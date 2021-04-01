Ontario will begin third provincial shutdown on Saturday, April 3, 2021

× Expand Photo from public announcement (CPAC)

Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced the province is "pulling the emergency brake" and all 34 health units in Ontario will move "into shutdown" (the level above Grey-Lockdown) as of 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, April 3, 2021 for a minimum of four weeks.

"My friends, we're facing a very, very serious situation," said Ford. "This is a new pandemic; we're fighting a new enemy. The new variants are far more dangerous than before, spreading faster and they do more harm than the virus we were fighting last year."

This will be the third full provincial closure (of varying severity) since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.

The four-week minimum of this new shutdown means all of Ontario, including Oakville and Halton Region, will remain in shutdown (unofficially known as the White-Shutdown level) for the rest of April 2021.

According to the province, measures will include, but are not limited to:

Prohibiting indoor organized public events and social gatherings and limiting the capacity for outdoor organized public events or social gatherings to a five (5) person maximum (except for gatherings with members of the same household or gatherings of members of one household and one other person from another household who lives alone.)

Prohibiting personal care services.

Prohibiting indoor and outdoor dining. Restaurants, bars and other food or drink establishments will be permitted to operate by take-out, drive-through, and delivery only.

Restricting in-person shopping in all retail settings, including a 50% capacity limit for grocery stores, convenience stores, indoor farmers' markets, other stores that primarily sell food and pharmacies, and 25 per cent for all other retail including big box stores, along with other public health and workplace safety measures.

Prohibiting the use of facilities for indoor or outdoor sports and recreational fitness, including gyms.

Requiring day camps to close.

Limiting capacity at weddings, funerals, and religious services, rites or ceremonies to 15% occupancy per room indoors, and to the number of individuals that can maintain two metres of physical distance outdoors. (This does not include social gatherings such as receptions, which are not permitted indoors and are limited to five people outdoors.)

"Things will get better very soon. But the bottom line is that we need more time," said Ford. He continued by stressing, "We need to close the gap between where we are today and where we will be with the millions of vaccines we are expecting. We are in a desperate race against an extremely aggressive and fast-moving virus."

One notable change from the January 2021 shutdown is the province will not issue a stay-at-home order this time.

Deputy Premier and Minister of Health Christine Elliott explained, "We saw that last time that it had tremendous ill-effect. With warmer weather coming, we want people to be able to go outside assuming everyone continues to follow public safety precautions."

In addition to his strong encouragement for everyone to get vaccinated when available, Ford said, "The next four weeks are our best chance to save lives and to make sure this summer we can get things open and get back to our lives. We will get through this if we all work together."

More information is available, including a full list of what will be closed in the shutdown, is available on the province of Ontario's website.