Ontario Autism Program offering 600 children with core services

The provincial government is starting to provide new supports for 600 children and youth through the Ontario Autism Program (OAP). This is only the latest development in the two year long saga of the Ford government’s changes to autism support.

Although families and advocates have been calling for needs-based support and therapy programs for a long time, this announcement is being met with mixed reactions. A lack of transparency and long delays have plagued the Conservative’s changes to the already existent OAP.

Stacy Kennedy, an Oakville autism advocate and the mother of an autistic son says dealing with all this during the pandemic has been difficult.

“Like for every family, it’s been an interesting year. Not having a lot of normality in our lives and having to adjust to new routines and transitions,” Kennedy says. “But, I’m still having to advocate for healthcare and community services for my son and that’s the biggest challenge on top of the stress of the pandemic.”

New Programming

For the 600 newly registered children and youth, the needs-based programming will include:

Mental health supports,

Occupational therapy

Speech language pathology

Behaviour analysis services

"We are determined to get this right so more children than ever before can receive the appropriate level of support they need close to home," says Minister of Children, Community and Social Services Todd Smith.

The province is also allowing applications for further direct funding for those not enrolled in the program.

Autism system rehaul ErinoakKids Centre for Treatment and Development is one of Oakville's autism care providers that will be running workshops, coaching sessions and consultations.

ErinoakKids Centre for Treatment and Development is one of Halton's leading services for treatment and therapy. "We are encouraged to hear that the government is providing funding to families of children with autism so that they can access core clinical services," says President and CEO Bridget Fewtrell. She adds that ErinoakKids is ready to receive appointments from whatever area-families need help.

Some families however, feel that this move is just another press release by a government struggling to keep its promises.

Announcement after announcement

Stacy Kennedy says that her family's status hasn't changed at all since long before the government's last big announcement in August.

Stacy's son loves swimming and going to the science centre in Toronto. She says he is the kid in class that every teacher loves. He is also older and therefore his funding is affected by the Ford government's age-based caps. Their family will have been on the waitlist for four years this July.

"It's announcement after announcement. It's all talk and no action," she says. "They're still giving cheques to people but not based on the needs of the individual."

We remain on the outside

"So what the government did was the equivalent of saying 'we need to make healthcare better' and then closing every hospital, every doctor's office and every walk-in-clinic to everyone who wasn't already in the building. And we remain on the outside."

Clarity in numbers

Updates on the number of Ontarians on the waitlist used to be posted to the government's website. In March of last year, they changed the format of the reported numbers to show three categories:

Children registered in the Ontario Autism Program Invitations issued for childhood budgets Invitations issued for interim one-time funding

This new system makes it more difficult to get a picture of the number of people on the waitlist, a metric last studied in detail by the Financial Accountability Office of Ontario in 2020. Patrick Monaghan believes that these numbers are intentionally confusing.

Patrick Monaghan - Why the OAP waitlist numbers are misleading, and how MCCSS can fix them

Monaghan is an Ottawa father of two autistic children. Since the change in data categories, he has been attempting to crunch the numbers himself, posting his results online.

"The way the Ministry presents their monthly numbers, it's impossible to know how many kids are actually waiting, or even what they're waiting for," he says. "By no longer keeping previous numbers on the website, there's no way to see if any progress has even been made."

He is frustrated by the pivots in policy and long delays.

"Changes have always been needed, but with this government they've come far too slowly. There's still some key elements that need to be addressed. The OAP Advisory Panel advocated for service caps, not age-based caps, and that's a major difference. There also needs to be a more clear emphasis on clinical evaluation in the determination of needs process," he says.

"The program has the potential to be extremely functional, but only if the Ministry is willing to address the key issues that remain."

Ontario Autism Program development timeline

2018-2019 - The waitlist for needs-based children’s autism services is approximately 24,900

June 2018 - The Progressive Conservative Party win a majority in the provincial election

June 29, 2018 – Lisa McLeod made Minister of Children, Community and Social Services

February 6, 2019 – PCs announce plan to clear waitlist and provide money to people currently on it

June 20, 2019 – Minister Lisa McLeod replaced by Todd Smith

July 2019 – Ontario Autism Program budget doubled from $300 million to $600 million

October 2019 - The Ontario Autism Program Advisory Panel releases a report recommending a program that focuses on comprehensive needs-based therapy

December 17, 2019 - Government announces it will be abiding by the report's recommendations

2019-2020 – Waitlist is now approximately 27,900

September 2020 – Government commits to doubling funding to $1.2 billion

February 2020 – Protests at Queen’s Park against delays in funding

February 12, 2020 – Halton Council releases a motion calling on the Ford Government to “take immediate action and fulfil their promise of creating a needs-based, sustainable OAP as soon as possible”

March 2020 - Change in the format in which the Ontario government releases waitlist information

August 2020 – Government announces “foundational family services” to tide applicants over as they develop the needs-based support program

March 1 ,2021 – 600 Ontario students selected for needs-based support

This timeline is not exhaustive.