Ontario ending all mask mandates in the next two months

The provincial government held a series of press conferences at Queen's Park today, March 9, 2022, to announce a series of dates for rolling back the remaining COVID-19 protection measures in the province.

Some of the highlights and key dates from today's conferences include:

On Monday, March 21 , COVID-19 face mask requirements in Ontario will lift in most indoor settings

, mandatory vaccination policies will end for employees at schools, child-care settings, hospitals and long-term care homes

, mandatory vaccination policies will end for employees at schools, child-care settings, hospitals and long-term care homes Mandatory mask requirements will end in all settings on Wednesday, April 27

Today's primary set of announcements was led by Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore, in what he's said will be his last (regularly scheduled) update about COVID-19.

"We are now learning to live with and manage COVID-19 for the long term," he said. "This necessitates a shift to a more balanced response to the pandemic."

Starting on March 21, masks will no longer be required in schools, restaurants and bars, gyms and movie theatres in Ontario. The government says "individuals can continue to wear a mask after that date if they choose to do so."

Moore added that, if there is another spike in COVID-19 cases, masking requirements might need to be reinstated. He also advised vulnerable people to continue taking extra precautions.

At a separate news conference today, Premier Doug Ford said that the choice to wear a mask beyond March 21 will be a personal one.

"It's going to be up to the people of Ontario, if you want to keep the mask on, keep it on," Ford said. "If you want to take it off, take it off. But we have to move forward from this, people are exhausted and the poor kids in those classrooms too. Like, we got to move on."

Not everyone, however, agrees with the decision. Ontario COVID-19 science advisory table chair Dr. Peter Jüni said today, "it's too early to tell" if it's the right time to be ending mask mandates in the province.

Required masks and face coverings will continue in places like public transit, long-term care homes, health-care settings and shelters for another six weeks. They too will become optional starting April 27, 2022.

Dr. Moore ended today by saying, "While this does not signal that COVID-19 has disappeared or that the pandemic is over, it does mean that we have come to a place where we know what we need to do to manage this virus and to keep each other safe."

"We need to remain vigilant," he continued. "We need to stay home when sick. And, most importantly, we need to get vaccinated and boosted. Vaccination is the best protection against COVID-19 and the best protection for the progress we have made."

More information about today's timeline is available directly from the province of Ontario.