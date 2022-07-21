Ontario to open vaccine booking for children aged six months to age five

× Expand Unsplash / CDC

The province of Ontario will open COVID-19 vaccine appointments for children aged six months to five years old next week, beginning at 8:00 a.m. next Thursday, July 28, 2022.

"Parents and caregivers of children aged six months to under five years will be able to book appointments for the paediatric COVID-19 vaccine," according to a statement today from provincial government.

Immunocompromised youth aged 12 to 17 will also become eligible to schedule their second booster dose (fifth dose) if at least six months have passed since their first booster (fourth dose).

"The approval of a lower dose paediatric Moderna vaccine will give families the opportunity to provide an additional layer of protection against COVID-19 for the youngest members of their families," said Sylvia Jones, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health.

"Getting vaccinated remains the best defence against COVID-19 and I encourage parents with questions to reach out to their health care provider, the Provincial Vaccine Contact Centre or the SickKids COVID-19 Vaccine Consult Service to make an informed choice for their family."

Halton Regional Health has not opened booking for these age groups and doses yet, but is expected to before the end of this week. When booking does open for this age group in Halton, you will be able to book the appointment online at this link here.

× Expand OakvilleNews.Org Halton Region Building

Ontario says bookings can be made "directly through public health units using their own booking system, participating primary care providers and paediatricians, as well as at participating pharmacies and Indigenous-led vaccination clinics."

"Over the next several days," continued a representative for the province, "paediatric vaccines are being distributed across the province and will be available through public health unit clinics, as well as participating paediatricians, primary care providers and pharmacies."

Children aged six months to under five years old will receive the paediatric Moderna COVID-19 vaccine which is a slightly modified, lower dose (half the amount given to children aged six to 11), in a two-dose series at a recommended interval of eight weeks between first and second doses.

Parents or caregivers of children aged six months to under five years will have to provide consent on behalf of the child before or at the time of the appointment. To receive a vaccine, children must already be at least six months old.

"We know that COVID-19 vaccines are safe and have helped lower the rate of infection in our communities throughout the pandemic," said Dr. Kieran Moore, Chief Medical Officer of Health. "Although most children who get infected have no symptoms or mild symptoms, some can become very sick and require hospitalization."

Parents and caregivers with questions are encouraged to speak with their health care provider or call the Provincial Vaccine Contact Centre at 1-833-943-3900 to speak to a health specialist or visit COVID-19 Vaccine Consult Service to book a confidential phone appointment with a SickKids Registered Nurse.

Dr. Moore continues, "The vaccine offered to children aged six months to under five years is a lower dose that is safe and effective at protecting this age group from COVID-19. Even if a child has already had COVID-19, vaccination will help to further improve the immune response and provide more robust protection."

"I encourage every parent and caregiver to consider getting their younger children vaccinated and protected, especially if they are immunocompromised or have other serious medical conditions."

The Ontario government is also, in a secondary announcement, "ensuring workers do not lose pay if they miss work due to COVID-19 by extending paid sick days to March 31, 2023."

Eligible workers will continue to receive up to $200 a day for up to three days if they need to get tested, vaccinated, receive booster shots, self-isolate, or care for a family member who is ill from COVID-19. The government will continue to reimburse eligible employers for the paid leave days.

More information about today's announcements can be found directly from the province of Ontario.