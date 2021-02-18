Ontario investing $5.3 million to expand Halton paramedicine program

× Expand Ontario Legislature Building, Queens Park

The Ontario Government will invest $5.3 million to establish a "Community Paramedicine for Long-Term Care program" in Halton Region. The province says the new program will help more seniors on long-term care waitlists stay safe while living in the comfort of their own homes for longer.

Effie Triantafilopoulos, MPP for Oakville North-Burlington and Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Long-Term Care, made the announcement today, Februrary 18, 2021.

"Expanding paramedicine in Halton Region means more of our loved ones can access quality medical services from paramedics," said Triantafilopoulos. "With 38,000 people on long-term care waiting lists in Ontario, this new program will help keep more seniors out of hospitals and in their own home."

This program uses "the skills of paramedics to help end hallway health care and provide additional care for seniors," according to the announcement. The first phase of this program was announced back in October 2020 in partnership with five communities across the province.

According to the province, the new provincial funding will help Halton paramedics provide services such as:

Access to health services 24/7, through in-home and remote methods (such as online or virtual supports)

Non-emergency home visits and in-home testing procedures

Ongoing "monitoring of changing or escalating conditions to prevent or reduce emergency incidents"

Education about healthy living and managing chronic diseases

Connections for participants and their families to home care and community supports

Halton Regional Chair Gary Carr said today, "On behalf of Regional Council, we are very pleased with the Provincial announcement. We are extremely fortunate to have community paramedics who work every day to keep our community safe by delivering critical services to older adults living in subsidized seniors’ buildings in communities across the region."

"By expanding this program to residents awaiting long-term care," he continues, "we are able to provide these important services to more people to help support their overall health and well-being."

Learn more about the original investment directly from the province of Ontario.