit and cost-effectiveness.

The pan-Canadian Pharmaceutical Alliance (pCPA) accelerated the negotiations process to reach a mutual agreement with Vertex Pharmaceuticals for Trikafta, and Ontario has moved quickly to initiate funding.

"Trikafta is the single greatest innovation in cystic fibrosis history, and it has the power to transform the lives of thousands of Canadians," said Kelly Grover, President and CEO, Cystic Fibrosis Canada. "The cystic fibrosis community in Ontario has fought long and hard to get this drug into their hands. Access to Trikafta will mean longer and healthier lives for so many people and the ability to plan for a future that many feared they might not live to see."