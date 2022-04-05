Ontario to make fourth COVID-19 vaccine doses available for those age 60+

× Expand CDC / Unsplash

Deputy Premier of Ontario and Minister of Health Christine Elliott said today, Tuesday, April 5, 2022, that Ontario residents age 60 and older will "soon" be able to get a fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose.

While some in the provincial cabinet suggested those 80 and older should be eligible, Elliott said today, "Our medical advisers have recommended that we go to 60 to provide an added level of protection to the residents of Ontario."

This is welcome news amid growing numbers of people with COVID-19 being treated in hospital: Halton Region's hospitalizations have more than tripled in the last week, including seven new patients at Oakville Trafalgar Hospital. Earlier today, the provincial total climbed past the 1,000 mark for the first time in nearly two months.

Ontario's active hospitalizations have increased by more than 300 cases in the last seven days, which is just over a 35% increase this week. As of today, there are 1,091 COVID-19 hospitalizations in the province.

There's been a rise in active cases of COVID-19 over the last two weeks since Ontario ended mask mandates in most public spaces just over two weeks ago.

The province's plan to open fourth-dose access to people aged 60 and older follows new advice from Canada's National Advisory Committee on Immunization. That committee said all provinces should be prioritizing those 80 and older and residents in long-term care to receive a fourth dose first.

And Ontario isn't the only province that made an announcement regarding fourth doses today: British Columbia also announced a similar program for those age 70 and older, set to begin immediately.

Fourth doses in Ontario are already available to those in long-term care and retirement homes, in addition to residents of all ages who are immunocompromised.

Elliott also confirmed that a further announcement should be expected tomorrow, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. More to come on this developing story.