Ontario COVID-19 restrictions to start easing Jan. 31

Premier Doug Ford and colleagues announcing Stage 3 guidelines that start Friday (Photo: CPAC) Stage3DougFord

Earlier this morning, Thursday, January 20, 2022, Ontario's provincial government said they will "begin easing COVID-19 public health restrictions" at the end of this month. They also announced a three-part plan to lift most remaining measures currently in place by mid-March 2022.

The gradual rollback of restrictions in place will happen on three upcoming dates, each set three weeks apart. The first set of changes will happen in eleven days from now, on Monday, January 31, 2022.

Premier Doug Ford led the announcement today after meetings with his cabinet; Ford has said in recent weeks he's wanted to lift the still-in-place "modified step two" restrictions that began on Jan. 5, 2022 "as soon as possible."

"The evidence tells us that the measures we put in place to blunt transmission of Omicron are working," said Premier Ford today. "We are now in a position to cautiously and gradually ease public health measures. While February will continue to present its own challenges, given current trends these are challenges we are confident we can manage."

Ford also boldly, and without further description, claimed, "We can be confident that the worst is behind us."

There was no mention today about resuming non-elective surgeries in hospitals, the state of ICU capacity in Ontario, or the future availability of PCR testing for the public to show Ontario is ready for these upcoming changes.

Here is a list containing most of the announced changes today first for January 31 and then the next two days afterwards:

Ontario Ministry of Health

Round One: Monday, January 31, 2022

Effective January 31, 2022 at 12:01 a.m. Ontario will increase social gathering limits to 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors.

They will also "begin the process of gradually easing restrictions, while maintaining protective measures," mainly by increasing or maintaining capacity limits at 50% in indoor public settings, including but not limited to:

Restaurants, bars and other food or drink establishments without dance facilities

Retailers (including grocery stores and pharmacies)

Shopping malls

Non-spectator areas of sports and recreational fitness facilities, including gyms

Cinemas

Meeting and event spaces

Recreational amenities and amusement parks, including water parks

Museums, galleries, aquariums, zoos and similar attractions

Casinos, bingo halls and other gaming establishments

Religious services, rites, or ceremonies.

Ontario will also begin allowing spectator areas of facilities such as sporting events, concert venues and theatres to operate at 50% seated capacity or 500 people, whichever is less.

Enhanced proof of vaccination, and other requirements would continue to apply in existing settings.

Round Two: Monday, February 21, 2022

Effective February 21, 2022, Ontario will further "lift public health measures," including:

Increasing social gathering limits to 25 people indoors and 100 people outdoors.

Removing capacity limits in indoor public settings where proof of vaccination is required, including but not limited to restaurants, indoor sports and recreational facilities, cinemas, as well as other settings that choose to opt-in to proof of vaccination requirements.

Permitting spectator capacity at sporting events, concert venues, and theatres at 50% capacity.

Limiting capacity in most remaining indoor public settings where proof of vaccination is not required to the number of people that can maintain two metres of physical distance.

Indoor religious services, rites or ceremonies limited to the number that can maintain two metres of physical distance, with no limit if proof of vaccination is required.

Increasing indoor capacity limits to 25% in the remaining higher-risk settings where proof of vaccination is required, including nightclubs, wedding receptions in meeting or event spaces where there is dancing, as well as bathhouses and sex clubs.

Enhanced proof of vaccination, and other requirements would continue to apply in existing settings.

Round Three: Monday, March 14, 2022

Effective March 14, 2022, Ontario will take additional steps to ease public health measures, including:

Lifting capacity limits in all indoor public settings. Proof of vaccination will be maintained in existing settings in addition to other regular measures.

Lifting remaining capacity limits on religious services, rites, or ceremonies.

Increase social gathering limits to 50 people indoors with no limits for outdoor gatherings.

To manage COVID-19 over the long-term, local and regional responses by public health units may be deployed based on local context and conditions.

Dr. Kieran Moore, Chief Medical Officer of Health, said today, "Thanks to the efforts of Ontarians going out to get their booster dose and adhering to current public health and workplace safety measures, we are in a position where we can begin planning to gradually and cautiously ease restrictions."

"The months ahead will require continued vigilance," Dr. Moore also warned, "as we don’t want to cause any further disruption to people’s everyday lives. We must continue to prevent the transmission of COVID-19 in our communities by following the measures in place and by vaccinating those who have not yet received their doses."

To support businesses required to close or reduce capacity due to the public health measures put in place to blunt the spread of the Omicron variant, the government launched the Ontario Business Costs Rebate Program on Monday this week.

More information about today's announcement, including a full timeline of announced changes, is available online directly from the Province of Ontario's website.