Ontario extends Reopening Act orders in second state of emergency

Ontario's provincial government made a a rare weekend announcement today, saying most orders currently in force under the Reopening Ontario (A Flexible Response to COVID-19) Act, 2020 (ROA) will be extended another 30 days.

While coming from the solicitor general's office, the decision was made "in consultation with the Chief Medical Officer of Health" and is a continuation of the legislation that began in July 2020, when Premier Doug Ford ended the first state of emergency related to COVID-19.

The ROA was extended today until at least Friday, February 19, 2021. That date is nine days after the currently active, second COVID-19 emergency state is scheduled to end on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 - though many are anticipating that date will too be extended before returning to the colour-coded level system for regions used in Fall 2020.

Adding to that concern is a second statement from Queen's Park today, saying "Throughout the period of the declared emergency, orders under the ROA remain in effect."

"Extending these orders ensures the necessary tools remain in place to help respond to the disturbing increase in COVID-19 cases and deaths, and provide safeguards for Ontarians, especially our vulnerable populations," said Solicitor General Sylvia Jones today.

"Our government will continue to take the actions needed to preserve our health care capacity and protect Ontarians until everyone can be vaccinated."

On Tuesday, January 12, 2021, the Ontario government declared a second provincial emergency under s 7.0.1 of the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act (EMPCA). A stay at home order came also into effect Thursday this past week.

The list of orders under the ROA and the EMCPA can be found online on the Government of Ontario's website. Orders under the ROA remain in effect with orders under the EMCPA.