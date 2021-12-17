Ontario begins Omicron limits on Sunday, Dec. 19

× Expand Photo: CPAC

Late Friday afternoon, Dec. 17, 2021, Premier Doug Ford announced several new public health measures and limits that will go into effect as of 12:01 a.m. this Sunday, Dec. 19 province-wide.

The rapid spread of new COVID-19 cases attributed to the Omicron variant of concern, and yesterday's provincial modelling for the weeks to come, was repeatedly cited as the main reason for the new measures.

"In response to the rapidly-spreading and highly transmissible Omicron variant," according to the province, "the Ontario government, in consultation with the Chief Medical Officer of Health, is applying additional public health and workplace safety measures, including capacity and social gathering limits."

Highlights of the new restrictions include new limits on informal indoor gatherings (10 people) and outdoor gatherings (25 people), cut-off times for food and drink sales, group limits for food and drink service (10 people) and a re-instated 50% capacity for retail, personal care services and restaurants.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore joined Premier Ford at this afternoon's announcements, which came after a provincial cabinet meeting called earlier this morning and taking place only a few hours before the press conference.

Ontario's official statement

"To further strengthen its response to Omicron and reduce opportunities for close contact as the province gets as many vaccines into arms as possible, Ontario is introducing a 50 per cent capacity limit in the following indoor public settings", listed here:

Restaurants, bars and other food or drink establishments and strip clubs;

Personal care services;

Personal physical fitness trainers;

Retailers (including grocery stores and pharmacies);

Shopping malls;

Non-spectator areas of facilities used for sports and recreational fitness activities (e.g. gyms);

Indoor recreational amenities;

Indoor clubhouses at outdoor recreational amenities;

Tour and guide services; and

Photography studios and services; and

Marinas and boating clubs.

Ontario says "These limits do not apply to any portion of a business or place that is being used for a wedding, a funeral or a religious service, rite, or ceremony. Businesses or facilities will also need to post a sign stating the capacity limits that are permitted in the establishment."

"In addition, to mitigate COVID-19 transmission that can occur at informal social gatherings, the province is also reducing social gathering limits to 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors."

To further reduce the spread of COVID-19 and the Omicron variant, additional protective measures are also being applied:

The number of patrons permitted to sit at a table will be limited to 10 people

Patrons will be required to remain seated in restaurants, bars and other food or drink establishments, meeting and event spaces and strip clubs

Bars and restaurants, meeting and event spaces and strip clubs will be required to close by 11 p.m. Take out and delivery will be permitted beyond 11 p.m.

Dancing will not be allowed except for workers or performers

Food and/or drink services will be prohibited at sporting events; concert venues, theatres and cinemas; casinos, bingo halls and other gaming establishments; and horse racing tracks, car racing tracks and other similar venues

The sale of alcohol will be restricted after 10 p.m. and consumption of alcohol in businesses or settings after 11 p.m.

All of these restrictions announced today will come into effect on 12:01 a.m. on Sunday, December 19, 2021.

Responding to the Omicron variant's growth in Ontario

Part of the pressure on Premier Ford to re-enact these regulations came after new modelling released on Thursday morning by Dr. Adalsteinn Brown, co-chair of Ontario's COVID-19 Science Advisory Table.

Key findings from the modelling say that without a 50% or more reduction in contacts, ICU admissions would reach "unsustainable levels by early January" 2022. The Advisory Table then asked the province to immediately put in more aggressive "circuit breaker measures."

This latest modelling suggests that, according to a provincial press release today, "the increased transmissibility of the Omicron variant could put additional strain on Ontario’s hospital capacity, making it critical to slow the spread as the government dramatically increases vaccine capacity and expands eligibility for third booster doses."

"As the rapidly spreading Omicron variant becomes the dominant strain of COVID-19 in Ontario, it is necessary to apply additional public health and workplace safety measures to reduce transmission, protect our health system and save lives," said Dr. Moore today.

"We all have a role to play in keeping ourselves, friends, families, neighbours and communities safe this holiday season. Please follow all public measures and get vaccinated with your first, second or booster dose if you have not done so already. Omicron will not take a holiday."

Officials for the province say "the government and the Chief Medical Officer of Health will continue to monitor trends in key public health and health care indicators, including emerging data on the Omicron variant and will continue to take swift action to ensure the health and safety of Ontarians."

More information about today's announcement is available online directly from the province.