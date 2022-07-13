Ontario opens 4th COVID-19 vaccine access to all adults

× Expand Ontario Legislature Building, Queens Park

Ontario's provincial government has announced they are expanding eligibility for second booster doses to all Ontarians aged 18 and over starting tomorrow, Thursday, July 14.

All Ontarians between 18 and 59 years old who had a first booster shot at least five months ago will be able to book an appointment get a second. The province says it must also be at least three months since a COVID-19 infection.

Starting tomorrow at 8:00 a.m., eligible individuals can book an appointment through the COVID-19 vaccination portal or by calling the Provincial Vaccine Contact Centre at 1-833-943-3900.

For Halton Region, however, including Oakville, its recommended to use Halton's booking portal for a fourth dose appointment. The province says eligible individuals "can also book an appointment directly through public health units that use their own booking systems, through Indigenous-led vaccination clinics and participating pharmacies."

The announcement was led today by Dr. Kieran Moore, Chief Medical Officer of Health, saying, "Staying up to date on vaccination is the best protection against severe outcomes from COVID-19."

He added, "Expanding eligibility to second booster doses and providing continued access to testing will empower Ontarians to make the best decisions for their circumstances and help keep our communities safe."

Moore further explained this expansion is particularly aimed at adults who have underlying health issues and are at higher risk of severe infection. Relatively healthy adults who have already had three doses of COVID-19 vaccines "may want to wait until the fall," when it is anticipated that an Omicron-specific vaccine will be available in Ontario.

Those at today's press conference were assured getting a fourth dose sooner wouldn't impact eligibility for later receiving the Omicron-specific vaccine, though there may be a several month waiting period of between shots.

The seventh wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in the province is likely being fuelled by the highly transmissible Omicron BA.5 subvariant, now the dominant strain in Ontario. According to Moore, this wave is expected to peak in the next few weeks.

In a final announcement, the Ontario government will continue to provide free rapid antigen tests to the general public through existing channels until December 31, 2022, extending the program that was set to end July 31.

Full details about today's announcements are online here directly from Ontario's website.